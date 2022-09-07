Read full article on original website
Related
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville English Teacher Mel Agar September Teacher of the Month
Monmouth-Roseville High School English teacher Mel Agar is the September Teacher of the Month. Wearing multiple hats for the district as she also serves as the Theatre Director, as well as, the Speech Coach at the high school, Agar shares what first led her into pursuing a career in education:
wrmj.com
Mercer County hits 600, Orion falls short
Every second mattered as the Orion Chargers scored late in their game against Newman. Orion went in for six to come within one point of tying the game in the fourth quarter. The Chargers attempt at a two point conversion was no good and Newman takes the win 13-12. The...
KWQC
1 killed in early morning crash in Henry County, Illinois
Mississippi Valley Blues Fest to rock LeClaire Park Sept. 16-17 Fall Beaux Arts Fair is this weekend at Figge Plaza. Kyle Kiel, KWQC-TV6 reports live from the upcoming Fall Beaux Arts Fair on Quad Cities Live. QC nonprofit helping homeless and those in need. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christian Care...
Featuring mega mums and pumpkins, Galesburg’s newest garden center set to open
Mums and pumpkins are a sure sign of fall, and they’ll soon be available at Galesburg’s newest garden center. Deadhead Plant Ranch will open Thursday, Sept. 15 just east of Lowe’s Home Improvement store on West Carl Sandburg Drive. Chris and Blaire Schertz, who own and operate Deadhead Plant Ranch in Macomb, announced this spring they were planning to open a location in Galesburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fallen vet from Galesburg memorialized in new post office name
GALESBURG, Ill. — Galesburg’s post office was renamed the Senior Airman Daniel Miller Post Office in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon. The move honors the late Daniel Miller Jr., a Galesburg native and graduate of ROWVA High School in Oneida, who served in the United States Air Force and earned the rank of Senior Airman.
Cecilia Nache's family & friends hold pretrial demonstration outside courthouse
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The alleged drunk driver who struck and killed then 48-year-old Cecilia Nache attended another pretrial conference on Thursday, Sept. 8. Community members and Nache's family gathered outside the Rock Island County Courthouse in a peaceful demonstration before the conference, holding Nache's favorite flower, a sunflower.
The Quad Cities’ Favorite DIY Candle Bar Makes Two Major Announcements
Buttercupp Candles has become a local favorite in the last couple of years, both for their locally made line of candles and their one-of-a-kind Candle Bar, where you select the scents, pour your own candle, and name your creation. Now, they've made two major announcements in one day. First Announcement.
Featuring authentic Moroccan shish kabobs: New Galesburg food truck to serve Mediterranean classics
You will soon be able to enjoy an authentic Moroccan shish kabob or gyro at various locations around Galesburg. MB’s Food Truck expects to start operating later this month. Owner Mohammed Ben Youness and his wife Ghizlan will serve out of their food truck at a city approved location on the Public Square. They will be able to move their truck to local events and festivals, along with bars or brew pubs that don’t serve food.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
‘We’re not leaving the Quad Cities’ Happy Joe’s CEO reacts to recent closures
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - After recent closures, a beloved Quad Cities pizza and ice cream chain is focused on growth. In recent weeks, Happy Joe’s closed its company locations on Rockingham Road in Davenport and Eldridge. CEO and President, Tom Sacco said it was a business decision. “You get...
KWQC
Local animal shelter to host plant sale fundraiser on Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) -If you own a lot of indoor or outdoor plants, there is a way you might be able to help out a local animal shelter that is having an upcoming big plant sale fundraiser. Taylor Mangels from Rock Island County Animal Care & Control discusses QC...
ourquadcities.com
Crooked Cactus Band plays Music on the Mississippi
Enjoy live music and dancing on select Monday evenings from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the Ben Butterworth East Shelter, located at Old River Dr. and 55th St. in Moline. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets to this all-ages event by Moline Parks and Recreation. Please note that with the closure of River Dr., Ben Butterworth East Shelter is only accessible via 4th Ave. and 55th St.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
09/08/22 - 1:00 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Candace Jade Guihan, 36, of West Burlington in the 2000 block of Avenue E on a charge of driving under suspension. 09/08/22 - 1:20 a.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Stanley Joe Davis, 32 of Fort Madison in the 600 block of 10th Street on an active warrant. He was taken to Lee County Jail and held.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
OSF PromptCare cuts ribbon on new clinic inside former Cottage Hospital
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - OSF HealthCare’s new PromptCare clinic celebrated moving into the former Galesburg Cottage Hospital Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon cutting, blessing, and dedication. Cottage Hospital closed in January following several health and safety violations. OSF HealthCare bought the building and closed earlier this year and closed...
earnthenecklace.com
KWQC’s Morgan Ottier Leaving “Quad Cities Today”: Where Is the Davenport Anchor Going?
For eight years, Davenport residents have been watching Morgan Ottier on her morning show, Quad Cities Today. Their morning routine is fixed with the TV6 news anchor. But now, KWQC-TV’s anchor, Morgan Ottier, is leaving Quad Cities Today, and viewers want to know where she is going. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
tspr.org
MDH coming to Monmouth
McDonough District Hospital, which is based in Macomb, will open a new healthcare clinic in Monmouth. President and CEO Brian Dietz said MDH has more than 1,000 patients from the Monmouth area, even though the hospital has no facilities north of Bushnell. Dietz said the new clinic will provide a...
KWQC
Police: 6 teens arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Six teens were arrested in connection with vandalism at Madison Elementary School in Muscatine, according to police. The Muscatine police and fire departments responded Aug. 5, to Madison Elementary School, at 1820 1st Ave for a fire alarm, according to a media release. According to police,...
aledotimesrecord.com
Real estates transactions for Mercer County Aug. 12-19
Date Recorded: 8-12 Address: 413 NE 2nd Ave., Aledo. Address: 1701 13th St., Viola, 1701 1/2 13th St., Viola, 1703 13th St., Viola, 1705 13th St., Viola, 1705 1/2 13th St., Viola, 1208 17th Ave., Viola. Seller: Gwendolyn Millikan. Buyer: Dogwood Farm; Ranch LLC. Amt. $80,000. Date Recorded: 8-17 Address:...
KBUR
Ft. Madison prison inmate dies
Fort Madison, IA- An inmate serving a life sentence at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison died Saturday, September 3rd. TV Station KHQA reports that John L. Barrett died of natural causes while in hospice at the prison, where he had been housed due to a chronic illness. He was 82 at the time of his death.
KWQC
Sheriff: Part of Route 78 shut down in Henry Co. due to multiple crashes
HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Route 78 is shut down from Interstate 80 and Country Road 22 north due to multiple crashes in Henry County, the sheriff’s office said Thursday morning in a Facebook post. Details are limited at this time, but a TV6 crew on scene said...
hoiabc.com
Man charged in holiday weekend stabbing in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is out on bond after a stabbing over the weekend at Laramie Liquors. 44-year-old Deondra Franklin faces one count of aggravated battery in connection with Sunday’s incident. The Peoria County Sheriff says Franklin and the victim were in a vehicle parked at...
Comments / 0