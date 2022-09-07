Out and About: Ales for Trails, Helena Aviation Day, and Heroes of Helena

In this week's edition of Out and About, there was too much to fit into the video version of the story so we're breaking out a few more events happening around the Helena area.

Helena Ales for Trails - 9/9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This Friday night, Helena Ales for Trails is back as Montana breweries prepare to pour up some of their best stuff for a good cause at Pioneer Park, just south of the Lewis and Clark Library. Money raised by the event goes towards the maintenance and creation of new hiking trails around Helena. Breweries in attendance include Mt. Ascension, Copper Furrow, Draught Works, and plenty more. VIP Tickets are sold out, but general admission tickets to the event are still available.

Helena Aviation Day - 9/10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday morning at the Boeing Facility in Helena, the public is invited to check out some of the facility's planes, take tours of the Boeing plant, play games, and even participate in a 5K fun run (if that's your jam, I've already run my single required 5K this year). Registration for the Fun Run is open until 9/9, and the event takes place at 3200 Skyway Drive in Helena.

Josh Turner at the Helena Civic Center - 9/10 at 7:30 p.m.

"Why Don’t We Just Dance," our way into this next event as Josh Turner and his distinct style and voice will echo throughout the Helena Civic Center. There are still a few tickets available for Saturday night's show starting at $44.

Helena Education Foundation's 'Classic Carnival' - 9/11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After a two-year hiatus, the Helena Education Foundation’s annual Carnival Classic is back to ring in the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. With plenty of activities from a water-balloon toss to a Western rodeo obstacle course, there's plenty of fun for the entire family. Helena elementary schools, middle schools and high school clubs and sports teams will come together on Sunday, September 11 in Memorial Park from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Heroes of Helena - 9/11 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Albertsons in Helena on Montana Ave. will be holding it's 'Heroes of Helena' event on Sunday where the public can tour various emergency vehicles, meet with law enforcement, play games, enjoy local food and listen to live music.

If there's an event that you would like to see on next week's edition of Out and About be sure to send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.