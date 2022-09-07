Featuring a ‘Female Sherlock Holmes of Sorts,’ Venice Title ‘Trenque Lauquen’ Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Movies, at least the ones Hollywood has produced for over a century, frequently leave a lot of people out of the frame. But with the industry under pressure to tell more diverse stories, several of the movies that are premiering and screening at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival are highlighting protagonists who are Black, queer, indigenous or members of other underrepresented groups. In the process, many of these films deal with pieces of forgotten history (“The Woman King” with its true story of a all-female warrior unit protecting a West African kingdom), a fading past (“My Policeman,” a look at a closeted homosexual forced into a marriage of convenience) and a rapidly changing present (“Bros,” a rom-com featuring an entirely LGBTQ cast).

