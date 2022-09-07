Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia community recovering from flooding week later, still under boil water advisory
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — The communities in northwest Georgia that were hit by severe flooding last weekend are, a week later, still picking up the pieces and in need of help. The city of Summerville in Chattooga County remains under a boil water advisory, with water being pumped into the city and pressure gradually being increased according to the latest city communications.
chattanoogacw.com
"We're a family:" Football brings Chattooga County residents together during water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Trion schools are not far from the city of Summerville where water has been out for the past week. Many students and staff at Trion live in Summerville and are tackling the challenges without water daily. Yet there's one thing this week that has brought...
Two-year-old safe after going missing in Chattooga County, Georgia Department of Public Safety says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Safety says a two-year-old is safe after going missing in Summerville on Wednesday. The GSP Aviation unit found the 2-year-old several hundred yards away from the child’s home, according to the department’s Facebook page. The department’s air unit...
CBS 46
Summerville: Officials focus on ending boil water notice one week after major flooding
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Summerville has issued a precautionary boil water advisory due to severe flooding at the water treatment plant on September 4. “There is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure,” the release stated.
WTVC
Chattooga County flooding leaves residents and schools without clean water
Residents in Summerville are feeling the weight of the flooding this past weekend. As you can see from this photo, people are lining up in a parking lot in Summerville to get clean water that the flood left many residents without it. Chattooga County business owners say they have never...
weisradio.com
UPDATE on Flood Situation in Chattooga County, Georgia / More Pics from Around Cherokee County (Alabama)
The flooding that plagued Chattooga County over Labor Day weekend is being called a flood of “historic proportions”. The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia says over 14 inches of rain fell in about an eight-hour period from Saturday night into Sunday morning. Tri-State Weather Meteorologist Patrick...
walkercountyga.gov
Walker 180 for September 2022
A millage rate reduction, our firefighters train their foreign counterparts overseas and the Ag Festival returns… all in this month’s edition of Walker 180!. Sign up for the blood drive here: https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/144439. SUBSCRIBE to our YOUTUBE channel to watch the video version of this production.
allongeorgia.com
Crews from Walker County assist in restoring Menlo’s water
Crews from Walker County helped restore water to Menlo residents by tying Menlo’s lines into Chattooga county water and off of Summerville water. Commissioner Elsberry reached out to Mayor Keen (Menlo) and asked him what they needed to finish hooking up to county water. Elsberry contacted Commissioner Whitfield in...
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
weisradio.com
Aerial Views from Flooding in Cherokee County Following Weekend Rains
Cherokee County and surrounding areas were hit hard by last weekend’s storms, and first responders, emergency personnel and residents all had to deal with downpours that led to flooding, downed limbs, and with that saturated ground, trees being down across roadways. WEIS Radio News teamed up with commercial drone...
pickensprogress.com
Pickens Coin Club’s fall show coming Sept. 17
Coin collectors, buyers and those who are simply curious will find themselves immersed in all facets of the hobby at the Fall Coin Show in Jasper on Sept. 17, 2022. “Learning about coins from the United States and around the world is a non-stop lesson in history, how our free market operates and the people involved have all sorts of approaches and personalities in what they collect,” said Chris Paire of Canton, president of the Pickens County Coin Club which hosts the coin show twice each year. “It is much more than simply collecting; it is a great way to meet people and to build something of value for the future.”
Georgia Flood: Roads Turn Into Rivers, Cars Fully Submerged Underwater After Heavy Rains
Georgia is facing catastrophic flooding after unprecedented heavy rainfall. The waters are so high that cars are sitting fully submerged. Areas including Chattooga and Floyd counties continue to be under flash flood emergency declarations as well as continued flash flood warnings. Heavy Rainfall Leads To Disastrous Georgia Flooding. Heavy rainfall...
fox5atlanta.com
Parents frustrated over Pickens County's response to school bus issues
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Board of Education held its first regular board meeting since two bus drivers were arrested for DUI and a student on a bus attacked a third employee. The incidents all happened just days apart in the last month, but during Thursday’s meeting those...
Roads closed in Floyd County after early morning train collision; no injuries reported
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Several roads were closed Saturday morning in Floyd County after an early morning train collision, authorities reported. According to the Floyd County Police Department, there were no injuries in the incident and no "escape of contents from containers." It happened at a railroad crossing in...
smokesignalsnews.com
Pickens Commissioners approve Gibbs permit, say no to Steve Tate rezone
The Pickens County Board of Commissioners, at the September 1 commissioner meeting, denied a request for a rezoning on Steve Tate Highway near the Big Canoe North Gate. Big Canoe Holdings Group, LLC requested a zoning change from neighborhood commercial (NC) to highway business (HB) for property on Steve Tate Highway. Mike Zeigler, representing Big Canoe Holdings, told commissioners the two-acre parcel (on the North Gate Station side of the road) would likely be used for climate-controlled storage, if approved.
CBS 46
Two trains collide in Rome, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
A flash flood emergency in northwestern Georgia is at least a 1-in-200 year event
Rainfall in parts of northwest Georgia Sunday has been so heavy, CNN Weather estimates it is at least a one-in-200 year event.
Washington Examiner
Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info
A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
Farmer says part of property heavily damaged from weekend flooding in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — As heavy rain swept through North Georgia over the weekend, one of the hardest hit areas was Floyd County. Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency for Floyd and Chattooga counties as the areas received widespread flooding. Severe Weather Team 2 says parts of...
CBS 46
Downtown Summerville in Chattooga County underwater after heavy rain
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chattooga County EMA E911 is advising motorists not to travel to downtown Summerville. Major flooding is taking place after several inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 is closed. Send your photos/video to news@cbs46.com. The intersection at...
