Two-year-old safe after going missing in Chattooga County, Georgia Department of Public Safety says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Safety says a two-year-old is safe after going missing in Summerville on Wednesday. The GSP Aviation unit found the 2-year-old several hundred yards away from the child’s home, according to the department’s Facebook page. The department’s air unit...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia community recovering from flooding week later, still under boil water advisory
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — The communities in northwest Georgia that were hit by severe flooding last weekend are, a week later, still picking up the pieces and in need of help. The city of Summerville in Chattooga County remains under a boil water advisory, with water being pumped into the city and pressure gradually being increased according to the latest city communications.
chattanoogacw.com
"We're a family:" Football brings Chattooga County residents together during water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Trion schools are not far from the city of Summerville where water has been out for the past week. Many students and staff at Trion live in Summerville and are tackling the challenges without water daily. Yet there's one thing this week that has brought...
CBS 46
Summerville: Officials focus on ending boil water notice one week after major flooding
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Summerville has issued a precautionary boil water advisory due to severe flooding at the water treatment plant on September 4. “There is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure,” the release stated.
Business owners attempting to recover from devastating weekend floods in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp was in Summerville Wednesday to inspect the damage that still remained after the historic flooding that swept through Chattooga County during Labor Day weekend. "We are tackling everything that we can with any resource that we have," Kemp told reporters at a press...
WTVC
Chattooga County flooding leaves residents and schools without clean water
Residents in Summerville are feeling the weight of the flooding this past weekend. As you can see from this photo, people are lining up in a parking lot in Summerville to get clean water that the flood left many residents without it. Chattooga County business owners say they have never...
Donations being accepted to help Neal family after house explosion
Bulldog Nation is being asked to come together in the next days to help out a family who lost their
Police arrest Colleton Co. murder suspect in Rome, Ga.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man in front of his wife and child. According to police, Marshals from the Atlanta Officer arrested Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, near Rome, Georgia this morning. Police say that they were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding […]
BREAKING: House explosion reported in Cedartown
Note: This is a breaking news item. Facts may change as the story develops. Two people have been injured in
US Marshals arrest man accused in deadly Colleton County home invasion
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly Colleton County home invasion was arrested Friday morning in Rome, Georgia. U.S. Marshals captured Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, around 10:30 a.m. for their role in a deadly home invasion that happened in the Cottageville area earlier this week. Deputies […]
CBS 46
‘A helpless feeling:’ Line of duty deaths serving warrants, domestic calls
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There have been eight line of duty deaths this year in Georgia. Law enforcement say that is eight too many. Cobb County sheriff deputies killed Thursday was the second time in four years a metro officer died while serving warrants. “It makes you second guess ‘why...
fox5atlanta.com
Parents frustrated over Pickens County's response to school bus issues
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Board of Education held its first regular board meeting since two bus drivers were arrested for DUI and a student on a bus attacked a third employee. The incidents all happened just days apart in the last month, but during Thursday’s meeting those...
weisradio.com
Aerial Views from Flooding in Cherokee County Following Weekend Rains
Cherokee County and surrounding areas were hit hard by last weekend’s storms, and first responders, emergency personnel and residents all had to deal with downpours that led to flooding, downed limbs, and with that saturated ground, trees being down across roadways. WEIS Radio News teamed up with commercial drone...
Roads closed in Floyd County after early morning train collision; no injuries reported
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Several roads were closed Saturday morning in Floyd County after an early morning train collision, authorities reported. According to the Floyd County Police Department, there were no injuries in the incident and no "escape of contents from containers." It happened at a railroad crossing in...
WDEF
Two Dalton men under arrest for DUI in separate incidents around Interstate 75
DALTON (WDEF) – Two Dalton men are under arrest for DUI in separate incidents on Interstate 75 in Catoosa County. Police responded to a crash at Tyler Street at North Hamilton in Dalton, and learned Emmanuel Jacobo fled the scene. While officers were tending to the victim, one of...
GBI: Killer identified in 1988 cold case murder of woman found in north Georgia
GEORGIA (WRBL) – In March 2022, Stacey Lyn Chahorski finally got her true name back after being known as Rising Fawn Jane Doe for nearly 34 years, and now investigators have had another major break through in the cold case out of north Georgia. On Sept. 6, 2022, at a joint news conference between the […]
mcnewstn.com
Paraglide TN raises funds for Whitwell Heritage Center
Whitwell, Tenn. – Paragliders can frequently be seen dotting the skyline of the Sequatchie Valley. The region’s topography makes for an ideal environment for all kinds of unmotorized aircraft, including fixed-wing aircraft gliders, hand gliders, and paragliders. However, whereas their presence is often seen, what goes unnoticed too often is a benevolent backstory.
WDEF
Fake movie money now circulating in Chickamauga area
CHICKAMAUGA, Georgia (WDEF) – The fake “movie money” has found it’s way into northwest Georgia. A few weeks ago, authorities in Western North Carolina warned about the counterfeit bills. Now the Chickamauga Police warn they are circulating in their area over the last couple of weeks.
smokesignalsnews.com
Pickens Commissioners approve Gibbs permit, say no to Steve Tate rezone
The Pickens County Board of Commissioners, at the September 1 commissioner meeting, denied a request for a rezoning on Steve Tate Highway near the Big Canoe North Gate. Big Canoe Holdings Group, LLC requested a zoning change from neighborhood commercial (NC) to highway business (HB) for property on Steve Tate Highway. Mike Zeigler, representing Big Canoe Holdings, told commissioners the two-acre parcel (on the North Gate Station side of the road) would likely be used for climate-controlled storage, if approved.
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff: Dangerous and colorful new drug circulating in Cobb County
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County law enforcement are warning residents of a dangerous new drug circulating in the area that looks a lot like candy. The Marietta Cobb Smyrna Organized Crime Task Force says they've started seeing a purple drug known as Purple Heroin or Rainbow Fentanyl on the streets in recent months.
