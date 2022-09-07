ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets For Michael Jordan's First NBA Game Going Up For Auction

By News On 6
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
A pair of tickets to a historically significant NBA game are going up for auction.

These tickets are from Michael Jordan's debut game with the Chicago Bulls on October 26 ,1984.

The co-signer was in high school at the time and his dad got tickets to the game for him and his friends.

Earlier this year, he saw another ticket from this game go for $468,000 dollars so he dug out his tickets .

The Bonhams auction runs from Sept. 19-29.

