Forget ‘quiet quitting.’ Workplaces should focus on ‘quiet firing’
After “quiet quitting,” the term “quiet firing” is the latest buzzword to make the rounds on social media. The term refers to when an employer purposefully treats a worker badly to try to get them to quit. Employers can choose to do this if they don’t...
Inc.com
Solving the "Purpose Gap" between Executives and Workers
The Purpose Power Index is a first-of-its-kind research study to empirically rank companies based on public perception of their brand purpose. This year's study, "The 2022 Purpose Power Index," builds on the research conducted in the 2019 and 2021 studies, examining a range of brands, both big and small, from a range of categories.
Skip the Office Job: These 10 Companies Are Hiring Remote Workers Right Now
While many companies are trying to bring employees back to the office, it seems like the hybrid (or flexible) model is here to stay, allowing for at least some remote work -- a trend that is supported...
Managers freaking out over 'quiet quitting' shows some bosses are out of touch and have always expected their employees to work extra
Workers are "quiet quitting" — which just means doing their jobs as written. And yet, it's caused huge pushback.
15 Best Work-From-Home Jobs for Retirees
Just because you've retired from your primary career doesn't mean you're finished working. In fact, some retirement advice is to keep working at least part time. Find: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make...
Retail Chain Offers $75,000 Sign-On Bonus for Employees Looking for Work Amid Staffing Shortage
Many of the top commercial retailers have experienced a staffing shortage over the past couple of years as people grapple with rising daycare costs, worker burnout, and exorbitant costs having an impact on their monthly budget.
5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well
If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...
Worker Who Quit Job After Boss Tried to Dock Pay After Vacation Applauded
The worker quit after their manager tried to claim they only had seven vacation days instead of the 10 that had been previously agreed on.
5 Signs You Are Being 'Quiet Fired' From Your Job
Being slowly pushed out of a role can start with subtle signals that your career growth will not be supported.
22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash AppFind: How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's important to note that some of these jobs might be harder to do during the pandemic but could be ones you look to take on in the future. If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind.
'Rich' Parent Urged Not To Help School Mom Struggling To Pay $4600 Term Fee
Lending money can sometimes be an awkward affair, and it can cause irreparable tension in relationships.
I'm blind and didn't tell anyone when I interviewed for my tech job. I got hired and my boss had no idea.
When he interviewed at Microsoft, no one noticed or asked if he was blind. He was offered the job and has been working there for the past four years.
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
CNBC
The 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for in 2022
Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs. Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a...
Manager tells employees they can't leave work until he says so: 'Overtime is mandatory, not optional'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. I've held dozens of jobs since my first after-school stint as a grocery store cashier. In my early twenties, I spent several years working at a large retail secondhand shop that sold everything from gently used clothes and shoes to old vinyl records and furniture.
Motley Fool
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
Business Insider
You should be discussing your salary with coworkers if you want to be paid what you're worth, according to TikTok creators
Salary transparency is becoming less taboo as social media users encourage their followers to talk money with their coworkers to avoid wage gaps.
UPS plans to hire 100,000 temporary workers for the holidays
United Parcel Service said Wednesday it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the critical holiday season.The shipping and logistics company made a similar hiring move during the 2020 and 2021 holiday seasons. An increase in package shipping for UPS usually starts in October and remains high into January. The hiring plans come as online shopping has slowed after a pandemic-induced surge, but the figures are still well above pre-pandemic levels.The openings will be for full- and part-time seasonal positions primarily as package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. The company promotes...
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
You can be focused on achieving an end goal with team support but don't forget you also want to affect meaningful change.
Newsweek
