Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Suspect arrested after package theft in Stanislaus County, police say
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect was arrested after packages were stolen in Stanislaus County on Thursday. Ceres Police officers responded to reports of packages being stolen in the 3400 block of Moonview Drive in Ceres. Police say they were able to utilize anonymous tips and find the...
KMPH.com
Merced Police arrest a known gang member with firearms including a loaded 9 millimeter gun
MERCED, Calif. — A known gang member is off the streets and behind bars after the Merced Police Department and its Gang Unit discovered multiple firearms and drugs during search. According to Merced Police's Facebook page, on Friday, just before 4:00 p.m., the department's Gang Violence Suppression Unit delivered...
Dhante Jackson, accused of killing 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested after months-long manhunt
After a months-long manhunt, Dhante Jackson has been arrested. He's accused of abusing and then killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason, when they lived in Merced,
KMPH.com
Police believe speed the cause of rollover crash sending one man to the hospital in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — A Merced man is in stable condition after he was pinned underneath his car following a rollover crash on Friday in Merced. According to Merced Police Facebook page, on September 9 just before 11:00 p.m., Merced Police responded to a call of a roll over crash near East Childs Avenue and Campus Parkway in Merced. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan Maxima had hit a light pole, veered off the road, and rolled over multiple times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
KMPH.com
1 arrested, 2 wanted for deadly stabbing in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. — One man has been arrested and two others remain wanted after police say they stabbed and killed a man in Turlock. Police were called to the area of Lander and Bernell Avenues Friday morning. When they arrived, a 28-year-old man was found stabbed, he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Los Banos, police say
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after an apparent hit and run on Friday morning in Los Banos according to the Los Banos Police Department. Police say that at approximately 5:56 a.m., the Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Pacheco Boulevard regarding an unresponsive person on the roadway. When they arrived […]
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Fresno after a drive-by shooting, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say shortly after 8:00 p.m. Fresno Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of east Hamilton Avenue and 9th Street. They arrived two minutes later to find a Hispanic […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Semi-truck driver wanted after hit and run in Kerman
KERMAN, Calif. — A semi-truck caught on camera ramming into the back of a car in Kerman and taking off has the other driver wanting answers. Vanessa Hernandez was on her way to work on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the driver of the semi seems to of ran out of patience and rammed into her vehicle.
KMPH.com
Caught on video: Woman attacks others at Taco Truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on video attacking Food Truck workers and customers with a large stick Friday night in Fresno. "It all broke down once she hit my mom, like dude no one is even messing with you, nobody was doing anything to you, like you came here, you started everything," said Diana Espinoza, daughter of the business owners.
Los Banos police looking for suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash
There was vehicle debris on the road and the victim appeared to have been thrown into the south curb line from the force of the impact, police say.
KMPH.com
Man with gun briefly puts school on lockdown in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno school was temporarily put on lockdown after police were called to look for a man in the area said to have a gun. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of Safford and Thomas Avenues around 11:00 a.m. for reports of a man walking around with a gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shots fired outside of Tower District bar, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shots were fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s restaurant at the Tower District in Fresno, Friday night according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, 20 minutes after 9:00 p.m. they received a call about shots fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s. Upon their arrival, they learned that a man was attempting […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Antonio Almazan
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted Antonio Almazan. Antonio Almanzan is Wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 30-year-old Almazan is 5' 11" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Antonio Almazan is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
KMPH.com
Vehicle found of missing Madera County woman in Mariposa County
MARIPOSA, Calif. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Madera County woman has been found in Mariposa County. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says they located the vehicle registered to 57-year-old Wendy Pullins from Ahwahnee who was last seen in June. Pullins was driving a red Jeep Cherokee,...
L.A. Weekly
Mariano Cruz, Emily Ochoa-Ascencio Dead after DUI Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]
Eugene Roebuck Arrested after DUI Crash near McKinley Avenue Left Couple Dead. The fatal incident was reported just before 5:00 a.m. near McKinley Avenue. According to the investigators, 21-year-old Eugene Roebuck was driving under the influence and changed lanes on Highway 99. He collided with a Mitsubishi driven by 20-year-old Mariano Cruz along with his passenger 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio. Officials state that both occupants inside the Mitsubishi died at the scene.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Six Injured in Car Accident on Highway 108 in Stanislaus County
On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, officials in Stanislaus County reported a serious injury car crash on Highway 108 and Highway 120 between Knights Ferry and Oakdale. The incident was described as a head-on collision that took place on Highway 108/120 near Lancaster Road around 9:20 p.m. Details on the Serious...
WATCH OUT: Scam calls pretending to be Fresno PD
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fraudulent caller has been contacting local residents pretending to be the Fresno Police Department, according to a warning issued by Fresno County Superior Court on Friday. Officials say various members of the public have alerted officials stating that someone pretending to be from the police department had contacted them […]
KMPH.com
Motorcyclist killed, woman arrested after crash in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One man has died, and a woman has been arrested after a crash Wednesday night in Madera County. Madera CHP officers responded to Road 603, just east of Run Way, for reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle. When officers arrived,...
L.A. Weekly
Fatal Two-Vehicle Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]
FRESNO, CA (September 7, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 a.m., near McKinley Avenue after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say two vehicles collided, sending one car...
Comments / 1