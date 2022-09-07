Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Human remains found in McDowell County last month confirmed to be those of missing man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, that the human remains found last month in the Curtis Creek area were those of missing man Gabriel Focaracci. The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body's identity. Officials said no foul play...
newsfromthestates.com
Lincoln County slow to respond to extremely high levels of cancer-causing arsenic in residents’ drinking water
It’s still unclear if the source of the arsenic is naturally occurring or a former lithium mine. B efore Abby and Jason Hollis bought their 1,200-square-foot house on Laboratory Road in rural Lincolnton, the inspector required them to test their drinking water well, a routine step when purchasing a home.
New invasive species found in 2 NC counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
WLOS.com
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
‘Squatting’ complaint leads to the arrest of two in Morganton
The incident happened on Aug. 22 when detectives received a complaint of people "squatting/trespassing" on a property in the 4800 block of Crystal Creek Road near U.S. Highway 64.
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
New details emerge on 'big time' drug trafficker caught in Iredell County
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff has released new details on the arrest of a "big time player" in drug trafficking to WCNC Charlotte. Muhammad Abdur-Rahim was arrested on Monday, Aug. 29, after deputies said he assaulted them and resisted arrest. Deputies said they eventually apprehended Abdur-Rahim...
WBTV
‘Pay us today:’ Dozens of Gaston Co. Schools employees hold demonstrations Friday demanding a resolution to payroll issues
BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of Gaston County Schools employees hit the pavement Friday and held demonstrations after nearly eight months of issues with the district’s new payroll system. WBTV first reported on the payroll transition in February as the district transitioned to the Oracle system with the help...
WXII 12
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
Person killed in Caldwell County officer-involved shooting: police
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on the 150 block of Eastview Street near Cedar Valley Road.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Friday September 9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-091200- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix, Union,...
Caldwell officials looking for person who intentionally hurt dog, reward offered
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement is asking the public for more information on a person who they believe intentionally hurt a dog and left it to die on the side of the road. Officials say they got a call on Saturday about an injured dog...
Mooresville residents could see yet another water rate increase
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors in Mooresville said they are having more water troubles. Water customers who use Carolina Water Service have found out the company has petitioned for a rate hike for the next three years, after already having one this year. For the latest breaking news, weather...
WBTV
One killed in Gaston County dump truck crash
DALLAS, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a dump truck accident on Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says. The NCDPS says they are on scene for the single-vehicle crash. A driver of a dump truck crashed on Alexis High Shoals Road and died. More information...
WBTV
License plate agency in Huntersville shut down by NCDMV
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles shut down the license plate agency off 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Road. Officials say several contract violations were found. The closure won’t affect the license office and license and theft bureau district office at the same location. The agencies...
WLOS.com
Convicted felon charged in McDowell County after search of vehicle turns up firearm
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A McDowell County man has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a search of his vehicle last month. McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Thursday, Sept. 8 that the vehicle being driven by Brandon Kyle McNeil, 46, was stopped on Jacktown Road Aug. 16 for multiple traffic violations.
WBTV
Elementary school in Cleveland County evacuated after gas leak, officials confirm
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials have confirmed that Bethware Elementary School was evacuated on Wednesday morning due to a gas leak. Following the evacuation, school was dismissed at an offsite location. Officials say that such procedures are included in school safety plans, and people at the school knew how...
caldwellcountync.org
Arrest Made in Case of Injuried Dog
The Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Officers received a tip in this case on September 7, 2022. After investigating the tip, our Officers were able to identify the owner of the dog. The owner of the dog was identified as Bethany Marie Beaver, 21, of Lenoir. Further investigation determined that Beaver had left the animal on the side of the roadway where our Officer had located her.
Fire at high school in Yadkin County sparks investigation
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at Forbush High School in Yadkin County Tuesday. Firefighters with the Forbush Volunteer Fire Department said early detection from a monitored alarm system helped in minimal damages from a fire that started in an electrical motor above the ceiling in the HVAC system at the school.
One-of-a-kind Kannapolis dog park fighting to stay alive
They believe the only way to stay open is to buy the property.
