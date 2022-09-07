ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Oklahoma wildlife experts monitor neurological disease in deer, elk

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma wildlife experts are monitoring a neurological disease that attacks the brain of deer and elk. The state Department of Wildlife said chronic wasting disease was found in a deer just over the state line. The disease is casually called Zombie Deer Disease. Oklahoma wildlife experts...
news9.com

State Wildlife Officials Warn Of Deadly Disease To Deer

A disease that infected a deer is raising the alarm for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. State wildlife officials confirmed a case of Chronic Wasting Disease in a white-tailed deer carcass near the Texas-Oklahoma state line along the panhandle. Officials are activating their emergency response plan due to the disease's...
news9.com

Oklahoma Volunteers Joining Red Cross To Respond To California Wildfires

Volunteers from Oklahoma are joining Red Cross workers to respond to wildfires in northern California. The volunteers are helping with shelters and caring for those displaced from the Mosquito fire near Sacramento. More than 30,000 acres there have burned. The Red Cross said the best way to help is through...
107.3 PopCrush

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
Z94

The Worlds Tallest Hill Is In Oklahoma

If you didn't already know, Oklahoma is pretty well known for a bunch of unique things. Some are touristy, some are food related, but a good number of them stem from just the natural landscapes that make this state one of one. For instance, did you know that Oklahoma is...
blackchronicle.com

Severe Weather Heads Into Oklahoma; Warnings Issued

Around 3:00 a.m., the storm system moved east out of the metro. 1:56 a.m. — Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carter and Love counties until 2:45 a.m. 12:08 a.m — Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Okfuskee, Cleveland and McClain counties. 11:52 p.m. — Tornado Watch issued for Carter, Hughes, Love,...
KOCO

Rural Oklahoma could get high-speed internet thanks to billion-dollar program

OKLAHOMA CITY — More rural Oklahomans could finally get high-speed internet thanks to a billion-dollar program. The federal Department of Agriculture opened applications for loans and grants, but state leaders said that’s just part of the big picture. One of the lawmakers tasked with developing a funding program for Broadband expansion said they want to get Broadband to reach 95% of Oklahomans within five years.
KFOR

Fall front nearing Oklahoma

We have two more warm days before things cool down, at least briefly. Look for afternoon highs near 90 Friday and again on Saturday. Saturday night into Sunday morning, a front will move from north to south through the state. Light rain will be found mainly north before things clear out Sunday.
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma is receiving more than ever in tribal gaming fees

Oklahoma received almost $17.9 million in tribal gaming exclusivity fees in August, the most the industry has ever paid to the state in a single month. - Advertisement - The record amount is one sign of the region’s continued economic growth despite rising inflation. Summer is also a strong season for the tribal gaming industry, which generates a large chunk of its business from Texans and other travelers. Officials in both Oklahoma and Texas have said consumer spending as a whole ticked up last month as prices and pay increased.
