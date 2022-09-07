Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Florida Gators in Gainesville
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Kentucky Wildcats are now 2-0 after defeating the Florida Gators in Gainesville. The Wildcats defeated the Gators 26-16. Following this win, Mark Stoops is now the winningest coach in the history of University of Kentucky football with 61 wins with the Wildcats. Kentucky will go...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky player switches positions to help Wildcats' thin backfield
Kentucky has dealt with a short-handed lineup in the backfield since Chris Rodriguez did not start the season in the backfield. Along with Rodriguez’ absence, Ramon Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in the season opener last week against Miami-Ohio. Jutahn McClain also suffered an injury last week and is considered week to week.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to 7OT FCS over FBS upset
The wildest game of Saturday’s college football slate came from a game hidden deep into the selections on ESPN+. The Eastern Kentucky Colonels took down the Bowling Green Falcons 59-57 in seven overtimes, in a game that took four and a half hours. At seven overtimes, it’s only topped...
Report: Kentucky RB Remains Sidelined While Awaiting NCAA Ruling
Chris Rodriguez Jr. will miss his second consecutive game as he awaits an NCAA ruling following an offseason DUI arrest.
Florida vs. Kentucky football schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming info
Florida vs. Kentucky football schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming game infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 10 Time: 7 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowKentucky: Likely no Chris Rodriguez for the Wildcats as the lead running back ...
Florida vs. Kentucky football preview, prediction
A pair of SEC rivals meet in an early season matchup that could go a long way in determining how the East Division shapes up as Florida and Kentucky square off in a Week 2 matchup from the Swamp. Kentucky earned a historic win in this series last season, beating the Gators in Lexington for the ...
Players to Watch for Kentucky Against Florida
The No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats will look to make an early-season statement as they head into The Swamp for a date with No. 12 Florida. The Gators enter the game as a 5.5-point favorite following their monumental season-opening win over then No. 7 Utah. It's Will Levis against Anthony Richardson, Mark ...
harlanenterprise.net
Late Miss Basketball Collins to be honored in December
South Laurel plans to honor former Laurel County/University of Kentucky basketball player Lisa Collins Dec. 10th. She passed away recently at age 59. Valerie Still, Kentucky’s all-time leading basketball scorer and Collins’ former UK teammate, is working with South Laurel coach Chris Souder to organize the event that hopefully will turn into an annual Lisa Collins Classic.
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 4
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here are the highlights from Friday’s high school football games:. Bryan Station at Scott Co. Tates Creek at Woodford Co. Woodward (OH) at Bourbon Co. Ludlow at Paris.
Breaking down DJ Wagner's game
The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
beef2live.com
Bluegrass Stockyards (Stanford): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Thursday)
Bluegrass Stockyards (Stanford, Kentucky): Top 10 Sales By String Size (Thursday) The largest string sold on Thursday at Bluegrass (Stanford) was 82 heifers (623#) at $189.20. The second largest string was 79 heifers (661#) at $186.40. The average price paid on Thursday for the top 10 strings at Bluegrass (Stanford)...
Home Team Friday: Henderson County vs. Boyle County
DANVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson County – 17 Boyle County – 31
WLKY.com
Bardstown shuts out rival Elizabethtown
Bardstown put together a strong defensive performance and Shannon Tonge scored three receiving touchdowns to shut out visiting Elizabethtown 21-0. The Tigers improve to 4-0 on the season, while the Panthers fall to 3-1. Bardstown hosts Spencer County in a battle of unbeaten teams. Elizabethtown looks to regroup against Nelson...
WKYT 27
Long-time MSU professor drowns at Herrington Lake, coroner says
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Morehead State University professor drowned at Herrington Lake. It happened Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina on the lake. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office says the victim, Gary Lafleur, of Frankfort, fell off the back of his boat at the boat ramp. Lafleur’s wife tried to get him out of the water, but could not.
foxlexington.com
Deadly wreck reported in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) – A deadly wreck was reported Friday afternoon in Georgetown. The Georgetown Police Department reported the wreck at around 6 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area of Lexington Road and McClelland Circle. The wreckage has since been cleared and the roadway reopened.
WLKY.com
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited Kentucky 5 times
KENTUCKY — Tucked away in a quiet corner of Oldham County, Hermitage Farm has produced champions and even attracted the attention of the queen of England. Elizabeth II spent an afternoon there back in May 1986. Bill Landes spent two months preparing for the visit and remembers his nerves...
k105.com
Longtime Morehead St. professor drowns at Mercer Co. marina
A longtime Morehead State University professor has drowned at a Mercer County lake marina. The Mercer County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Gary B. Lafleur, of Frankfort, drowned Thursday afternoon at Midlake Marina at Herrington Lake near Harrodsburg. Lafleur, according to Kentucky Fish & Wildlife officials, fell off the back...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
WKYT 27
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. It wasn’t until she and her son were...
foxlexington.com
Madison County businessman pushing for county-wide alcohol sales
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only 10 Kentucky counties are considered completely dry, a number that has dropped over the years as attitudes and opinions change towards alcohol. But Kentucky’s laws have left several counties in a confusing gray area, including Madison County. A co-owner of Apollo Pizza,...
