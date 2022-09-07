Read full article on original website
travelexperta.com
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise
Fort Lauderdale Canals Yacht Tour and Dinner Cruise. For my parents’ 50th anniversary, they wanted to do something special. They were staying in Florida, and they wanted to invite all of their friends for the 50th anniversary. They even had friends coming from all over the world, from different parts, to come for this party. So instead of doing a regular party either having people at the house or renting a space, I said to my parents, let’s rent a yacht for a dinner party, and the idea sounds great but at first, it sounds, oh my God, that is so expensive. That’s how we ended up doing a Fort Lauderdale canals yacht tour and dinner cruise.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Waste Pro’s Kenny Skaggs Promoted to Regional VP in Southeast Florida
Waste Pro announces that Kenny Skaggs has been promoted to Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. Kenny is an industry veteran who has nearly 30 years of experience dating back to 1995. He joined Waste Pro earlier this year as the Southeast Florida Regional Operations Manager. As Regional Vice President,...
townandtourist.com
17 BEST High-End Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL (Elegant Gourmet Fare Near The Beach!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The most popular restaurants in the Sunshine State not only have beautiful interiors but also frequently offer breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape from an outdoor terrace or from windows that reach all the way to the ceiling. They serve local delicacies like local fish and coastal cuisine among other regional specialties.
cw34.com
WATCH: Firefighters contain electrical fire in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue (PBCFR) were called to contain an electrical fire at a home in Boca Raton on Friday morning. An electrical fire broke out in a home in Boca Raton, according to PBCFR. Crews had to use CO2 and Dry Chemical fire extinguishers to prevent an electrical fire from spreading to the rest of the home and neighboring houses.
Divers search for cars in Martin County ponds
It was a busy day Friday for Martin County dive teams who have been investigating tips about dumped cars in two bodies of water.
How Thirsty Turtle Seagrill became a seafood oasis in a South Florida restaurant desert
Sal Zambito doesn’t need anyone telling him why his new sports bar, the Thirsty Turtle Seagrill, fills a gaping restaurant void in the sawgrass-tipped marshlands of west Palm Beach County. Zambito lives across the street. He knows. Still, avid customers were eager to show him: “They were like, ‘When do you open?! When do you open?!’ and just about ripping the front doors off the hinges,” he ...
Click10.com
Rods and reels swiped: Pompano Beach bandits steal more expensive fishing gear
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Another Pompano Beach business owner says he’s had expensive fishing equipment stolen, as crooks continue targeting boats and businesses in the area. Last month, Local 10 News told you about a boat captain who had nearly $25,000 worth of rods and reels snatched in Pompano Beach.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
General Surgeon Fellowship-Trained in Endocrine Surgery Joins Palm Beach Surgical, a General Surgery Practice in Delray Beach
September 9, 2022 – Palm Beach Health Network Physician Group (PBHNPG) is pleased to announce Zahra F. Khan, MD, a board-certified general surgeon fellowship-trained in endocrine surgery recently joined Palm Beach Surgical, a general surgery practice with an office in Delray Beach. Dr. Khan specializes in thyroid cancer, parathyroid disease, thyroid nodules, adrenal tumors, functional adrenal adenomas, calcium disorders and Graves’ disease. Dr. Khan is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery. In addition, Dr. Khan is on-staff at Delray Medical Center.
UPDATE: DELRAY DOCTOR PROFESSES LOVE FOR SEVEN BRIDGES HOMEOWNER, IS JAILED
COPS: “WAS LYING IN BED, FEELING ALONE. HE MISSED HER AND STILL LOVED HER…” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach spine surgeon, arrested Tuesday for the second time in weeks, was apparently jailed after he professed his love for a Seven […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Floridians driving older cars for longer periods of time due to high car prices
South Florida mechanics said they are seeing more older cars than new ones these days because the price of new and used cars are up right now due to inflation and supply shortages.
At the Table newsletter: Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!
Destination chicken, tandoori style. Hankering for Chinese takeout. Roaming Delray. And free BBQ!. A few years ago, I wrote about a mini-wave of new Peruvian restaurants that had popped up in Palm Beach County, and posed the question: Is Palm Beach County having a Peruvian moment?. Earlier this week, I...
cbs12.com
Loose horse causes deputy involved accident in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A horse running wild through Loxahatchee caused a traffic accident involving a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy. According to PBSO, the deputy was driving on Seminole Pratt Whitney Road in his patrol car with his lights active while assisting catch the loose horse. The deputy...
Palm Beach Sheriff Offers Advice On How To Deal With Panhandlers
This week, the Lake Worth Beach City Commission voted to repeal its anti-panhandling ordinance and the county commission did the same earlier this year. But Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says the answer isn't to hand over cash to the homeless.
Boca Raton Teen Slams Into Bus On Motorcycle, Dies
CITED FOR SPEEDING WHILE DRIVING WITH LEARNER’S PERMIT IN 2019. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton teen is dead after police say he crashed his motorcycle into a bus in the area of 2100 North Powerline Road in Pompano Beach. Phillipe Madeira, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Drought creeps into coastal Palm Beach County but one tropical system could turn it around
Coastal Palm Beach County slipped into an official drought this month amid a lackluster rainy season that saw Lake Okeechobee evaporate when it should be swelling. The National Drought Mitigation Center’s weekly report released Thursday showed the fringy realm from Miami to Melbourne in a moderate drought, which is the lowest level on a four-tier scale of severity. A larger area stretching inland from Orlando to the Keys is considered “abnormally dry.”
bocaratontribune.com
Jewish Federation Family’s Generosity Supports Safety
The Goldberg Family’s Gift Ensures Others Will Benefit from Life-saving “Stop the Bleed®” Training. Boca Raton, FL — One Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s (JFSPBC) family’s generosity is going a long way toward promoting safety in the local Jewish community. Jeff and Nicole Goldberg of East Boca Raton provided a significant philanthropic gift to underwrite Stop the Bleed® kits for use in emergency response and community training.
treasurecoast.com
Solid waste update as of Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – If your new collection day is not Friday and you have not yet received a pickup of your City-issued carts, leave them at the curb and email solidwaste@cityofpsl.com. Drivers will be servicing City-issued carts throughout Saturday, which is not a regular collection day. It...
cw34.com
Wanted 'serial pickpocket' nabbed in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man caught on camera stealing a wallet from a woman in a motorized scooter in Port St. Lucie is behind bars in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Devante Durham on Thursday afternoon. Police in Port St....
Delray Beach hosts tree giveaway, resource fair event for residents
The City of Delray Beach, along with several community partners, hosted a resource fair and tree giveaway for local residents on Saturday.
Coming soon: Bacon Bitch to sizzle in West Palm Beach — plus, where is The Blind Monk moving to?
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Filomena’s Bean Coffee, Fort Lauderdale This two-year-old café in Davie’s Shenandoah Square is expanding into the former Dive Bar on State Road A1A on Galt Ocean Mile later this fall. Along with Americanos, espressos and other caffeinated drinks ...
