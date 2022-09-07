Read full article on original website
Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse
When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
Dave Roberts: Breaking MLB Or Dodgers Wins Record Not A Priority
The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on their ninth National League West title in 10 seasons thanks to their MLB-best 94-42 record that gives them a magic number of six entering play Friday. They also have a .691 winning percentage, which puts the Dodgers on pace to finish with...
Dodgers: Joey Gallo Isn’t Just Okay With Platoon Role, He Loves It
When Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo homered off Jarlin Garcia on Tuesday, it was notable not just because it erased a deficit and gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead, but also because Garcia throws with his left hand. Gallo, who bats left-handed, doesn’t see much left-handed pitching. When Los Angeles...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Reveals Max Muncy is Battling an Injury
With 26 games remaining in the regular season, the Dodgers are nursing a few injuries hoping to get everyone healthy in time for the postseason. Add Max Muncy to the list of the walking wounded, as Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts told the media that Muncy is out of Friday’s lineup with a knee issue.
Cronenworth, Padres beat Dodgers 5-4 in 10 innings
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A long, wet night ended with Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres earning a rare win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cronenworth singled home the winning run with one out in the 10th inning, and the Padres beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Friday to keep the Dodgers’ magic number at six for clinching the NL West. The Padres won for just the third time in 13 games against Los Angeles this year and only the fourth time in their last 23 meetings. San Diego jumped a half-game in front of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild card. “It was crazy, especially playing here in the first couple innings with the rain,” Cronenworth said. “The crowd was going crazy — it was awesome. It was a great feeling, especially when you have your home crowd behind you.
Could Aaron Judge be next Yankees captain? Derek Jeter weighs in
Derek Jeter was asked if he believes Aaron Judge should be the next Yankee since Jeter himself to be named captain, and Jeter had a thoughtful response.
Boomer & Gio have already seen enough of Ronald Guzman: 'He's a waste'
Ronald Guzman struck out four times and bounced into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out in his Yankee debut, and Boomer and Gio have already seen enough.
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
Dave Roberts: Dustin May Struggling Against Padres Was ‘Good Lesson’
Almost nothing went right for the Los Angeles Dodgers in their 7-1 loss against the San Diego Padres last Friday, which was the result of a poor start from Dustin May and offensive struggles against Yu Darvish all night. May did manage to complete five innings on 87 pitches, but...
Hanser Alberto taking over second base for Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will man second base after Chris Taylor was shifted to left field, Trayce Thompson was moved to center, and Cody Bellinger was given the night off. In a matchup against Padres' Mike...
L.A. Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong Mulling Bid for the Angels
The billionaire businessman and Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is exploring a bid for the Los Angeles Angels, according to two people familiar with the matter. He has been a minority owner of the Los Angles Lakers since 2010 but would increase his prominence on the sports scene—locally and nationally— with this splashy purchase. Soon-Shiong, 70, has a net worth of $8.94 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He couldn’t be reached for comment. Galatioto Sports Partners, which has been retained by the MLB club, declined to comment. This isn’t the first time Soon-Shiong has been interested in investing...
Dodgers Injuries: Blake Treinen Was Unavailable In Loss To Padres
UPDATE (Sept. 10, 4:50 p.m. PT): The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Blake Treinen on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder tightness and recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Los Angeles Dodgers had a short bullpen in Friday’s loss to the San Diego Padres, which included Blake...
Dodgers News: Max Muncy Considers Freddie Freeman One Of ‘Best Hitters’ In MLB History
Although the Los Angeles Dodgers lost Corey Seager in free agency this past offseason, they bolstered their lineup with the signing of Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract. Prior to the Dodgers adding Freeman to their already-talented lineup, Max Muncy was among those to advocate for his signing....
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Perfect Game Against Cubs
On Sept. 9, 1965, Sandy Koufax threw a perfect game against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers needed every bit of Koufax’s brilliance as Bob Hendley also turned in a gem that evening. Los Angeles broke through in the fifth inning of the pitcher’s duel,...
MLB Rumors: Pitch Clock, Larger Bases & Ban On Defensive Shifts Likely Approved For 2023 Season
The new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) brought several changes to the 2022 season, including a universal designated hitter and expanded postseason. Potential rule changes for future seasons will need to be approved by a joint competition committee comprised of six MLB appointees, four...
MLB Rule Changes For 2023: Pitch Timer, Ban On Shifts, Plus More
Major League Baseball announced three rule changes approved by the joint competition committee that will be implemented for the 2023 season, including Spring Training. The competition committee, which was created as part of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA), approved by a majority vote the addition of a pitch clock, restrictions on shifting and bigger bases.
What can Yankees fans make of Derek Jeter’s comments?
Hold the phone! On Derek Jeter Hall of Fame night at Yankee Stadium on Friday, the captain returned to the Bronx for the first time in what felt like forever. Of course the Yankees fumbled spectacularly and lost to the Rays on the special evening … but Jeter raised some eyebrows with his comments when speaking to the crowd and then the media.
