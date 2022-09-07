Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma wildlife experts monitor neurological disease in deer, elk
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma wildlife experts are monitoring a neurological disease that attacks the brain of deer and elk. The state Department of Wildlife said chronic wasting disease was found in a deer just over the state line. The disease is casually called Zombie Deer Disease. Oklahoma wildlife experts...
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair: What you need to know about the 2022 fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for the Oklahoma State Fair!. Below is a look at what you'll need to know before you, your family and friends load up the car and go to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Dates, Hours and Admissions. The Oklahoma State Fair runs from...
news9.com
State Wildlife Officials Warn Of Deadly Disease To Deer
A disease that infected a deer is raising the alarm for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. State wildlife officials confirmed a case of Chronic Wasting Disease in a white-tailed deer carcass near the Texas-Oklahoma state line along the panhandle. Officials are activating their emergency response plan due to the disease's...
Officials remind boaters of invasive zebra mussels present in nearly 30 Oklahoma lakes
If you have a boat, you may have taken it out for Labor Day and could be heading out again this weekend. But before you do, you need to check it for zebra mussels.
news9.com
LIFE Senior Services Introduces PACE Program To Help Seniors With Medical Care
TULSA, Okla. - More senior adults in Oklahoma will be able to stay in their homes thanks to a new program expansion at LIFE Senior Services. Eileen Bradshaw from LIFE Senior Services joined News On 6 to discuss the PACE program.
news9.com
Oklahoma Volunteers Joining Red Cross To Respond To California Wildfires
Volunteers from Oklahoma are joining Red Cross workers to respond to wildfires in northern California. The volunteers are helping with shelters and caring for those displaced from the Mosquito fire near Sacramento. More than 30,000 acres there have burned. The Red Cross said the best way to help is through...
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma
If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
WATCH: 'Dying For Answers:' The Carina Saunders Investigation
Ten years after Carina Saunders' unsolved murder, the team from Oklahoma's Own News 9 tracks down potential suspects and possible witnesses, explores new theories in the case and asks the tough questions. Watch "Dying For Answers: The Carina Saunders Investigation."
Oklahoma participants needed for mosquito-borne illness vaccine trial
Scientists are searching for a solution to a mosquito-borne illness and you could be a part of it.
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
The Top 10 Oklahoma Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall!
It's that time of year again, Fall is almost here and Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for something to do with the family why not hit the pumpkin patches and corn mazes for some fall family fun? Oklahoma has several corn mazes and pumpkin patches and a lot of them are only a short drive away.
kjrh.com
Oklahoma's oldest restaurant: Ike's Chili celebrating 114th anniversary
TULSA, Okla. — Ike's Chili, believed to be Oklahoma's oldest restaurant, is celebrating its 114th anniversary on Saturday. The celebration at their location on Route 66 in Tulsa will be serving up $1.14 Coneys and $1.14 drinks along with cake and a charity raffle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
blackchronicle.com
Severe Weather Heads Into Oklahoma; Warnings Issued
Around 3:00 a.m., the storm system moved east out of the metro. 1:56 a.m. — Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carter and Love counties until 2:45 a.m. 12:08 a.m — Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Okfuskee, Cleveland and McClain counties. 11:52 p.m. — Tornado Watch issued for Carter, Hughes, Love,...
KOCO
Rural Oklahoma could get high-speed internet thanks to billion-dollar program
OKLAHOMA CITY — More rural Oklahomans could finally get high-speed internet thanks to a billion-dollar program. The federal Department of Agriculture opened applications for loans and grants, but state leaders said that’s just part of the big picture. One of the lawmakers tasked with developing a funding program for Broadband expansion said they want to get Broadband to reach 95% of Oklahomans within five years.
KFOR
Fall front nearing Oklahoma
We have two more warm days before things cool down, at least briefly. Look for afternoon highs near 90 Friday and again on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a front will move from north to south through the state. Light rain will be found mainly north before things clear out Sunday.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma is receiving more than ever in tribal gaming fees
Oklahoma received almost $17.9 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees in August, the most the industry has ever paid to the state in a single month. - Advertisement - The record amount is one sign of the region’s continued economic growth despite rising inflation. Summer is also a strong season for the tribal gaming industry, which generates a large chunk of its business from Texans and other travelers. Officials in both Oklahoma and Texas have said consumer spending as a whole ticked up last month as prices and pay increased.
Study: Oklahoma unemployment claims among highest in US
New unemployment claims continue to decrease amid high inflation and the threat of a recession, but Oklahoma continues to have among the highest claims in the U.S., according to a new study.
kosu.org
What we know about teaching since Oklahoma's so-called critical race theory ban went into effect
There is ample confusion around what can and can’t be taught in an Oklahoma classroom and across the country. There’s also fear. That fear has been described by teachers statewide, and one in Norman has even resigned over the bill. That’s why StateImpact Oklahoma is putting together this...
