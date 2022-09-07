Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Two Top WWE Names Will Reportedly Not Be Roman Reigns' Next Opponent
Following Roman Reigns' successful Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, two current active performers have reportedly been ruled out as his next challengers. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens will not be challenging Reigns for the two titles currently in his possession, despite both teasing the possibility recently. However, based on build, the report suggested that "one would expect those two matches at some point."
WWE・
Boxing Scene
If “The Money Right” Gervonta Davis Willing To Revisit Isaac Cruz Rematch
The normally intimidating aura of Gervonta Davis did nothing to unnerve Isaac Cruz. Although the powerful southpaw would eke out a close unanimous decision victory against the Mexican product during their December of 2021 showdown, the 24-year-old Cruz has done his best to lure him back into the ring. Just...
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya gives update on Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia, still waiting for call
By Dan Ambrose: Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya gave a sad update on the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight picture for December, saying that he’s still waiting to be contacted by the promoters for Tank. Like last month, De La Hoya says...
Boxing Scene
Yordenis Ugas Eyes Ring Return Next Year, Targets Keith Thurman, Jaron Ennis, and Vergil Ortiz
According to Yordenis Ugas, destiny was undeniably on his side. After bucking the odds and ushering Manny Pacquiao into retirement following his upset victory, Ugas clutched tightly onto his WBA crown. While he could have opted for a softer touch during his next ring outing, Ugas pointed a daring finger squarely in the direction of Errol Spence Jr. and aimed to strip him of his WBC and IBF welterweight titles.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE’s Plans for Roman Reigns, Why He Defeated Drew McIntyre
As PWMania.com previously reported, Roman Reigns was able to successfully defend the Undisputed WWE Universal title against Drew McIntyre during the WWE Clash at the Castle event that took place last weekend. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Reigns’ next major match is scheduled to take place at Crown Jewel on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns is not scheduled to compete at Extreme Rules.
WWE・
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney agreeable to fighting Vasyl Lomachenko says Bob Arum
By Brian Webber: Top Rank promoter Bob Arum says he’s already spoken to Devin Haney and his father Bill Haney about fighting Vasyl Lomachenko next. The Haney’s are agreeable to taking on Lomachenko as long as they get past their next opponents. Initially, Haney seemed cool with the...
Boxing Scene
Arum: If Joshua Faces Fury Next - It Would Be a Massacre!
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, believes Anthony Joshua would get demolished if a fight moved forward in the fall. Joshua is looking to return at the end of the year - as he hopes to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk.
Boxing Insider
Bob Arum On Anthony Joshua: “If He Goes Back In The Ring Now With Fury It Is Going To Be A Massacre”
There has been much talk these past few days about WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury getting in the ring with former WBA, IBF and WBO titlist Anthony Joshua before the end of the year. Fury’s co-promoter, Bob Arum, however, doesn’t see a Fury-Joshua bout happening so soon.
Boxing Scene
Mary Spencer Knocks Out Cynthia Lozano In 63 Seconds on Mbilli-Ware Undercard
Mary Spencer knew it would be a race to the top after turning pro just last summer and just four months shy of her 37th birthday. She didn’t waste any time in her most recent performance. On a night where every preceding bout went to the scorecards, Spencer provided...
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko Eager For Devin Haney Showdown: “I Need This Fight, Undisputed”
It was a daunting and arduous task, but one that Vasiliy Lomachenko was more than willing to take on. After being knocked off his lightweight throne at the hands of Teofimo Lopez in 2020, the Ukrainian star began the slow and meticulous climb back up the 135-pound ladder. With back-to-back victories over Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey, Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) had re-established himself as one of the premier fighters in the world. As a result, George Kambosos Jr., who defeated Lopez one year later, selected the now 34-year-old as his next opponent.
Boxing Scene
Inoue On Fulton: 'If We Fight Each Other I Think It Will Be A Great Technical Battle'
Naoya Inoue may still have unfinished business at 118 pounds, but the Japanese dynamo apparently is already thinking about some of the more consequential matchups at 122. In a recent interview, Inoue, the WBC/WBA/IBF bantamweight champion was asked to consider the possibility of moving up to the junior featherweight class in the near future and taking fights against the division’s champions in Philadelphia’s Stephen Fulton (WBO, WBC) and Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev (IBF, WBA).
Boxing Scene
Saunders Views Eubank-Benn as 50-50 Fight, Has Been Giving Benn Pointers
But, Saunders - who handed Eubank his first career defeat with a close split decision in 2014 - views the fight was an even proposition. “A lot of people are favoring Eubank because of the size. You know the clever thing that the Benn’s have done here is obviously put the weight restriction on it. Now, it all depends how [Eubank is] going to handle that at 32," Saunders told DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I'm Going In There With Mindset Of Knocking Mikaela Out In Front Of My UK Fans
There isn’t much to her rise to the championship level that has caught Alycia Baumgardner by surprise. Having to fly across the Atlantic Ocean for every title fight would be the exception. “I never envisioned that every one of my championship fights would take place outside the U.S.,” Baumgardner...
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia: I Think Pitbull Cruz Could Beat Devin Haney
Mostly unknown in the public eye, Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz burst onto the scene after a positive showing against Gervonta Davis in December of 2021. On the night, despite being a heavy underdog and relatively late replacement for Rolando “Rolly” Romero, Cruz stepped into the spotlight against Davis and performed well.
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Open To Anthony Joshua Fight, Manager Shelly Finkel Says
The mega heavyweight boxing bout brewing between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder has lost some sizzle after the pair suffered a total of five losses since 2019. Joshua and Wilder once had a stronghold on the sport’s glamour division by possessing all of the heavyweight titles amongst them. In...
Boxing Scene
Reece Mould is Confident He Will Take Down Hamed Ghaz
Reece Mould is convinced that mixing with top class opposition in the past will help wreck Hamed Ghaz’s unbeaten record. The VIP Boxing star jumps two weights to tackle his fellow Yorkshireman at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday October 8 with the vacant IBO Continental and English lightweight titles on the line, live and FREE on SportystuffTV.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Deontay Wilder could lose to Robert Helenius
By Robert Segal: Deontay Wilder could lose his comeback fight next month against Robert Helenius in their headliner on October 15th on FOX Sports pay-per-view, says promoter Eddie Hearn. While Hearn views former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) as the favorite against the 6’6″ Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs),...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Says He Thinks Crawford Beats Spence, Suggests Patience Is Key to Beating Crawford
One of the most intriguing fights to be made in American boxing has yet to become a reality, but that hasn’t stopped Canelo Alvarez from offering his two cents. The Mexican superstar recently weighed in on the hypothetical match-up du jour that has been on the lips of boxing fans for the past several months, an undisputed welterweight bout between Omaha, Nebraska’s Terence Crawford (WBO) and Desoto, Texas’ Errol Spence Jr. The two fighters have been in negotiations, with several reports suggesting they will face each other at the end of the year, but the match has yet to be officially confirmed.
Boxing Scene
Canelo on Likelihood of Stopping Golovkin To The Body: 'A Lot. It’s One of My Best Punches'
Canelo Alvarez has repeatedly vowed to end his rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin with a knockout, and it may happen, he says, courtesy of one of his signature punches. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico, will defend his belts against Kazakhstan’s Golovkin on Sept. 17 at T-Mobile Arena on DAZN pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene
Sunny Edwards-Felix Alvarado Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By IBF
Sunny Edwards waited for more than six weeks to receive a contract for an agreed-upon unification bout. Instead arriving in his inbox were instructions for his next mandatory title defense. BoxingScene.com has learned England’s Edwards has been ordered to next defend his IBF flyweight title against mandatory challenger Felix Alvarado....
