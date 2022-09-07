Goodwill to host Southwest Florida's largest job and resource fair

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida is hosting its biggest job and resource fair yet.

Goodwill SWFL, Career Source SWFL and Next Level Church are working together to sponsor the event. Over 60 vendors will be attending, including 40 employers and 20 community resources.

Some of the employers hiring include Arthrex, Bealls, Goodwill, Lowe’s and Walmart.

The job and resource fair is tomorrow, September 8, at the Next Level Church East Location in Fort Myers. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

All jobseekers and those in need of community resources are encouraged to attend. More information is available on the Goodwill SWFL Facebook page.