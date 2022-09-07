ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Georgia community recovering from flooding week later, still under boil water advisory

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — The communities in northwest Georgia that were hit by severe flooding last weekend are, a week later, still picking up the pieces and in need of help. The city of Summerville in Chattooga County remains under a boil water advisory, with water being pumped into the city and pressure gradually being increased according to the latest city communications.
walkercountyga.gov

Walker 180 for September 2022

A millage rate reduction, our firefighters train their foreign counterparts overseas and the Ag Festival returns… all in this month’s edition of Walker 180!. Sign up for the blood drive here: https://donor.bloodassurance.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/144439. SUBSCRIBE to our YOUTUBE channel to watch the video version of this production.
allongeorgia.com

Crews from Walker County assist in restoring Menlo’s water

Crews from Walker County helped restore water to Menlo residents by tying Menlo’s lines into Chattooga county water and off of Summerville water. Commissioner Elsberry reached out to Mayor Keen (Menlo) and asked him what they needed to finish hooking up to county water. Elsberry contacted Commissioner Whitfield in...
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
weisradio.com

Aerial Views from Flooding in Cherokee County Following Weekend Rains

Cherokee County and surrounding areas were hit hard by last weekend’s storms, and first responders, emergency personnel and residents all had to deal with downpours that led to flooding, downed limbs, and with that saturated ground, trees being down across roadways. WEIS Radio News teamed up with commercial drone...
pickensprogress.com

Pickens Coin Club’s fall show coming Sept. 17

Coin collectors, buyers and those who are simply curious will find themselves immersed in all facets of the hobby at the Fall Coin Show in Jasper on Sept. 17, 2022. “Learning about coins from the United States and around the world is a non-stop lesson in history, how our free market operates and the people involved have all sorts of approaches and personalities in what they collect,” said Chris Paire of Canton, president of the Pickens County Coin Club which hosts the coin show twice each year. “It is much more than simply collecting; it is a great way to meet people and to build something of value for the future.”
smokesignalsnews.com

Pickens Commissioners approve Gibbs permit, say no to Steve Tate rezone

The Pickens County Board of Commissioners, at the September 1 commissioner meeting, denied a request for a rezoning on Steve Tate Highway near the Big Canoe North Gate. Big Canoe Holdings Group, LLC requested a zoning change from neighborhood commercial (NC) to highway business (HB) for property on Steve Tate Highway. Mike Zeigler, representing Big Canoe Holdings, told commissioners the two-acre parcel (on the North Gate Station side of the road) would likely be used for climate-controlled storage, if approved.
CBS 46

Two trains collide in Rome, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
Washington Examiner

Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info

A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
CBS 46

Downtown Summerville in Chattooga County underwater after heavy rain

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Chattooga County EMA E911 is advising motorists not to travel to downtown Summerville. Major flooding is taking place after several inches of rain fell overnight. According to 911 the intersection at Highway 27 and Highway 114 is closed. Send your photos/video to news@cbs46.com. The intersection at...
