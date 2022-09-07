ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

CNBC

Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court justice, urged lawmakers to overturn Trump election loss in Wisconsin, report says

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, emailed Wisconsin legislators in November 2020 and asked them to effectively reverse then-President Donald Trump's election loss to Joe Biden in that state. It was already known that the conservative activist Ginni Thomas had contacted legislators in Arizona with...
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
Business Insider

Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
thecentersquare.com

Court rules California mandate requiring churches to pay for abortions is unconstitutional

(The Center Square) – A California mandate requiring churches to pay for elective abortions has been ruled unconstitutional by a federal district court. The mandate came from the California Department of Managed Health Care, a regulatory body governing managed health care plans, and forced churches to include elective abortions within their health insurance plans.
Business Insider

Trump's lawyer tried to defend him, but revealed the former president 'frequently' had guests inside a Mar-a-Lago office that held boxes of classified documents

Trump often welcomed guests to the office where the FBI found top secret files, his lawyer revealed. A lawyer working with former President Donald Trump said he "frequently" had guests in his Mar-a-Lago office where the DOJ alleged numerous classified documents were being kept. Alina Habba, speaking on Fox News'...
Fox News

Bill Barr says he's 'pretty tired of' the Right's 'constant pandering to outrage' while discussing FBI raid

Former Attorney General Bill Barr knocked the "constant pandering" coming from the Right regarding the outrage towards the FBI following the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Appearing on Thursday's installment of Bari Weiss's "Honestly" podcast, Barr was defensive of the DOJ's handling of its ongoing investigation into former President Trump but said the fallout from the Russia investigation "created the condition" of the public automatically thinking "the worst" in the institution.
