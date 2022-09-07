ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wrmj.com

Mercer County hits 600, Orion falls short

Every second mattered as the Orion Chargers scored late in their game against Newman. Orion went in for six to come within one point of tying the game in the fourth quarter. The Chargers attempt at a two point conversion was no good and Newman takes the win 13-12. The...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
KWQC

1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois

Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17 Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza. Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christian Care...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open

Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
GALESBURG, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mercer County, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Education
Mercer County, IL
Education
WQAD

Fallen vet from Galesburg memorialized in new post office name

GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg’s post office was renamed the Senior Airman Daniel Miller Post Office in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon. The move honors the late Daniel Miller Jr., a Galesburg native and graduate of ROWVA High School in Oneida, who served in the United States Air Force and earned the rank of Senior Airman.
GALESBURG, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Featuring authentic Moroccan shish kabobs: New Galesburg food truck to serve Mediterranean classics

You will soon be able to enjoy an authentic Moroccan shish kabob or gyro at various locations around Galesburg. MB’s Food Truck expects to start operating later this month. Owner Mohammed Ben Youness and his wife Ghizlan will serve out of their food truck at a city approved location on the Public Square. They will be able to move their truck to local events and festivals, along with bars or brew pubs that don’t serve food.
GALESBURG, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#K12#Highschool#Promoting Fundraiser#Wrmj
KWQC

Local animal shelter to host plant sale fundraiser on Sunday

MOLINE, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) -If you own a lot of indoor or outdoor plants, there is a way you might be able to help out a local animal shelter that is having an upcoming big plant sale fundraiser. Taylor Mangels from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control discusses QC...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Crooked Cactus Band plays Music on the Mississippi

Enjoy live music and dancing on select Monday evenings from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St. in Moline. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this all-ages event by Moline Parks and Recreation. Please note that with the closure of River Dr., Ben Butterworth East Shelter is only accessible via 4th Ave. and 55th St.
MOLINE, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

09/08/22 - 1:00 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Candace Jade Guihan, 36, of West Burlington in the 2000 block of Avenue E on a charge of driving under suspension. 09/08/22 - 1:20 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Stanley Joe Davis, 32 of Fort Madison in the 600 block of 10th Street on an active warrant. He was taken to Lee County Jail and held.
FORT MADISON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
KWQC

OSF PromptCare cuts ribbon on new clinic inside former Cottage Hospital

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - OSF HealthCare’s new PromptCare clinic celebrated moving into the former Galesburg Cottage Hospital Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting, blessing, and dedication. Cottage Hospital closed in January following several health and safety violations. OSF HealthCare bought the building and closed earlier this year and closed...
GALESBURG, IL
earnthenecklace.com

KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?

For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
DAVENPORT, IA
tspr.org

MDH coming to Monmouth

McDonough District Hospital, which is based in Macomb, will open a new healthcare clinic in Monmouth. President and CEO Brian Dietz said MDH has more than 1,000 patients from the Monmouth area, even though the hospital has no facilities north of Bushnell. Dietz said the new clinic will provide a...
MONMOUTH, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Real estates transactions for Mercer County Aug. 12-19

Date Recorded: 8-12 Address: 413 NE 2nd Ave., Aledo. Address: 1701 13th St., Viola, 1701 1/2 13th St., Viola, 1703 13th St., Viola, 1705 13th St., Viola, 1705 1/2 13th St., Viola, 1208 17th Ave., Viola. Seller: Gwendolyn Millikan. Buyer: Dogwood Farm; Ranch LLC. Amt. $80,000. Date Recorded: 8-17 Address:...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
KBUR

Ft. Madison prison inmate dies

Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
FORT MADISON, IA
hoiabc.com

Man charged in holiday weekend stabbing in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is out on bond after a stabbing over the weekend at Laramie Liquors. 44-year-old Deondra Franklin faces one count of aggravated battery in connection with Sunday’s incident. The Peoria County Sheriff says Franklin and the victim were in a vehicle parked at...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy