KOCO
Beach Boys, special guests partner with Regional Food Bank for performance
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Beach Boys and other special guests partnered with the Regional Food Bank for a performance. Fun is coming to Oklahoma City! The Beach Boys plus some special guests will be performing at the Civic Center in partnership with the Regional Food Bank. "Truly, it’s fun,...
KOCO
Finishing Eliza's Run: Oklahomans honor Memphis teacher abducted, killed during morning run
OKLAHOMA CITY — Runners from Oklahoma City and across the country are honoring the Memphis teacher, mother and runner abducted one week ago by finishing her run. Eliza Fletcher, whose body was found Monday, was abducted while on a morning run. Around 4 a.m. Friday, runners gathered to start...
KOCO
Preparations underway as Oklahoma State Fair set to begin next week
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Fair kicks off in less than a week, and many people are ready for the annual fun the fair brings. Preparations are well underway, and tickets are officially on sale. "The theme this year is 'Your Fair Share of Fun" and, obviously, what...
visitokc.com
FREE ADMISSION AT SCIENCE MUSEUM OKLAHOMA’S TINKERFEST, SEPT. 24
A car will be completely disassembled, music will be made, butter will be churned, locks will be picked and much more during Science Museum Oklahoma’s Tinkerfest from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Admission to the museum and all Tinkerfest activities are free to the public thanks...
Heard on Hurd returns to Edmond with festivities
Heard on Hurd is coming back to Edmond and bringing with it plenty of festivities.
KOCO
OU fan brings hotel to near Norman campus just in time for football season
NORMAN, Okla. — A University of Oklahoma fan noticed a lack of hotels near campus in Norman, so he decided to change that. After a few years of work, the NOUN Hotel is set to open this season for OU fans and Normanites alike. KOCO 5's Kolby Terrell toured...
405magazine.com
4 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: September 8-11
This weekend is packed full of festivities. With live performances, interactive artwork and deals in downtown OKC, you’re in store for a great end of the week. Automobile Alley will be loaded with sales and celebrations this Friday. With immersive artwork, local pop-up shops, live music and more, bring your friends to experience this community-wide event. Local food and beverage options will be available along with photo opportunities and exciting deals at your favorite places. The 9th Street businesses will feature either $9 or 9% off deals all day long, as most shops will be open past – you guessed it – 9 p.m. If you make a purchase at a participating 9th Street business, you get a chance to win a basket full of gift cards and free treats from a variety of shops on the street. Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of businesses that are offering sweet deals this Friday:
KOCO
Trooper retiring from OHP leaves behind history that will live forever
OKLAHOMA CITY — A trooper retiring from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is saying goodbye, but the history she leaves behind will live forever. Lateka Alexander was the first and remained the only Black woman on the force. She is working to grow that legacy through recruiting. "It’s still a...
Construction bolts flatten tires in Oklahoma City
An unusual road hazard flattened the tires of several vehicles traveling on the Broadway Extension in Oklahoma City.
Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC
So far, Airbnb, Vrbo and other short-term rentals in neighborhoods across the metro are causing complaints and licensing woes. The post Airbnb boom causing licensing headaches, complaints across OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
405magazine.com
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City
Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
KFOR
Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
An eyesore in Shawnee finally getting cleaned up
Several Shawnee residents are concerned about what’s left of the abandoned hotel on East Main Street. Months after the building caught fire and burned, the charred rubble is now being hauled off. For many Shawnee residents who live nearby, the cleanup couldn’t come soon enough.
okcfox.com
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
KOCO
Oklahoma museum shows off exhibits, showcase memorabilia from royal family
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma museum is showing off its exhibits and showcase of memorabilia from the royal family. As we remember the Queen of England’s legacy and life, we remember things she loved. One thing you may not know the Queen was fascinated with was pigeons. Raising...
Person shot in Oklahoma City
A person was shot in Oklahoma City, Thursday afternoon, and police are investigating.
firstsportz.com
“From Edmond to PGA”- Austin Eckroat among 25 to secure exclusive PGA Tour Card
It was a good day for Austin Eckroat, who took away a PGA Card with him. The Korn Ferry Tour Finals was a three day event which ended on Sunday evening. Justin Suh won the championship and there were 25 others who were entitled to secure the prestigious PGA Tour cards.
ocolly.com
Surprised by Stonecloud: A review of Stillwater's new, trendy brewery
I was shocked to find out something as cool as Stonecloud opened in Stillwater. Stillwater is home to many classic, dive-bar drinking establishments, bringing the “Cowboy” aesthetic full-force. Now, a new drinking establishment is in town, bringing a whole new vibe to Stillwater. I'm not sure what my...
OKC motorcycle officer nearly hit by trailer
An Oklahoma City police officer is counting his lucky stars after narrowly avoiding a disaster.
