uams.edu
UAMS, Medsker’s Pharmacy Partner to Provide Community Health Workers in Lonoke County
Sept. 9, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE – Lyndsie Koonce and Stephanie Bowlan were hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Medsker’s Pharmacy to help people in Lonoke County navigate the health care system. As embedded community health workers, Koonce and Bowlan...
uams.edu
UAMS, Goodman Drug and McKenney Pharmacy Partner to Provide Community Health Workers in Clay County
Sept. 9, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE – Joy Herbelin and Nina Shepard were hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Goodman Drug and McKenney Pharmacy to help people in Clay County navigate the health care system. As embedded community health workers, Herbelin and...
uams.edu
UAMS, Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy Partner to Provide Community Health Workers in Jefferson County
Sept. 9, 2022 | FAYETTEVILLE – Bobbie Runion, Adrienne O’Bryan and Brittany Escamilla were hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), Arkansas Rural Health Partnership and Doctor’s Orders Pharmacy to help people in Jefferson County navigate the health care system.
uams.edu
UAMS to Offer Online Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction Program
Sept. 8, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Mindfulness Program is offering the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction (MBSR) Program online starting Sept. 27. Participants learn mindfulness techniques that foster positivity, inner strength and peace, while providing useful skills for navigating difficulty, stress, illness...
swark.today
Arkansas Community LGBTQ Grant application guidelines announced
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (Sept. 8, 2022) – Grants are available to nonprofit organizations seeking to provide mental health support to people who identify as LGBTQ+ the National Alliance on Mental Health – Arkansas announced on Thursday. Grants will range from $1000 to $10,000, and the application submission deadline...
Arkansas pharmacy sees increased interest in COVID booster as they prepare for flu season
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As more Arkansas pharmacies and medical centers are getting shipments of the new COVID booster, people have been lining up to get the shot. Meanwhile, experts have said that it's also time to start thinking about the flu vaccine. "We have just been basically all...
uams.edu
UAMS Physician Assistant Class of 2022 Overcomes Pandemic Challenges to Graduate
Sept. 9, 2022 | What the members of the UAMS Physician Assistant Class of 2022 went through to get to their Aug. 26 Valediction Ceremony marking the completion of their studies was and probably will remain singular in the program’s history. “The Class of 2022 came with some unique...
ozarks.edu
Rev. Mainard O’Connell to Serve as Visiting Pastor
The Rev. Marie Mainard O’Connell, a minister in the Presbytery of Arkansas, will visit campus on the week of Sept. 12 as part of the University of the Ozarks’ Struthers Visiting Pastoral Study Leave Program. Mainard O’Connell is currently serving as the interim director of adult education at...
kuaf.com
Understanding Human Trafficking in Northwest Arkansas
After a high profile human trafficking bust by a joint taskforce with the FBI and Arkansas law enforcement, last month, we turned to University of Arkansas law professor Annie Smith, to better understand the facts and myths around human trafficking in the region. Smith runs the university's legal clinic on human trafficking.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH)
Arkansas Children’s Hospital (ACH), with facilities in Little Rock (Pulaski County) and Springdale (Washington and Benton counties),is the only pediatric hospital in Arkansas and is among the ten largest children’s hospitals in the United States. Pediatric specialists routinely treat patients from other states and occasionally other countries. Prior...
swark.today
Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Appointments
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the following appointments:. Caleb Plyler, Hope, to the Arkansas Beef Council. Term expires on March 30, 2025. Reappointment. Ryan Howard, Melbourne, to the Board of Trustees of Ozarka College. Term expires on July 1, 2029. Reappointment. Aaron Wright, Springdale, to the...
swark.today
Baptist Health Weight & Nutrition Center-Malvern to Hold Free Diabetes Meal Planning Class on Sept. 15
MALVERN, Ark. – Join Baptist Health Weight & Nutrition Center-Malvern on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 5:30 p.m. for its free monthly community class. This month’s class is titled “Diabetes Meal Planning: Consistent Carbohydrates.”. The class will be at Baptist Health Medical Center-Hot Spring County, 1001 Schneider Drive,...
KATV
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
swark.today
Democratic Nominee Chris Jones to continue his Walk A Mile Tour in Hot Springs, Russellville
LITTLE ROCK, AR —Democratic nominee for Governor of Arkansas Chris Jones continues his Walk A Mile In Your Shoes tour this week in Russellville and Hot Springs. Jones has joined with neighbors walking with neighbors to walk a cumulative 2.5 million steps and counting since Jones started his second statewide 75-county tour in June. While Jones’ opponent Sarah Huckabee Sanders resumed her limited tour this month after a nearly four-month break, Jones has never stopped and continues to walk side-by-side with everyday Arkansans, listening to the issues most pressing in their lives, remaining faithful to finding pragmatic solutions.
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock pathology lab announces expansion
A central Arkansas company providing medical pathology services for providers across the country is expanding. Arkana Laboratories announced on Wednesday that it plans to expand its west Little Rock headquarters, with the aim of hiring 74 more employees by the year 2028. Speaking at the company’s headquarters, Gov. Asa Hutchinson...
menastar.com
Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government
(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
uams.edu
BioVentures Team Aims to ‘Change Culture,’ Help Researchers Advance Discoveries
Sept. 8, 2022 | Kevin Sexton, M.D., stepped into the role as president of BioVentures LLC this year with a vision and a plan for increasing commercialization resources to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS)-affiliated researchers. Within a few months, the BioVentures team expanded to include successful academic researchers...
onlyinark.com
Ultimate NWA Fall Color Guide
In October, the hills of Northwest Arkansas are alive with fall colors. Arkansas sees the most significant amount of visitors to experience the changing colors of the Ozark, Boston, and Ouachita mountains. October’s second and third weeks are the prime time to experience peak color. But, Arkansas Parks and Tourism...
Kait 8
‘We can make Arkansas the most wired state in the country’ says New AR broadband director
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas broadband director is looking at how the state can surpass others with internet connectivity. Glen Howie recently moved to Arkansas from Louisiana, starting his position as broadband director at the beginning of August. Talk Business & Politics interviewed Howie and says he has three pillars...
