BBC
Isle of Wight tornado captured in dramatic video footage
A tornado has been captured on camera sweeping across the Isle of Wight. The column of air was spotted on the island on Tuesday afternoon, with photos of the aftermath showing damage to properties and debris. Building materials were blown about 30m (98ft) by the wind at Sandown Bay Holiday...
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal
After nine long years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is finally able to rest her head on her mother's lap. Pooja went missing on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years old. She says she was picked up from outside her school in Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a couple who lured her with an ice-cream.
Horror as groom to be is struck by lightning & killed during engagement photoshoot with fiancée
A GROOM-to-be has died after being struck by lightning as he was posing for engagement photos at a popular tourist spot. The tragedy happened on Wednesday at China's Jade Dragon Snow Mountain in the Yunnan province. The man- who has been named by local media as Ruan - was hit...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
'Killer clown' sparks police investigation after boy, 17, was 'followed along a pier by creepy costumed stranger' - sparking fears bizarre trend has returned
Two teenagers have said they were stalked by a 'killer clown', sparking fears the creepy trend has returned. Police are investigating after a 17-year-old and his friend claimed they had been followed by a clown hiding behind the sea wall at Hampton Pier in Kent on Monday night. Speaking on...
Little girl leaves devastating note outside Knotty Ash home where schoolgirl, 9, was shot dead as locals left reeling
A LITTLE girl left a devastating note on the door of the house where a nine-year-old was shot dead. The youngster pleaded with locals to "be careful" after Olivia Pratt Korbel was gunned down in her own home last night. A child was today spotted coming out a property on...
Horror as at least 20 people burn to death after speeding bus rams into oil tanker ‘while racing two other coaches’
AT least 20 people have died after a speeding bus smashed into an oil tanker while allegedly racing two other coaches. The bus packed with passengers rammed into the back of the tanker on a motorway near the central city of Multan in Pakistan. Police official Imran Shaukat said: "Three...
Couple confused after their car ‘caught speeding’ in Manchester while they were 1,500 miles away in Spain
A couple was left baffled upon returning home from Spain to find that police had issued them with a fine for speeding – while they had been 1,500 miles away on holiday.Gary Thornburn and Clare Beards, from Leeds dropped off their white Volkswagen Golf GTI at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 3 Meet and Greet parking service on 3 August before they left the UK.Holiday snaps show them enjoying their 13-day break in Murcia with their two daughters and friends of the family.Upon arriving home, they found Greater Manchester Police had sent them a prosecution notice for their car, which had allegedly...
Prince Harry Mystery Over Why He Was Not With Queen in Her Final Moments
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II's death around an hour before Prince Harry's arrival at Balmoral after other royals travelled earlier by plane.
How wife of top cop enjoyed a Bali trip with her best friend just days before exploding at her in a scathing post when her husband was sensationally arrested over Outback Wrangler star's helicopter crash death
Just two weeks ago, well-respected water policewoman Sandi Mellon was living a picture-perfect life. She was sipping beers by the pool in Bali with her best friend by her side while her senior police officer husband Neil raked in a tidy salary back home in Darwin. But that all came...
Man left stunned after passenger takes his suitcase by mistake after flight – only to return it completely destroyed
A MAN was left stunned after a passenger took his suitcase by mistake - only to return it completely destroyed. The man said he was travelling with Delta when he had to put his carry on luggage in the overhead lockers far from his seat. He said it was around...
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
Hotel Custody: Shocking moment drunk woman dressed as Harley Quinn launches attack on cop inside caravan
THIS is the shocking moment a woman dressed as Harley Quinn from the Batman comics savagely beat a female cop inside a caravan. Sickening bodycam footage shows the attacker - complete with blue and red dip-dyed hair - launching herself at a police officer in a booze-fuelled frenzy. Cops stormed...
Unarmed Mother Fights Off Tiger Trying To Snatch Her Baby
The mother suffered a punctured lung and deep wounds to her abdomen after battling with a tiger.
Swing Ride Crashes to Ground at Theme Park in Terrifying Viral Video
At least 15 people were reportedly injured when the 500-feet ride plunged to the ground.
20 killed after fuel tanker smashes into packed tourist bus and explodes in horror highway crash as driver flees scene
AT least 20 people have been killed after a packed tourist bus collided with a fuel tanker on a highway. The driver of the tanker reportedly fled the scene after the accident, while happened in the early hours of the morning. The was reportedly carrying varsol, a highly flammable liquid...
