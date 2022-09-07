MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO