Police Body Cam video released in Central Texas chase that ended in Ft. Worth

By Matt McGovern
 3 days ago

TROY / FORT WORTH, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Ft. Worth Police Department released officer bodycam video connected to a chase that started in Troy ended with two people dead. We want to warn you — the video is disturbing.

Investigators say 38-year-old J’Quinnton Hopson shot 31-year-old Shaelan Hill and then officers shot Hopson, fearing he would fire a second time.

Troy Police say it started when officers received a general broadcast call about 6:19 p.m. Sunday for service in reference to a reckless driver going north on Interstate 35 between Belton and Temple.

Troy Police saw the vehicle about 6:25 p.m., and say the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit was underway. The vehicle drove at speeds above 100 mph, and passed vehicles on the left side – near the center wall. The reckless driver arrived at the I-35 split north of Hillsboro, and it was reported by a police officer that the driver was armed with a handgun.

Fort Worth Police Department Public Information Officer Buddy Calzada tells FOX 44 News that at approximately 7:23 p.m. Sunday, officers were requested to assist the Troy Police Department on the pursuit. The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Hill County Sheriff’s Department were also assisting.

Officer Calzada says the vehicle entered the Fort Worth area from Central Texas and subsequently crashed near Spur 280. Officers discovered the man in the passenger’s seat was holding the woman driving the vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers heard what they believed to be a gunshot come from the vehicle, and then received information that the woman was shot by the man.

Officers approached the vehicle in an attempt to save the victim and to render medical aid. During this encounter, at least one Fort Worth Police officer fired his weapon at Hopson and quickly moved in to render emergency medical attention.

Officer Calzada says Hopson and Hill were both pronounced dead. The crash also shut down a portion of Interstate 35W, around Spur 280, until around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

“And despite the danger and threat to themselves, they formulated a plan and they acted. They did what they could to try to save that victim inside of the vehicle despite the danger that was presented to themselves. For that, I am proud,” says Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes, referring to the department’s officers and response.

Troy Police say the officer from its department did not fire any weapons at the suspect, but the department remained on scene to assist Fort Worth Police with this investigation. Identities are being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The Fort Worth Police Department’s Major Case Unit and Internal Affairs Unit continue to investigate this incident.

