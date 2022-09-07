SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the ninth straight day, California has issued a statewide Flex Alert. This time, the hours have been extended. The Flex Alert is issued as a way to potentially avoid rolling blackouts as it asks all residents to conserve electricity during “peak hours.” On day nine, residents are being asked to conserve energy during the hours of 3:00 PM to 10:00PM, which is a two-hour extension from Wednesday’s times.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO