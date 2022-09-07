Hurry! Sur La Table's Massive Summer Sale Is Ending Soon But You Can Still Save 50% Off Le Creuset, Staub & More

Already fantasizing about all the delicious, hearty meals your going to make this fall? From belly-warming soups and stews to comforting casseroles and one-pot meals , we’re just itching to spend some quality time in the kitchen. Of course, every home chef needs quality equipment. And who doesn’t want a few new supplies to up our game? Luckily, Sur La Table’s massive end of summer sale is offering up to a whopping 50% off some amazing cookware items. But hurry! The sale ends Sunday.

With an assortment of quality kitchen goods, Sur La Table is one of the go-to shops for the best cookware, dinnerware, cutlery, kitchen electrics, bakeware, and more. Quality often comes with a steep price, however, but this summer sale is full of spectacular deals. Like, you almost can’t afford not to buy something, the discounts are that good! If you’ve been pining for colorful cookware from Le Creuset or Staub, or a fresh set of knives from Zwilling or nonstick pans from All-Clad, Sur La Table’s sale probably has exactly what you need at a fraction of the usual price tag.

We rounded up six of our favorite deals from the Sur La Table summer sale from some of the best brands. We even threw in a splurge-worthy espresso machine at a price so unbelievable we suspect miniature Italian coffee drinks will be trending in no time. Check out our choices below — and don’t forget the sale ends Sunday!

GreenPan Craft 13-Piece Cookware Set — $399.96 (from $985)

With a diamond-infused nonstick surface and an optimized body shape to provide 25 to 40% more cooking space than other cookware, this 13-piece set from GreenPan includes three skillets (8”, 9.5” and 11”) and five pans (three sauce, one sauté and one stockpot) with glass lids, ranging in size from 1.7 to 6.1 quarts.

Le Creuset Signature Round Deep Dutch Oven, 5.25 Qt. — $249.96 (from $379.95)

Perfectly sized for large roasts, braises, and big batches of soup or stew, the smaller base of this deep Dutch oven heats faster, while the tall sides prevent splatter. Colorful exterior enamel resists chipping and cracking, while the interior enamel is engineered to resists staining and dulling for Le Creuset’s signature oven-to-table presentation.

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets, 8″, 10″ And 12″ — $149.96 (from $209.95)

A Sur La table exclusive from All-Clad, this set of skillets in three essential sizes is perfect cooking up breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Flat bases and flared sides make tossing foods effortless and allow for easy turning with a spatula; the hard-anodized nonstick surface releases food effortlessly, even when cooking with little or no added fat.

Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 Qt. — $199.96 (from $514)

The tall sides prevent boil-overs and allow this large-capacity cocotte to squeeze onto a crowded stovetop. Enameled cast-iron construction distributes and retains heat evenly and effectively, and requires no seasoning.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels 7-Piece Gourmet Knife Block — $179.96 (from $390)

This seven-piece knife set includes the essential blades and tools for any kitchen and comes with an attractive rubberwood block for storage. Each knife has a ice-hardened, precision-honed blade to start and stay sharp, and a traditional three-riveted handle with a full tang for maximum comfort and stability while cutting.

Espressione Concierge Automatic Bean To Cup Espresso Machine — $499.96 (from $1,100)

The fully automatic Concierge espresso machine makes drinking coffee like an Italian as facile as possible. The system heats up and offers the first drip in under 30 seconds, and the intuitive LED panel provides one-touch keys to make your favorite coffee or espresso beverages. An adjustable steam nozzle froths milk for cappuccino, macchiato and other creamy dairy-topped beverages.

