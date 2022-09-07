Zurich Diamond League final schedule and start times featuring Jake Wightman and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

The Diamond League reaches its conclusion in Zurich with the final scheduled across two action-packed days of athletics.

There are no shortage of storylines as athletes look to finish the season on a high after the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

Jake Wightman has completed a historic set of medals with gold in Eugene , silver in Munich and bronze in Birmingham , with his last track race of the season down in the 800m, following a sensational victory in Brussels, racing clear for a new PB in 1:43.65.

The women’s 100m is still among the best events in the sport with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce battling Shericka Jackson with the exciting prospect of a world record still on the cards. More history could be made with current world record holders Mondo Duplantis, Yulimar Rojas and Tobi Amusan also featuring.

Here’s everything you need to know including the full Zurich schedule and how to watch on TV.

When is the Zurich Diamond League meet?

It takes place on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th September.

How can I watch it?

BBC Two will show Day 1 from 4:30pm to 6pm. While BBC Two will show Day 2 from 6pm to 8pm before the action resumes on BBC Three from 8pm to 9pm.

The action can also be seen and streamed on the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the full Zurich schedule?

All times BST

Wednesday 7 September

Shot Put (Women): 3:55 pm

Shot Put (Men): 3:55 pm

Pole Vault (Women): 4:30 pm

5000 Metres (Women): 4:35 pm

High Jump (Men): 5 pm

5000 Metres (Men): 6:10 pm

Thursday 8 September

Triple Jump (Women): 4:35 pm

Triple Jump (Men): 4:35 pm

High Jump (Women): 4:55 pm

Discus Throw (Men): 5:15 pm

Discus Throw (Women): 5:15 pm

400 Metres (Women): 6:04 pm

400 Metres (Men): 6:15 pm

100 Metres Hurdles (Women): 6:25 pm

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Women): 6:33 pm

Pole Vault (Men): 6:40 pm

110 Metres Hurdles (Men): 6:52 pm

1500 Metres (Women): 6:59 pm

Javelin Throw (Women): 7:20 pm

Javelin Throw (Men): 7:20 pm

100 Metres (Women): 7:23 pm

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men): 7:31 pm

100 Metres (Men): 7:49 pm

400 Metres Hurdles (Women): 7:59 pm

400 Metres Hurdles (Men): 8:09 pm

800 Metres (Women): 8:19 pm

800 Metres (Men): 8:31 pm

200 Metres (Women): 8:42 pm

200 Metres (Men): 8:52 pm