I doubt that William was the problem. Harry and Meghan will never accept responsibility for what they have done. They chose to leave and now that they are finding out they are not as special as they thought they were, they have to blame someone. Such pathetic individuals. They need to grow up and quit trying to blame everyone else for their failures.
It's got to be more than just William crossing lines, Harry must detest William for being in a position of power!! He shouldn't be though, it's through no fault of William's own that he was born first. Plus, in the absence of having their mother, any advice or opinion William had concerning his younger brother should've been respected as his big brother looking out for him! Whether or not his opinion satisfies Harry isn't the point.
This “news” is generated by the Harkle’s PR firm trying to shift blame onto someone else. So tired of MEagan being the victim.
Related
'There Will Be A Role For Harry:' Alienated Prince Will Be Included In Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals
RELATED PEOPLE
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace
Royal Family Will Find Meghan Markle ‘Threat’ in New Interview ‘Extremely Concerning,’ Expert Believes
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prince William’s ‘Very Clear Indicator’ He Arrived ‘Angry’ at Crucial Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry Meeting — Commentator
‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne
Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Has ‘Ulterior Motive’ With Podcast and It’s All About ‘Settling Scores’￼
Prince Harry's polo partner Ignacio 'Nacho' Figueras says Meghan Markle is an amazing partner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion
New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims
Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry
Meghan Markle said it didn't 'make any sense' that she and Prince Harry had to do a royal engagement after Archie's nursery caught fire during their South Africa tour
What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 36