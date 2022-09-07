Read full article on original website
CAROLYN BILLIOT
Carolyn Marie Billiot, 64 a native and resident of Larose, La. passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in Larose, La. with her loving family near her side. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until service times. A Religious Service will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with cremation to follow.
JOHN ERNY, JR.
John Joseph Erny, Jr “JJ” died at Broadway Elder Living Facility on September 6, 2022, following a long illness. He was 84. Judge Erny was born in October 1937 in Lafayette, Louisiana to his parents John Joseph Erny, Sr and Anna Hellen Erny (Landry). He graduated from Cathedral High School, University of Southwestern Louisiana, and Tulane Law School. He joined the Louisiana Bar in 1962. He practiced law in Louisiana for many years serving as an Assistant District Attorney in Lafourche Parish and finally as a District Judge in Lafourche Parish. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved watching the birds and drinking coffee from his Grand Isle Camp deck.
GALLERY: Terrebonne beats John Curtis in volleyball action
Terrebonne rolled past John Curtis this week in volleyball action, scoring a 4-set win over the Lady Patriots. See photos of the match online. Photos by APRIL MAES | GAZETTE CONTRIBUTOR.
GALLERY: Thibodaux roars past South Lafourche
Thibodaux did just about anything it wanted on Friday, roaring past South Lafourche 49-19 in a matchup between cross-parish rivals. See photos of the game online.
GALLERY: E.D. White dominates Hannan in another shutout
E.D. White was dominant again on Friday, soaring past Hannan 38-0 to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Cardinals still have not allowed a point this season and have looked every bit like a state contender. See photos from the game online. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | GAZETTE CONTRIBUTOR.
LHSAA releases new classifications after redefining select school brackets
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association took dramatic steps towards restructuring the association today, changing bracket sizes for its postseason events and dramatically restructuring where teams will be classified going forward. The LHSAA released 8 new classifications for the state's football, basketball, baseball and softball brackets. Both select and non-select...
Teen with local ties wins World Championship Powerlifting Title
A teenager with local ties recently won an International Powerlifting Federation World Championship at an event in Turkey. Lola Blue Cheramie, 18, won the title in the sub-junior women’s competition, lifting 683 combined pounds in the squat, bench press and dead lift to secure the title. Cheramie is the...
Lafourche Booking Log - September 7, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on September 7, 2022.
