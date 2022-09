One of Colorado's most diverse cities is expanding east as its population booms. Developers and the school district are working to accommodate the needs of Aurora residents as their area evolves. Aurora Public Schools broke ground on a new P-8 school in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood. It's the first of four APS schools constructed within the new residential community along E-470. The school is still under construction. For now, a metal structure stands in its lot along East 42nd Avenue in Aurora. Future students were able to sign their names on one of the steel beams Thursday. The Aurora Highlands' Director of On-Site Development...

AURORA, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO