Judge Threatens Trump Lawyers With Possible Sanctions Over Clinton Lawsuit
Florida District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks said Trump's lawyers could face sanctions for claims made in the suit, which Middlebrooks dismissed on Friday.
Hillary Clinton to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas: 'Don't you want to retire?'
In an interview with Andy Cohen, Clinton said she'd also ask Melania Trump how her summer is going after the FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.
CNBC
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
Federal appeals court upholds Jim Crow-era Mississippi law restricting voting rights for felons
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld a Mississippi law restricting voting rights for certain convicted felons that was first crafted during the Jim Crow era. In a 10-7 decision, the court ruled that though Section 241 of the Mississippi state constitution was originally written for racist reasons in 1890, it is no longer racist in effect.
DOJ releases secret memo that recommended not charging Trump with obstruction of Mueller's Russia investigation
The Justice Department released a once-secret memo arguing against charging Trump with obstruction. Trump's threats to fire Mueller and comments decrying the Russia probe were not chargeable offenses, it said. The memo was publicized after a federal appeals court panel unanimously ruled for its release. The Justice Department on Wednesday...
A federal judge ruled that a Texas law banning 18-to-20-year-olds from carrying handguns in public is unconstitutional
This ruling comes on the heels of a June Supreme Court ruling that dramatically expanded Second Amendment rights.
Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released
The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
DOJ found that only a few items retrieved by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago were covered by attorney-client privilege, potentially undercutting a Trump defense
The DOJ said it had examined documents retrieved by the FBI from its Mar-a-Lago raid. It said only a small number of them were covered by attorney-client privilege. Trump has sought to claim this privilege to shield the documents from being examined. The Department of Justice has found that a...
Justice Neil Gorsuch says he hopes report on Supreme Court leak investigation is coming 'soon'
In his first public comments since the Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade, Justice Neil Gorsuch said he hoped the results of an internal investigation into the leak of a draft opinion of the decision would be done "soon."
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor
Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
FBI arrests Tennessee Republican lawmaker, former chief of staff over alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy
The FBI arrested a Tennessee Republican state lawmaker and his former chief of staff on Tuesday morning following an indictment charging them in an alleged bribery and kickback conspiracy. Tennessee state Rep. Glen Casada, 63, of Franklin, Tennessee, and his former chief of staff Cade Cothren, 35, of Nashville, were...
thecentersquare.com
Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional
(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
A 72-year-old Capitol rioter who beat a police officer with a Trump flag has received a nearly 4-year prison sentence
Howard Richardson pleaded guilty earlier this year to assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6 attack. He entered restricted areas of the Capitol grounds and beat an officer with a Trump flag. On Friday, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison, a $2,000 fine, and three years of supervised...
Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents
Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
FBI 'unraveling' or in 'damage control' as Hunter probe agent reportedly resigns, prosecutor says
The FBI appears to be "unraveling" from the inside as allegations mount that the agency's behavior in the Hunter Biden laptop story may have violated federal law enforcement norms, a former Utah federal prosecutor told Fox News on Tuesday. Brett Tolman told "The Story" that recent actions and overtures from...
A Federal Judge Ruled Religious Employers Shouldn't Have To Provide HIV Prevention Medicine
The Texas judge, who has a history of conservative rulings that are later overturned on appeal, ruled that mandating employers to provide PrEP violated their federal religious protections.
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol chief admits under oath Biden's no-consequence border policies caused immigration crisis
The nation's top Border Patrol agent testified in a private legal deposition that the Biden administration's decision to walk back Trump-era enforcement measures has caused the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border. "In my experience, we have seen increases when there are no consequences," said Raul Ortiz in a...
Bill Barr says he's 'pretty tired of' the Right's 'constant pandering to outrage' while discussing FBI raid
Former Attorney General Bill Barr knocked the "constant pandering" coming from the Right regarding the outrage towards the FBI following the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Appearing on Thursday's installment of Bari Weiss's "Honestly" podcast, Barr was defensive of the DOJ's handling of its ongoing investigation into former President Trump but said the fallout from the Russia investigation "created the condition" of the public automatically thinking "the worst" in the institution.
