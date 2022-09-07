Read full article on original website
Local universities struggle to recover from enrollment drops
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Right now, local college campuses in the mountains are not as full as school leaders had hoped. Student enrollment is still down from before the pandemic. "We're down about 300 students over where we were last fall," Jeff Konz, director of Institutional Research and Interim...
my40.tv
Several mountain school districts tout progress in rebounding from COVID learning impacts
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has released its performance grades for the 2021-22 school year, showing positive news for several mountain school districts, as well as areas for growth. The accountability report is the first since the 2018-19 school year to feature all...
my40.tv
Cultivate Climbing, formerly Climbmax, reopens RAD location under new name, ownership
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An indoor rock climbing gym in Asheville is reopening under a new name and with new ownership. Cultivate Climbing, formerly known as Climbmax Asheville, celebrated the reopening of its River Arts District location on Saturday, Sept. 10. The gym is boasting new equipment and facility...
tribpapers.com
Despite Earlier Hardships, Apple Farmers Celebrate This Year’s Crop
Hendersonville – At long last, the apple farmers in the area are able to celebrate their crop. Mother Nature has been harsh on them over the last two years, with freezes and temperatures as low as 20° F. Last year was a difficult season, but farmers can rejoice this year because of a bumper crop.The 76th Apple Festival, held this weekend in Hendersonville, reflected this happy trend.
my40.tv
Class of 2035: Henderson County educators hope T-shirts inspire kindergarten students
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Kindergarteners across Henderson County experienced many firsts as the school year began -- new teachers, new friends, a new school and a new T-shirt that won’t fit them until they graduate in 2035. While college and career plans are probably the last things...
visitncsmokies.com
North Carolina Smokies Ultimate Guide
Truly a hidden gem in the United States, Haywood County in North Carolina is a hikers dream. Dozens of waterfalls, winding forest roads, and summits that take you to beautiful 360 degree views of the famous Blue Ridge Mountains below makes this area a must see bucket list destination. Add in the towns of Maggie Valley and Waynesville, and you have the perfect recipe for an adventure and fun filled weekend! Let’s get started on the best way to experience the North Carolina Smokies!
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pick apples, explore a corn maze, and eat pumpkin donuts at Stepp’s Orchard in Hendersonville, NC
This family-owned orchard in Hendersonville, NC has u-pick apples, lots of fun family activities on weekends, and pretty amazing cider and pumpkin donuts. Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard is the very first u-pick apple orchard in Henderson County and has been in operation for more than 50 years. They know what they’re doing and we had to go check it out for ourselves. Honestly, I went for the pumpkin donuts. I love apple cider donuts but pumpkin? Yes, please!
WLOS.com
NC first state to vote in midterm elections, ballots already cast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Ready, set, vote. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and could be in the hands of North Carolina voters as early as Saturday. In Buncombe County, election officials have already received online ballots for the midterm election. By 10:30 a.m. Friday, Buncombe...
WLOS.com
House of Debt: Missing document could cost Haywood County woman her dream home
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — "I trusted the system, and the system let me down," said homeowner Susan Harris as she detailed the current court battle she's in to save her Haywood County home. She's warning others to check on an important part of your closing paperwork that she's missing.
WLOS.com
Leaf peepers, get ready! Forecasters weigh in on best time, places for fall foliage in NC
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Soon the Blue Ridge Parkway will be crawling with leaf peepers. Local experts are weighing in on what kind of season we might see and where we can sneak an early fall color "peep." With warm temperatures and moderate precipitation this year, Dr. Beverly Collins,...
my40.tv
Never forgotten: Ceremonies held across the mountains honoring those lost on 9/11
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Sunday marks a somber 21 years since nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the September 11 attacks. Communities across Western North Carolina will be gathering to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice on that day. Below are some ceremonies taking place across...
my40.tv
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
my40.tv
Thunder in the Smokies rally happens this weekend in Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The roar of Harleys will fill the air in Haywood County this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles will rumble into Maggie Valley for the annual Thunder in the Smokies rally. Daily passes are $20 and it's $25 for a three-day weekend pass. The event is...
my40.tv
Western NC rocks out to help local pet rescues in need at Blue Ghost Brewing Co.
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina was rockin’ out to help animals in need Saturday, Sept. 10 at Blue Ghost Brewing Company in Fletcher. The fifth annual Rockin' for Rescue took place Saturday, as western North Carolina's largest pet rescue charity event of the year. The event...
FOX Carolina
Former Clemson football player joins new team
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department announced the former Clemson Tigers football player has joined their team. Police say Tayquon Johnson will join the department as a police officer. Johnson was a P.A.W. Journey Ambassador, recipient of the 2019 OJ Brigance Courage Award, recipient of the 2021...
wjhl.com
Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC
Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
This Boozy Train Ride Through The Smoky Mountains Has Stunning Fall Views & It's Adults-Only
As the weather cools down, fall activities are coming into full effect. For you, this might mean going to a pumpkin patch, exploring a corn maze, or brewery hopping, all of which there is plenty of in North Carolina. However, one activity in Bryson City, NC is perfect for just...
biltmorebeacon.com
Folly Beach-based Taco Boy coming to Asheville, twice
Taco Boy, a favorite at South Carolina’s Folly Beach where it was founded in 2006, is coming to west Asheville. A second is set to open in south Asheville’s Biltmore Park in early 2023. Taco Boy west Asheville is at 521 Haywood Road, in the former Zia Taqueria....
theonefeather.com
“Disruption” shakes up Museum of the Cherokee Indian exhibit
The Museum of the Cherokee Indian is switching gears on its permanent exhibit and taking funerary and ceremonial objects off display. Taking these items off display created holes in the exhibit which have been filled with contemporary Cherokee art pieces. The pieces create a different flow to the Museum exhibit...
my40.tv
Weaverville hires new fire chief, addresses pay concerns for department
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Weaverville leaders making efforts to rebuild the town fire department after a number of vacancies have named a new chief. Town Manger Selena Coffey said Scottie Harris is Weaverville’s next fire chief. According to a release from Weaverville, Harris currently serves as chief of...
