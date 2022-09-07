Read full article on original website
‘Allelujah’ Director Richard Eyre on Grappling With Old Age on Screen: ‘I Wanted to Avoid Any Patronizing Sentimentality’
“Allelujah,” Richard Eyre’s latest film, unfolds in a Yorkshire geriatric hospital, following a group of patients as they make peace with or rage against the indignities of old age. It’s a story that resonates with Eyre, a legendary stage and screen director. “I’m about to be 80,”...
Virus forces Lea Michele off Broadway stage in 'Funny Girl'
Fans of Lea Michele hoping to finally see her singing and dancing in “Funny Girl” on Broadway will have to be patient. The “Glee” actor has tested positive for COVID-19 — missing Saturday's matinee and evening performance — and must now quarantine, slated to return to the show on Tuesday, Sept. 20. She only started on Tuesday.
Good Home Hunting: A Peek Inside the Homes of Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck has been busy. The 50-year-old actor/director tied the knot with superstar Jennifer Lopez, after rekindling their romance that supposedly flamed out a couple of decades ago. Along with wedding bells in not one, but two locales, the couple seem to be consolidating their real estate holdings. The power...
Lady Gaga gets back to her roots in return to San Francisco
If you're trying to cool down from an oppressive heat wave, a Lady Gaga concert is probably the last place you should go.
A queen and her corgis: Elizabeth loved breed from childhood
LONDON (AP) — For many people around the world, the word corgi is forever linked to Queen Elizabeth II. Princess Diana once called them a “moving carpet" always by her mother-in-law's side. Stubby, fluffy little dogs with a high-pitched bark, corgis were the late queen's constant companions since she was a child. She owned nearly 30 throughout her life, and they enjoyed a life of privilege fit for a royal pet.
Pearl Jam Takes the Apollo Stage for Powerful Pandemic-Postponed SiriusXM Underplay
The Seattle Rock and Roll Hall of Famers made good Saturday night (Sept. 10) on a special show nearly two-and-a-half years in the making at the fabled Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York, navigating through a serious technical-related delay five songs into the set that took more than 15 minutes to correct.
Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Trailer Debuts Following Rapturous Toronto Film Festival Premiere
The semi-autobiographical film follows the formative years of a young man as he discovers a shattering family secret, causing him to use movies as a means to help him see the truth about others and himself. Spielberg based the film on his own early years in Arizona and co-wrote the script with “Lincoln,” “Munich” and “West Side Story” screenwriter Tony Kushner.
Pearl Jam Dig Deep at Scorching Hot Apollo Theater Show
Pearl Jam were about halfway through their special concert for SirusXM at Harlem’s Apollo Theater on Saturday night when Eddie Vedder’s mind went to Bessie Smith’s residency at the venue way back in 1935. “She played here four weeks in a row at one point,” he told the audience. “She was the singer, so she was probably standing right where I’m standing. We never got to be in this room before. The fact that we get to be on this stage is just remarkable.”
Janet Jackson Honored As Harlem’s Fashion Row x LVMH Kicks Off Fashion Week
Harlem’s Fashion Row kicked off the 2022 New York Fashion Week with its 15th-anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards in partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton on Tuesday (Sept. 6). Held at the General Grant National Memorial in Harlem, the show celebrated Black fashion designers showcasing their Spring 2023 collections including Jonathan Hayden, Nicole Benefield, and Clarence Ruth. Style Awards were presented including the inaugural Virgil Abloh Award, which was given to Issa Rae. The ICON of the Year was accepted by Janet Jackson. Additionally, Robin Givhan was honored as Editor of the Year, Ade Samuel as Stylist of the Year, and Sergio Hudson as Designer of the Year.More from VIBE.comBarbie Partners With Harlem’s...
