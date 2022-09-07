ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

‘The buzz is real.’ William & Mary is energized after victory over FBS Charlotte, hopes it’s just the beginning.

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Colby Sorsdal defined the feelings of William & Mary football players with two short but emphatic statements in the wake of the Tribe’s season-opening victory Friday.

“We beat Charlotte, baby!” he yelled moments after the 41-24 victory, the Football Championship Subdivision Tribe’s first over a larger Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in 13 years.

Then, after gauging the mood of W&M students Saturday following the long, joyous bus ride back to campus, Sordal surmised, “The buzz is real.”

Yep, W&M students, “excited the past few months” about the 2022 season, running back Malachi Imoh says, are even more jacked as the No. 20-ranked Tribe (1-0) prepares for its home opener against Campbell (1-0) at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Zable Stadium. Before doing that, the Tribe understandably savored the rare triumph over an FBS team that was expected but exhilarating.

“We had a great mindset coming in, but I still thought ‘I can’t believe we just did that,’” Sorsdal, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound senior right tackle, said of his primal scream afterward. “It was pure joy and excitement.”

Senior defensive lineman Zyquan Bessant said, “We prepared all week to win, but we knew we were being overlooked. So, a lot of guys played with a chip on their shoulder.

“We didn’t look at it so much as an ‘FCS versus FBS’ thing as a ‘me against this guy’ thing.”

That led to a dominant performance by the Tribe, particularly in the trenches, where Sorsdal, Bessant, linebacker John Pius, defensive end Nate Lynn and first-time starting center Ryan McKenna do their work. In outgaining the 49ers 559 yards to 379, the Tribe forged a 303-131 edge in rushing.

That began, as expected, with the defense, where Pius is becoming the embodiment of Nate Lynn 2.0. Lynn, an All-American, was plenty good with six tackles, 1 ½ sacks and 2 ½ tackles for loss, but Pius was even better with nine tackles, 1 ½ sacks and 4 ½ tackles for loss.

“That was one of the best games I’ve ever played,” said Pius, a sophomore who showed glimpses of potential stardom a year ago. “I feel like the game has slowed down and I was able to play fast.

“All week the coaches told us we could win this game, starting with the defense, but the offense balled out, too.”

Bessant, a team captain who had four tackles and a sack, credited the defense’s dominance up front to the straightforward approach counseled by defensive line coach Keenan Carter. Rather than attempt to play gaps or go around the 49ers’ linemen, Carter counseled aggressively attacking their opponent.

“When you address a block with your hands and stay low, you have more control that way,” Bessant said.

Sorsdal said the offensive line was buoyed by head coach Mike London’s decision to tap center McKenna as one of three walk-ons given full scholarships on the eve of the game.

“That gave us something to be excited about,” Sorsdal said. “It’s something special because when you see how hard those guys work on and off the field, and they need (that scholarship money) and then get it, it’s like their dream come true.”

The 559 total yards were the biggest sign yet that second-year offensive coordinator Christian Taylor is turning a once-average offense into a power. Sophomore quarterback Darius Wilson threw for a career-high 237 yards and rushed for 67 yards on 10 carries, while veteran running backs Bronson Yoder (15 carries, 120 yards), Imoh (6-54) and Donavyn Lester (5-46) each ran for a touchdown as the Tribe netted an impressive 6.4 yards per carry.

Imoh’s 17-yard touchdown on a nice cutback run capped the 17-point fourth-quarter rally that turned a close game into a one-sided victory as big for the Tribe as any in years. Nonetheless, the players are avoiding overconfidence, even as their fan base is electrified.

“We knew this season could be something special even before we stepped on the field against Charlotte, so we’re stressing that this doesn’t define us,” Bessant said. “It doesn’t guarantee anything next week.”

Imoh said, “The FBS game is one you look forward to every year, but we see it as a steppingstone for this week and the weeks ahead.”

Sorsdal, again, summarized the feelings of his teammates.

“We weren’t shocked when we won, but I think the whole student body was,” he said. “It will be exciting to see so many of them come out for our first home game on Saturday.”

Comments / 0

Related
thenewjournalandguide.com

Hampton U. Wins Battle For Real HU

The Hampton University Pirates defeated, former MEAC rival, the Howard University Bisons on Labor Day Saturday (Sept. 3) in the “Battle for the Real HU.” Hampton U., in its first football game as a member of the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association), fought off a late rally by Howard, to score a 31-28 victory in front of 12, 245 fans at Armstrong Stadium in Hampton. Hampton quarterback Malcolm Mays overcame a slow start in which he threw 2 interceptions on the Pirates first 3 possessions to finish the game completing 18 of 33 passes for 238 yards and 2 touchdowns. Hampton running back Darran Butts, a graduate of Kings Fork High in Suffolk, scored on a 75-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Pirates.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Fourth quarter ECU surge sinks Old Dominion

GREENVILLE, NC (WTKR)- For a good portion of the game, it looked like Old Dominion would put itself in a position to push past East Carolina. Once the Pirates hit the fourth quarter, however, they had other ideas. ECU scored 14 points in 24 seconds early in the final frame...
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

Pirates defeat ODU at home for first win of the season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -During a wet and rainy game, the ECU Pirates defeated Old Dominion for their first win of the season. Owen Daffer got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 22-yard field goal to put the Pirates up 3-0 and they never looked back. The Pirates...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Charlotte, NC
Football
Williamsburg, VA
College Sports
City
Williamsburg, VA
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Williamsburg, VA
Football
Williamsburg, VA
Sports
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Virginia Sports
WRAL News

No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
DURHAM, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike London
flathatnews.com

Amy Sebring announces departure from College, named executive vice president, chief operating officer at Virginia Tech

Oct. 11, Amy Sebring M.P.P. ’95 will serve her last day as the Chief Operating Officer of the College of William and Mary after being named Executive Vice President and CBO of Virginia Tech. Associate Vice President for Business Services and Organizational Excellence Jackie Ferree will serve as the interim COO of the College while President Katherine Rowe conducts a national search for Sebring’s permanent successor.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
BET

Missy Elliott Gets Virginia Street Named After Her

Missy Elliott’s award-winning career is now cemented with a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. The artist and producer shared the exciting news on her social media on Wednesday (Sept. 7). “#757 VA my Grandma who passed when I was young always told me to...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Hampton University Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications Welcomes 8-time EMMY Winner Maynard Eaton as Endowed Professor

HAMPTON, VA (Sept. 6, 2022) – Hampton University, one of the nation’s leading Historically Black Colleges & Universities, today announced the addition of award-winning newsman Maynard Eaton to the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. A 1971 Hampton University graduate, Eaton is an eight-time, EMMY-winning journalist and the first African American local newsman at WVEC – Channel 13 in Hampton. “We are honored to welcome Endowed Professor Eaton to our school,” said Julia A. Wilson, dean of the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications. “Professor Eaton is a veteran journalist and local pioneer in the television industry, with vast experience and expertise in covering high-profile news stories. “I know Professor Eaton will inspire our students with his skills in investigative reporting and his knowledge of media ethics and America’s formative Civil Rights Era. His exceptional journalistic mastery and high standards of ethics will be invaluable in helping us develop culturally literate, diverse and internationally competitive journalists and strategic communicators,” Wilson said. For more than 40 years, Eaton has conducted numerous high-profile news reports and interviews with heads of state, political luminaries, renowned entertainers, athletes, and civil rights leaders. For the past decade, he has served as National Communications Director for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy organization. Eaton continues to write feature articles for the National Association of Black Journalists’ Black News & Views and the Spelman College Messenger.Eaton has garnered many prestigious awards and accolades including a Gannett News Service reporting award, 2008 Journalist of the Year by the Rainbow/PUSH civil rights group, eight EMMY Awards for TV news reporting/writing, two Atlanta Association of Black Journalist awards for his excellence in writing and reporting, and several honors from the National Association of Black Journalists. Eaton earned his Master’s of Arts degree from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, where he was mentored by the late Fred Friendly (former president of CBS News), and a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in Mass Media Arts from Hampton University. In addition to teaching writing and content editing classes, Eaton will teach JAC 454 Civil Rights Era & the Media, and JAC 404 Media Ethics.
HAMPTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#College Football#William Mary#W M#Campbell#Tribe
peninsulachronicle.com

Plum & Post Opening Soon In Williamsburg

YORK-A new home and garden popup outlet is opening in Greater Williamsburg this fall. The Plum & Post Home & Garden Outlet is set to hold its grand opening the weekend of September 23 in The Marquis shopping center off Route 199 in York County. Want to read the rest...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Da Biscuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Food trucks are notorious for being quick and easy. Da Biscuit in Virginia Beach is fast, easy, and delicious. This truck is the brainchild of Bobby Jones. "I really just wanted a fried chicken biscuit all the time, and there wasn't a place around here...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Broadway Shows Coming to Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The lineup for Broadway at the Ferguson Center is announced. Single tickets go on sale Friday, September 16th at 10 a.m. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Broadway at the Ferguson Center.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy