Zurich Diamond League final schedule and start times featuring Jake Wightman and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9CGX_0hldydkf00

The Diamond League reaches its conclusion in Zurich with the final scheduled across two action-packed days of athletics.

There are no shortage of storylines as athletes look to finish the season on a high after the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

Jake Wightman has completed a historic set of medals with gold in Eugene , silver in Munich and bronze in Birmingham , with his last track race of the season down in the 800m, following a sensational victory in Brussels, racing clear for a new PB in 1:43.65.

The women’s 100m is still among the best events in the sport with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce battling Shericka Jackson with the exciting prospect of a world record still on the cards. More history could be made with current world record holders Mondo Duplantis, Yulimar Rojas and Tobi Amusan also featuring.

Here’s everything you need to know including the full Zurich schedule and how to watch on TV.

When is the Zurich Diamond League meet?

It takes place on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th September.

How can I watch it?

BBC Two will show Day 1 from 4:30pm to 6pm. While BBC Two will show Day 2 from 6pm to 8pm before the action resumes on BBC Three from 8pm to 9pm.

The action can also be seen and streamed on the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the full Zurich schedule?

All times BST

Wednesday 7 September

Shot Put (Women): 3:55 pm

Shot Put (Men): 3:55 pm

Pole Vault (Women): 4:30 pm

5000 Metres (Women): 4:35 pm

High Jump (Men): 5 pm

5000 Metres (Men): 6:10 pm

Thursday 8 September

Triple Jump (Women): 4:35 pm

Triple Jump (Men): 4:35 pm

High Jump (Women): 4:55 pm

Discus Throw (Men): 5:15 pm

Discus Throw (Women): 5:15 pm

400 Metres (Women): 6:04 pm

400 Metres (Men): 6:15 pm

100 Metres Hurdles (Women): 6:25 pm

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Women): 6:33 pm

Pole Vault (Men): 6:40 pm

110 Metres Hurdles (Men): 6:52 pm

1500 Metres (Women): 6:59 pm

Javelin Throw (Women): 7:20 pm

Javelin Throw (Men): 7:20 pm

100 Metres (Women): 7:23 pm

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men): 7:31 pm

100 Metres (Men): 7:49 pm

400 Metres Hurdles (Women): 7:59 pm

400 Metres Hurdles (Men): 8:09 pm

800 Metres (Women): 8:19 pm

800 Metres (Men): 8:31 pm

200 Metres (Women): 8:42 pm

200 Metres (Men): 8:52 pm

Related
The Independent

World record holder Jacob Kiplimo wins men’s Great North Run

World record holder Jacob Kiplimo became the first Ugandan man to win the Great North Run on an emotional day on Tyneside.The 21-year-old, the reigning world half-marathon champion, left a world-class field in his wake in his first appearance at the event and had a 32-second lead as he hit the 12-mile mark on the 13.1-mile course from Newcastle to South Shields.He crossed the line in 59.33mins, a full 66 seconds ahead of Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega, with Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele third in 1.01.01.Kiplimo told the PA news agency: “I enjoyed the race, it was nice. I came here...
WORLD
PopSugar

Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria

Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Carlos Alcaraz etches name in tennis history after beating Frances Tiafoe to make US Open final

WHAT. A. MATCH. The US Open semi-finals featured one of the hottest matchups in tennis today. On one side, you had Frances Tiafoe, the hometown hero looking to make a name for himself in Queens. On the other end, there was Carlos Alcaraz, the rising Spanish sensations who has been phenomenal during the tournament. One of these incredible stories unfortunately had to end today.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yulimar Rojas
Person
Jake Wightman
Person
Shericka Jackson
The Associated Press

Tiafoe can't continue rare run at US Open for American man

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe was living his best life in his U.S. Open semifinal, just as he did throughout this magical run at Flushing Meadows, smiling and thriving, yukking it up with the fans, with his opponent, even with his opponent’s coach. He sprinted to his changeover chair, and the mess of clothes and shoes and rackets that surrounded it, after one big point went his way. After another, he stared at all four corners of a soldout Arthur Ashe Stadium, nodding amid the mayhem. He waved his arms to ask for more support — and got it....
TENNIS
The Independent

England seamers find swing to put South Africa in trouble at tea

England’s seamers capitalised on some lavish movement to reclaim the initiative on a seesaw penultimate day of the third Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval.The hosts endured a frustrating morning, losing their last three wickets inside the first quarter of an hour while a first-innings lead of 40 was wiped out ahead of Ben Stokes’ breakthrough before lunch.Dean Elgar neglecting to review an lbw verdict against him proved costly as South Africa stumbled from 83-1 to 146-7 at tea, a lead of 106, with England now seemingly in the ascendancy.There were two wickets apiece for Stuart Broad, Ollie...
WORLD
The Independent

Max Verstappen closes in on second successive world championship after Monza win

Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s pit-stop gamble backfired.Ferrari driver Leclerc led Verstappen by two seconds at Monza when Sebastian Vettel broke down after a dozen laps and the virtual safety car was deployed.Leclerc dived into the pits in the hope of making his rubber last to the end, but 125,000 Ferrari hearts sunk in Monza as the Monegasque was forced to concede the lead when he stopped for a second time.MAX MASTERS MONZA!! 🏆 It's victory in the #ItalianGP for @Max33Verstappen 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/LXi3Hthjb0— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) September 11, 2022Their hopes were revived when...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brussels#Commonwealth Games#The Zurich Diamond League#Bbc Three#Iplayer#Bbc Sport#Bst
The Independent

Tributes paid to the Queen at the Great North Run

It was a celebration of the life of a monarch and the achievements of elite athletes and fun runners alike.The Great North Run saw a field of 60,000 make the journey from Newcastle to South Shields on Sunday, just three days after the death of the Queen at the age of 96.They did so having poignantly paid their respects before they got underway, and honoured a life of service as they toiled – some of them for longer than others – to complete what for many will represent the achievement of a lifetime.The 41st edition of the race regarded as...
U.K.
The Independent

England vs South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and third Test updates as England chase 130 to win

England resume Day 4 with a lead of 36 runs after reaching 154 for seven as wickets tumbled on Day 3 with seamer Ollie Robinson taking five for 49 to skittle South Africa out for 118 at The Oval.England started fast after Day 1 was washed out due to rain, while there was no play on Day 2 in respect for Queen Elizabeth II. But the ECB opted to carry on, unlike other sports, on Saturday with a thrilling series finally set to reach its conclusion after the Proteas won the first Test, only for Brendon McCullum’s side to...
SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Mayer: I Consider This The Undisputed Fight, Feel Like The Fans See It That Way As Well

Mikaela Mayer will be fine with a win over Alycia Baumgardner as final confirmation of ruling the 130-pound division. The highly anticipated Mayer-Baumgardner showdown will officially come one belt short of undisputed championship status. The lone holdout is the WBA, which is currently in possession of Hyun Mi Choi. Both fighters have attempted to secure a fight with the unbeaten, two-division titlist, though most experts regard their head-on collision as the division’s true championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Rangers tie with Napoli rescheduled due to ‘limitations on police resources’

Rangers’ Champions League tie with Napoli has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 14, UEFA has announced.The tie, originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, September 13, has been moved back due to “severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues” following The Queen’s death and away fans will not be permitted for both legs, UEFA said.A UEFA statement read: “UEFA today announced that the UEFA Champions League tie between Rangers FC and SSC Napoli, originally to be played on Tuesday 13 September, has been rescheduled for Wednesday 14 September at 21.00CET.The #UCL match between Rangers and Napoli, originally to be...
UEFA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ben Stokes removes Sarel Erwee but South Africa lead by 30 at lunch

England endured a frustrating morning on the penultimate day of the third Test but Ben Stokes made a crucial breakthrough on the stroke of lunch after South Africa eked out a slender lead.The hosts added just four runs to their overnight total as they lost their last three wickets in 16 legal balls and were all out for 158 in 36.2 overs – the same length as the Proteas’ first innings.While England led by 40 runs on first innings, South Africa openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee wiped out the deficit inside 8.5 overs despite a stern examination from James...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open men’s singles draw, scores

The U.S. Open will produce a first-time men’s singles major champion and a first-time world No. 1. Carlos Alcaraz, 19 from Spain, gets Casper Ruud, 23 from Norway, in the youngest men’s major final since 2002 Wimbledon. Alcaraz, the No. 3 seed from Spain, was already the youngest...
TENNIS
The Independent

Italian Grand Prix LIVE: F1 updates as Max Verstappen wins in Monza with Charles Leclerc and George Russell on podium

Max Verstappen won the Italian Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s pit-stop gamble backfired.Ferrari driver Leclerc led Verstappen by two seconds at Monza when Sebastian Vettel broke down after a dozen laps and the virtual safety car was deployed.Leclerc dived into the pits in the hope of making his rubber last to the end, but 125,000 Ferrari hearts sunk in Monza as the Monegasque was forced to concede the lead when he stopped for a second time.Their hopes were revived when a safety car was sent out on lap 46 of 53 after Daniel Ricciardo stopped in his McLaren.But the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Iga Swiatek beats Ons Jabeur for 1st US Open title, 3rd Slam

NEW YORK (AP) — Good as she’s been this year, Iga Swiatek came to the U.S. Open unsure of what to expect. She complained that women use different, slightly lighter, tennis balls than the men do at Flushing Meadows, where she’d never been past the fourth round. She was trying to grow accustomed to the noise and distractions, the hustle and bustle, of the Big Apple. And she arrived with a record of just 4-4 since her 37-match winning streak ended in July.
TENNIS
