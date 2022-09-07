Read full article on original website
WEAR
Walton County deputies search for alleged tire slash suspect
WALTON COUNY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to identify a man from a house security surveillance video. Deputies say the man in the footage allegedly slashed all four tires of both vehicles in the residence driveway on Thursday. According to deputies, the...
Shooting at Escambia Co. apartment complex, ECSO looking for suspect
Viewer warning: Video may contain violence ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they said shot at a vehicle in an apartment parking lot on Tuesday night, according to a Facebook post from ECSO. According to the post, the suspect ran up to the driver’s side […]
WEAR
Crestview man arrested involved in hit and run, fleeing from Okaloosa County deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who tried to flee from deputies early Saturday morning. Jesse Matthew Nixon, 36, of Crestview, is charged with felony fleeing and eluding, hit and run leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and driving with a suspended license.
niceville.com
Drugs, stolen handgun reportedly found during search of Fort Walton Beach home
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and a stolen handgun are among the items found during a search of a Fort Walton Beach home, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department announced on Thursday. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department (FWBPD), early yesterday morning, detectives with...
navarrenewspaper.com
THREE SUSPECTS REMAIN AT LARGE
On September 6th at approximately 12:00pm Santa Rosa County Sheriff Deputies received information that a possible carjacking had occurred at Bagdad Park. During this investigation a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen. Today at approximately 1:30 pm our deputies located the reported 2013 Hyundai Elantra and attempted to conduct a Traffic Stop on the stolen vehicle. It was during this time that the four occupants of the vehicle fled. During the search one individual was later detained.
Daphne Police looking for alleged bus vandals
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they are looking for two individuals who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a school bus Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from DPD. According to the post, a bus at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center on Johnson Rd was vandalized sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 […]
Altercation at Fairhope boat ramp leaves an Alabama man dead, another shot in the head
One Alabama man died and another was injured Friday night after the two exchanged gunfire at a boat ramp in Fairhope, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. on a call about a shooting, said Capt. Clint Cadenhead. Officers found two men, one of whom was shot in the head. The injured man was transported by Life Flight to a hospital in Mobile. The other man, Gregory Johnson, 50, of Fairhope, was pronounced dead on the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to one man being killed and another person sent to the hospital. Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies and Fairhope police officers responded to a shooting that happened at the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival at the scene officers discovered two people had been shot. One person was transported to a hospital in Mobile. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fort Walton Beach police release Labor Day checkpoint DUIs, drugs stats
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department held a DUI checkpoint over the Labor Day holiday weekend. On Friday, Sept 2 alone, officers arrested eight people for driving under the influence and pulled a large number of drugs off the streets. FWBPD held a traffic checkpoint with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Pelican Point
UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
WTGS
Charges dropped against Pensacola woman arrested for hitting ex-boyfriend with car
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Police Department arrested a woman back in August for hitting her ex-boyfriend with a moving vehicle. Leslie Brooke Messina, 21, of Pensacola, is charged with aggravated battery-use of a deadly weapon. According to the arrest report, police responded to a call on Aug. 10 about...
WEAR
Fort Walton Beach Police search warrant results in man charged with trafficking fentanyl
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A man has been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home on Deluna Road in Fort Walton Beach. Christopher Davis, 35, was arrested after a search warrant was executed on a home on the 200 block of Deluna Road SW. Detectives say...
niceville.com
Spike strips deployed to stop stolen vehicle, three arrested: OCSO
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested three individuals Monday night who were reportedly in a stolen vehicle fleeing from deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The trio faces various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies...
WEAR
Woman charged as co-conspirator in Cantonment murder has charges dismissed
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The woman accused of helping kill her daughter’s boyfriend in 2021 had her charges dismissed Wednesday following the acquittal of a Cantonment man who was charged with the same murder, the State Attorney’s Office told Channel 3 Thursday night. Dawn Sluder, 39, has been held...
WALA-TV FOX10
Troopers identify motorcyclist killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Friday in a multi-vehicle collision in Baldwin County. Patrick D. Knox, 48, of Foley, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by a 20-year-old Foley man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday. Knox was ejected from the motorcycle and then struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Lillian woman.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
Alabama And Florida Man Arrested In Separate Golf Cart DUI Incidents
An Alabama and Florida man have been arrested in two separate golf cart DUI incidents, in a 24-hour period. On Monday night, Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a driver of a low-speed vehicle pulled over on the side of Highway 98
WEAR
Report: Woman had child in car during drug deals in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman is charged with child neglect in Escambia County for allegedly taking part in drug deals with a child in the car. Zariah Wells, 24, was booked into Escambia County Jail Tuesday evening. She is being held without bond. Escambia County confirms Wells is a...
Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
