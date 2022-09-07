ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

WEAR

Walton County deputies search for alleged tire slash suspect

WALTON COUNY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help trying to identify a man from a house security surveillance video. Deputies say the man in the footage allegedly slashed all four tires of both vehicles in the residence driveway on Thursday. According to deputies, the...
navarrenewspaper.com

THREE SUSPECTS REMAIN AT LARGE

On September 6th at approximately 12:00pm Santa Rosa County Sheriff Deputies received information that a possible carjacking had occurred at Bagdad Park. During this investigation a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was reported stolen. Today at approximately 1:30 pm our deputies located the reported 2013 Hyundai Elantra and attempted to conduct a Traffic Stop on the stolen vehicle. It was during this time that the four occupants of the vehicle fled. During the search one individual was later detained.
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police looking for alleged bus vandals

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police said they are looking for two individuals who were caught on camera allegedly vandalizing a school bus Thursday night, according to a Facebook post from DPD. According to the post, a bus at the Ruff Wilson Youth Center on Johnson Rd was vandalized sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 […]
AL.com

Altercation at Fairhope boat ramp leaves an Alabama man dead, another shot in the head

One Alabama man died and another was injured Friday night after the two exchanged gunfire at a boat ramp in Fairhope, the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said. Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. on a call about a shooting, said Capt. Clint Cadenhead. Officers found two men, one of whom was shot in the head. The injured man was transported by Life Flight to a hospital in Mobile. The other man, Gregory Johnson, 50, of Fairhope, was pronounced dead on the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10

One person is dead after a shooting in Baldwin County Friday night

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that led to one man being killed and another person sent to the hospital. Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies and Fairhope police officers responded to a shooting that happened at the end of County Road 1 around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival at the scene officers discovered two people had been shot. One person was transported to a hospital in Mobile. The other person was pronounced dead at the scene.
WKRG News 5

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Pelican Point

UPDATE: A News Release was sent by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office: On 9/9/2022 around 9:30 P.M., Baldwin County Deputies and Fairhope Police responded to the end of County Road 1, in Fairhope, for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two people shot. One subject, who had been shot in the head, was transported by […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Local person speaks out after shooting in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Shots rang out Friday night near Pelican Point in Fairhope. Baldwin County officers said they responded to the scene, discovering two people shot. Officers say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. We’re told one man died on the scene while the other was life-flighted to a nearby hospital.
niceville.com

Spike strips deployed to stop stolen vehicle, three arrested: OCSO

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies arrested three individuals Monday night who were reportedly in a stolen vehicle fleeing from deputies with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The trio faces various charges after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies...
WALA-TV FOX10

Troopers identify motorcyclist killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Friday in a multi-vehicle collision in Baldwin County. Patrick D. Knox, 48, of Foley, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by a 20-year-old Foley man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday. Knox was ejected from the motorcycle and then struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Lillian woman.
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola man arrested for child solicitation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola man is in the Escambia County jail charged with child solicitation. James Darwin Willman, 31, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Wednesday on $100,000 bond. Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents began investigating Willman last month when an agent posed as a 14-year-old...
WKRG News 5

Tanker fire on I-10 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a tractor-trailer fire that engulfed a cab and tanker in flames near I-10 early Friday morning. Escambia County Fire Rescue sent half a dozen units to the fire just after midnight. In a Facebook post, ECFR said the tanker had been unloaded before the fire. […]
