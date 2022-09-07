Read full article on original website
Related
kusi.com
Problems with California’s power grid persist amid hot temperatures
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the ninth straight day, California has issued a statewide Flex Alert. This time, the hours have been extended. The Flex Alert is issued as a way to potentially avoid rolling blackouts as it asks all residents to conserve electricity during “peak hours.” On day nine, residents are being asked to conserve energy during the hours of 3:00 PM to 10:00PM, which is a two-hour extension from Wednesday’s times.
kusi.com
Overcast weather makes solar power unpredictable, says Calif. ISO
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A state-wide Flex Alert was issued for the tenth day in a row as of Friday, Sept. 9, which to some San Diegans seems odd considering Friday’s rainy forecast amidst Tropical Storm Kay. State Senator Brian Dahle (R) joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss...
kusi.com
Special Report: Crossing the border for veterinarian care
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Almost eight-million households in California own at least one pet. Here in San Diego county, at least 52% of all households are home to a dog or cat. This has contributed to a booming vet business of more than $97 million per year globally. A business, much like medical care for humans, is now crossing over the border.
Comments / 0