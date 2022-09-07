Buffalo Bills give tight end Dawson Knox a major pay raise with extension worth $53.6 million

Earlier today, the Buffalo Bills locked up starting tight end Dawson Knox with a new long-term deal that could keep him in New York until 2026.

On Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter broke the news that the Bills and Knox have reached an agreement on a new four-year contract extension for the player the organization took in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. Soon after Schefter’s report, NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo revealed the details of the new long-term pack between the team and the 25-year-old.

“Source: Bills TE Dawson Knox gets a four-year, $53.6 million extension with over $31 million guaranteed.” Mike Garafolo report on Knox contract

Knox was in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $2.5 million in 2022 . “I love the people in Buffalo, Hopefully, I’ll be here a long time,” Knox said earlier this week when asked about a possible extension with the team.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox will get double-digit pay increase in 2023

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Dawson Knox stats (2021): targets 71, receptions 49, yards 587, and touchdowns 9

Under the terms of the extension, the Mississippi alum is in line to make $13.4 annually. While the new contract does not make him the highest paid TE in the league each year — that honor goes to San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle at $15 million per — the new deal will now make Knox the sixth best paid at his position in the NFL (via Over the Cap ). Only behind Kittle, the Chiefs Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert of the Eagles, Ravens star Mark Andrews, and the Browns David Njoku after they gave him an extension this offseason.

Knox had his best season yet in 2021 for the Bills’ high-powered offense. Starting in 14 games and racking up career-best numbers in targets (71), receptions (49), yards (587), and touchdowns (9).

