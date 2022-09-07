Coin collectors, buyers and those who are simply curious will find themselves immersed in all facets of the hobby at the Fall Coin Show in Jasper on Sept. 17, 2022. “Learning about coins from the United States and around the world is a non-stop lesson in history, how our free market operates and the people involved have all sorts of approaches and personalities in what they collect,” said Chris Paire of Canton, president of the Pickens County Coin Club which hosts the coin show twice each year. “It is much more than simply collecting; it is a great way to meet people and to build something of value for the future.”

JASPER, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO