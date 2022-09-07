ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Police believe speed the cause of rollover crash sending one man to the hospital in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A Merced man is in stable condition after he was pinned underneath his car following a rollover crash on Friday in Merced. According to Merced Police Facebook page, on September 9 just before 11:00 p.m., Merced Police responded to a call of a roll over crash near East Childs Avenue and Campus Parkway in Merced. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan Maxima had hit a light pole, veered off the road, and rolled over multiple times.
YourCentralValley.com

3 shot overnight in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people, all described as Asian by Fresno Police, were shot early Friday morning in Fresno. Officers say at around 12:30 a.m. they were called to the 600 block of North Fourth Street on the report of a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the scene found a 35-year-old Asian man […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

1 arrested, 2 wanted for deadly stabbing in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. — One man has been arrested and two others remain wanted after police say they stabbed and killed a man in Turlock. Police were called to the area of Lander and Bernell Avenues Friday morning. When they arrived, a 28-year-old man was found stabbed, he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
TURLOCK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in hit-and-run in Los Banos, police say

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after an apparent hit and run on Friday morning in Los Banos according to the Los Banos Police Department. Police say that at approximately 5:56 a.m., the Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Pacheco Boulevard regarding an unresponsive person on the roadway. When they arrived […]
LOS BANOS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed in drive-by shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot and killed Friday evening in Fresno after a drive-by shooting, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say shortly after 8:00 p.m. Fresno Police received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of east Hamilton Avenue and 9th Street. They arrived two minutes later to find a Hispanic […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Semi-truck driver wanted after hit and run in Kerman

KERMAN, Calif. — A semi-truck caught on camera ramming into the back of a car in Kerman and taking off has the other driver wanting answers. Vanessa Hernandez was on her way to work on Saturday, Sept. 3, when the driver of the semi seems to of ran out of patience and rammed into her vehicle.
KERMAN, CA
KMPH.com

Caught on video: Woman attacks others at Taco Truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was caught on video attacking Food Truck workers and customers with a large stick Friday night in Fresno. "It all broke down once she hit my mom, like dude no one is even messing with you, nobody was doing anything to you, like you came here, you started everything," said Diana Espinoza, daughter of the business owners.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man with gun briefly puts school on lockdown in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno school was temporarily put on lockdown after police were called to look for a man in the area said to have a gun. The Fresno Police Department was called to the area of Safford and Thomas Avenues around 11:00 a.m. for reports of a man walking around with a gun.
FRESNO, CA
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Shots fired outside of Tower District bar, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Shots were fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s restaurant at the Tower District in Fresno, Friday night according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, 20 minutes after 9:00 p.m. they received a call about shots fired outside of Bobby Salazar’s. Upon their arrival, they learned that a man was attempting […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Antonio Almazan

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted Antonio Almazan. Antonio Almanzan is Wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony DUI. 30-year-old Almazan is 5' 11" tall, 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. If you know where Antonio Almazan is hiding, call Crime Stoppers...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Vehicle found of missing Madera County woman in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA, Calif. — A vehicle belonging to a missing Madera County woman has been found in Mariposa County. The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says they located the vehicle registered to 57-year-old Wendy Pullins from Ahwahnee who was last seen in June. Pullins was driving a red Jeep Cherokee,...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mariano Cruz, Emily Ochoa-Ascencio Dead after DUI Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]

Eugene Roebuck Arrested after DUI Crash near McKinley Avenue Left Couple Dead. The fatal incident was reported just before 5:00 a.m. near McKinley Avenue. According to the investigators, 21-year-old Eugene Roebuck was driving under the influence and changed lanes on Highway 99. He collided with a Mitsubishi driven by 20-year-old Mariano Cruz along with his passenger 18-year-old Emily Ochoa-Ascencio. Officials state that both occupants inside the Mitsubishi died at the scene.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Six Injured in Car Accident on Highway 108 in Stanislaus County

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022, officials in Stanislaus County reported a serious injury car crash on Highway 108 and Highway 120 between Knights Ferry and Oakdale. The incident was described as a head-on collision that took place on Highway 108/120 near Lancaster Road around 9:20 p.m. Details on the Serious...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH OUT: Scam calls pretending to be Fresno PD

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fraudulent caller has been contacting local residents pretending to be the Fresno Police Department, according to a warning issued by Fresno County Superior Court on Friday. Officials say various members of the public have alerted officials stating that someone pretending to be from the police department had contacted them […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Fatal Two-Vehicle Accident on Highway 99 [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, CA (September 7, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, one victim was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 99. Officers responded to the scene just before 5:00 a.m., near McKinley Avenue after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say two vehicles collided, sending one car...
FRESNO, CA

