Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it's only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dave Roberts: Breaking MLB Or Dodgers Wins Record Not A Priority

The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on their ninth National League West title in 10 seasons thanks to their MLB-best 94-42 record that gives them a magic number of six entering play Friday. They also have a .691 winning percentage, which puts the Dodgers on pace to finish with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
The Associated Press

Cronenworth, Padres beat Dodgers 5-4 in 10 innings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A long, wet night ended with Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres earning a rare win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cronenworth singled home the winning run with one out in the 10th inning, and the Padres beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Friday to keep the Dodgers’ magic number at six for clinching the NL West. The Padres won for just the third time in 13 games against Los Angeles this year and only the fourth time in their last 23 meetings. San Diego jumped a half-game in front of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild card. “It was crazy, especially playing here in the first couple innings with the rain,” Cronenworth said. “The crowd was going crazy — it was awesome. It was a great feeling, especially when you have your home crowd behind you.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Max Muncy
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto taking over second base for Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will man second base after Chris Taylor was shifted to left field, Trayce Thompson was moved to center, and Cody Bellinger was given the night off. In a matchup against Padres' Mike...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

L.A. Times Owner Patrick Soon-Shiong Mulling Bid for the Angels

The billionaire businessman and Los Angeles Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is exploring a bid for the Los Angeles Angels, according to two people familiar with the matter. He has been a minority owner of the Los Angles Lakers since 2010 but would increase his prominence on the sports scene—locally and nationally— with this splashy purchase.   Soon-Shiong, 70, has a net worth of $8.94 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He couldn’t be reached for comment. Galatioto Sports Partners, which has been retained by the MLB club, declined to comment.   This isn’t the first time Soon-Shiong has been interested in investing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
#Dodgers News#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injuries: Blake Treinen Was Unavailable In Loss To Padres

UPDATE (Sept. 10, 4:50 p.m. PT): The Los Angeles Dodgers placed Blake Treinen on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder tightness and recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Los Angeles Dodgers had a short bullpen in Friday’s loss to the San Diego Padres, which included Blake...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB
Baseball
Sports
dodgerblue.com

MLB Rule Changes For 2023: Pitch Timer, Ban On Shifts, Plus More

Major League Baseball announced three rule changes approved by the joint competition committee that will be implemented for the 2023 season, including Spring Training. The competition committee, which was created as part of the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA), approved by a majority vote the addition of a pitch clock, restrictions on shifting and bigger bases.
MLB
FanSided

What can Yankees fans make of Derek Jeter's comments?

Hold the phone! On Derek Jeter Hall of Fame night at Yankee Stadium on Friday, the captain returned to the Bronx for the first time in what felt like forever. Of course the Yankees fumbled spectacularly and lost to the Rays on the special evening … but Jeter raised some eyebrows with his comments when speaking to the crowd and then the media.
BRONX, NY

