Baltimore, MD

Orioles reinstate RHP Tyler Wells to start Wednesday

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Baltimore Orioles reinstated right-hander Tyler Wells from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday night’s series finale with the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.

Right-hander Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.22 ERA) was originally slated to make the start.

Changes to the upcoming rotation and a corresponding transaction for Wells’ IL activation were not immediately available.

Wells, 28, was placed on the injured list on July 28 with discomfort in his lower left side. He is 7-6 with a 3.90 ERA in 20 starts this season.

