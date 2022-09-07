ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visa, Mastercard, American Express to categorize gun store purchases separately

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Major credit card companies announced plans to categorize purchases at gun stores separately. Visa on Saturday announced on Saturday it would join Mastercard and American Express in implementing the new practice for firearms purchases after the International Organization for Standardization approved a new merchant category code for gun and ammunition stores when processing transactions.
