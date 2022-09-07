ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jada Pinkett Smith Reunites With Husband’s Ex-wife Sheree Zampino in Tearful ‘Red Table Talk’ Interview

 4 days ago

Yes, it’s true: ex and current spouses to the same partner can get along as seen in the trailer to an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, a Facebook Watch series co-hosted by actress and wife to megastar Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith.

In the trailer, Sheree Zampino, Smith’s first wife, gets emotional while discussing her relationship with both Jada and Will. “Do you think there’s anything else we have yet to forgive each other for?” Smith asks The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star. The teaser doesn’t reveal the answer, but the next clip shows Zampino blotting tears from her eyes as Smith caresses her hand to comfort her. “I’m having a whole moment. I’m sorry.”

In a recent US Weekly interview, Zampino revealed that she accepted her son, Trey Smith’s relationship with the Set It Off actress because “she’s always been amazing to him.” She further indicated that getting to that point wasn’t easy, and went through a coping period when her son, who is Will’s oldest son, was calling Jada “mom.”

“She wasn’t experienced. She didn’t have a certain understanding…so, that sometimes caused a little friction,” Zampino said about Jada, who wasn’t a mother at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjLCb_0hle2ilc00
Trey Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Will Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Aladdin’ held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, USA on May 21, 2019.

These days, though, she says she’s happy that her relationship with Will has come full circle. “Will is amazing. I mean, Will, to me, is a freak of nature,” she told US Weekly. “He baffles me. I still don’t get this man. I still don’t,” adding that she “froze” when she saw Will slap comedian Chris Rock after joking about Jada’s shaved head as a result of the hair-loss condition alopecia. She hopes both Will and Chris will make peace with what happened. “I think that will provide not only healing for, for the two of them, but for so many people.”

