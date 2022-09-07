Wolves defeat Huskies in overtime thriller

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves field hockey team again claimed an overtime-victory, this time coming against the Bloomsburg Huskies 2-1.

Wolves junior defender Sanne Pronk (Eindhoven, The Netherlands) opened the scoring early when she put the ball past Husky goalkeeper Abby Shaffer off of an assist by sophomore forward Tamsin Bangert (Johannesburg, Z.A.)

The rest of the first half went back and forth, with neither team finding a scoring opportunity. The Wolves took their 1-0 lead into halftime.

The third period was another deadlocked quarter between the Wolves and Huskies. Bloomsburg recorded four shots in the period, three of which were saved by Wolves’ goalkeeper Peyton Hamilton (Chesapeake, Va.). The other shot was off target. Newberry took shots in the period, both of which were saved by Shaffer.

Then with eight and half minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Huskies midfielder Kara Koch scored on an assist by midfielder Bella Culp, drawing the match even. That equalizer sent the Wolves to overtime for the second time in as many games.

The match looked to be over when the Huskies found the back of the cage on a penalty corner, but the would-be-game-ender was called off by the referees and play resumed with Newberry taking possession.

With newfound life, the Wolves marched up field and Tamsin Bangert scored the game-winning goal.