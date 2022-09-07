ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dave Moore
3d ago

What he said was just stupid. That said, I have trained dogs for 40 years, it is not uncommon for the pet of a single person to react differently to people they feel are “infringing on their person”. I had a Pointer that would jump on the couch and push my wife of 24 years now away from me at the beginning of our relationship. Lucille and I had been alone for 8 years, so she “owned” me for a long time and wasn’t too happy about sharing me. After my wife moved in and I spent some time traveling for work, she and Lucille were best friends for the next 9 years.

13
JoAnne Boren
3d ago

What a sick person! I just can’t imagine telling a person my dog think you are ugly! I think that guy might need to be hospitalized!

13
what’s up doc?
2d ago

The man is at fault‼️‼️‼️😤he’s a jerk ‼️‼️‼️😤she ‘s right to dumped him‼️‼️‼️‼️😤never says woman is ugly‼️‼️‼️😤 dogs accept people on the person reaction toward him/ her‼️‼️‼️😤dogs do not judge on person’s looks‼️‼️‼️

7
