Wolves open 2022 campaign with 40-6 win

Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics

NEWBERRY — The defending South Atlantic Conference champions got off to a roaring start to their 2022 campaign as the Newberry College Wolves (1-0) defeated Allen University (0-1) 40-6 at Setzler Field on Saturday, September 3.

The Wolves were led in the ground and pound game by freshman Dwayne Wright (Charleston) who took the rock 12 times for 133 yards. Graduate student Dre Harris (Greenville) scurried for 47 yards and scored on eight carries while freshman Trakell Murray (Walterboro) picked up 24 yards on seven carries. Harris tossed three touchdowns on the night for 189 yards with four receivers, each topping the leader board with a pair of receptions. Senior Andre Banks (Lincolnville), graduate Deshun Kitchings (Aiken) and graduate Tommy Washington (Spartanburg) were able to haul in scores for the Wolves.

Defensively, the Wolves had a big night from the defensive line as they were able to rack up four sacks with senior Devante Gambrell (Anderson) leading the way with 2.5 sacks for 13 yards lost. Junior Malik Devine-Brown (St. Petersburg, Fla.) was able to record a sack as well with junior Juwan Moye (Lilburn, Ga.) pitching in a half-sack. Newberry also got great performances from defensive backs as nine separate players were able to record ten pass breakups for the Wolves in the contest.

After the Yellow Jackets opened the contest with a quick three-and-out, it looked like the Wolves would respond quickly with a touchdown just over two minutes into the contest. However, a hard hit at the goal line popped the ball out and gave the ball back to Allen. The Wolves forced another three-and-out and this time put points on the board as Harris found Banks in the left side of the end zone to put the Wolves up 7-0. A penalty-stricken series for Allen quickly found the ball back in the hands of the Wolves where Harris led his team down the field and finish off five play 70-yard drive with a 16-yard scamper into the end zone to give them a 14-0 lead.

The two teams traded turnover possessions to bring the first quarter to a close. It only took the Wolves till their second drive of the quarter to increase the lead to 21 points. This time with a 21-yard strike to Kitchings from Harris. Allen was able to put together a solid drive to close out the opening half of action, but a pair of back-to-back sacks by the Wolves defensive line was able to prevent their attack. This kept the Yellow Jackets off the scoreboard and carry the 21-0 lead into the half.

Newberry opened the second half with a methodical drive led by Wright who carried the ball five times on the drive for 56 yards. Then, Harris found Washington on the left side of the field for the 10-yard dart that increased the Wolves lead to 28-0.

An end around on the Wolves next drive by sophomore Keith Desausseure (Charleston) capped off a drive that increased the Wolves lead to 35. However, Allen was able to take the ensuing kick-off 100-yards to the house and score their first points of the game. The Wolves weren’t going to go quietly as redshirt junior Melvin Lundy (Sumter) was able to break through the line and block the extra point attempt with graduate Chigozie Onyekwere (Washington, D.C.) taking the ball to the house to notch the score at 37-6.

Sophomore Bryce Early (Anderson) wrapped up the scoring on the night for both teams as he was able to put a 45-yard boot through the uprights to bring the final score to 40-6.