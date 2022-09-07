John Joseph Erny, Jr “JJ” died at Broadway Elder Living Facility on September 6, 2022, following a long illness. He was 84. Judge Erny was born in October 1937 in Lafayette, Louisiana to his parents John Joseph Erny, Sr and Anna Hellen Erny (Landry). He graduated from Cathedral High School, University of Southwestern Louisiana, and Tulane Law School. He joined the Louisiana Bar in 1962. He practiced law in Louisiana for many years serving as an Assistant District Attorney in Lafourche Parish and finally as a District Judge in Lafourche Parish. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved watching the birds and drinking coffee from his Grand Isle Camp deck.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO