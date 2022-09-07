ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
405magazine.com

4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 8-11

This weekend is packed full of festivities. With live performances, interactive artwork and deals in downtown OKC, you’re in store for a great end of the week. Automobile Alley will be loaded with sales and celebrations this Friday. With immersive artwork, local pop-up shops, live music and more, bring your friends to experience this community-wide event. Local food and beverage options will be available along with photo opportunities and exciting deals at your favorite places. The 9th Street businesses will feature either $9 or 9% off deals all day long, as most shops will be open past – you guessed it – 9 p.m. If you make a purchase at a participating 9th Street business, you get a chance to win a basket full of gift cards and free treats from a variety of shops on the street. Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of businesses that are offering sweet deals this Friday:
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City

Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
NORMAN, OK
KFOR

An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up

Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
SHAWNEE, OK
ocolly.com

Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery

I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
STILLWATER, OK

