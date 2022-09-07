ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Diamond League live stream: How to watch Zurich final online and on TV

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vSYP_0hldyKAy00

The Diamond League final is here with Zurich hosting the finale to the season after a memorable summer of championships.

There have been some memorable nights across Eugene, Birmingham and Munich with World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships elevating athletes into stars.

Attention is already on the Budapest World Championships next year, while the Paris Olympics is on the horizon after a Covid backlog of championships.

Across Wednesday and Thursday, fans can watch sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce , Shericka Jackson and Noah Lyles , world record holders Mondo Duplantis, Yulimar Rojas and Tobi Amusan, whild Jake Wightman returns in the 800m.

Here’s everything you need to know including the full Zurich schedule and how to watch on TV.

When is the Zurich Diamond League meet?

It takes place on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th September.

How can I watch it?

BBC Two will show Day 1 from 4:30pm to 6pm. While BBC Two will show Day 2 from 6pm to 8pm before the action resumes on BBC Three from 8pm to 9pm.

The action can also be seen and streamed on the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

What is the full Zurich schedule?

All times BST

Wednesday 7 September

Shot Put (Women): 3:55 pm

Shot Put (Men): 3:55 pm

Pole Vault (Women): 4:30 pm

5000 Metres (Women): 4:35 pm

High Jump (Men): 5pm

5000 Metres (Men): 6:10 pm

Thursday 8 September

Triple Jump (Women): 4:35 pm

Triple Jump (Men): 4:35 pm

High Jump (Women): 4:55 pm

Discus Throw (Men): 5:15 pm

Discus Throw (Women): 5:15 pm

400 Metres (Women): 6:04 pm

400 Metres (Men): 6:15 pm

100 Metres Hurdles (Women): 6:25 pm

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Women): 6:33 pm

Pole Vault (Men): 6:40 pm

110 Metres Hurdles (Men): 6:52 pm

1500 Metres (Women): 6:59 pm

Javelin Throw (Women): 7:20 pm

Javelin Throw (Men): 7:20 pm

100 Metres (Women): 7:23 pm

3000 Metres Steeplechase (Men): 7:31 pm

100 Metres (Men): 7:49 pm

400 Metres Hurdles (Women): 7:59 pm

400 Metres Hurdles (Men): 8:09 pm

800 Metres (Women): 8:19 pm

800 Metres (Men): 8:31 pm

200 Metres (Women): 8:42 pm

200 Metres (Men): 8:52 pm

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Noah Lyles ends season with another historic 200m time at Diamond League Final

Noah Lyles ended his season by winning the Diamond League Final 200m in 19.52 seconds in Zurich, Switzerland, giving him five of the 13 fastest times in history. Usain Bolt has four of the 13 fastest times, including the world record 19.19. Lyles broke Michael Johnson‘s American record in repeating as world champion in July in 19.31. In all, Lyles ran 19.67 or faster a total of seven times in 2022, and 19.52 or faster a total of three times in 2022, both the most for any sprinter in one year in history.
SPORTS
The Independent

Casper Ruud vs Carlos Alcaraz live stream: How to watch US Open final online and on TV tonight

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and the world number one ranking after beating Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first grand slam final.The 19-year-old is the youngest man to make a slam final since his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal won his maiden title at the French Open back in 2005.Comparisons between the compatriots are inescapable and Alcaraz, who had battled for five sets beyond 2am in his previous two matches, showed Nadal-like powers of mental and physical endurance to recover and beat American Tiafoe 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 6-7...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yulimar Rojas
Person
Jake Wightman
Person
Noah Lyles
The Independent

Is the US Open final on TV tonight? Start time, channel and how to watch Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur

The women’s US Open final takes place tonight as Iga Swiatek faces Ons Jabeur in a blockbuster last grand slam final of the season.Swiatek and Jabeur have arguably been the two top players on tour this season and are set to finish the year as first and second in the world rankings.World No 1 Swiatek won the French Open in June, in the middle of a 37-match win streak, and is aiming to become the first woman since Angelique Kerber in 2016 to win two grand slams in a season.Follow the US Open final LIVE!Jabeur, meanwhile, can make history...
TENNIS
PopSugar

Seeing Double: The Cutest Pictures of Simone Biles and Her Sister Adria

Simone Biles and her sister Adria are two peas in a pod. The latter is currently appearing on the ABC reality competition series "Claim to Fame," attempting to hide her identity from a group of other contestants with famous relatives. As soon as Adria appeared on screen to introduce herself as "Louise," her resemblance to Simone was evident to both viewers at home and this season's competitors, despite valiant attempts to throw everyone off.
CELEBRITIES
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zurich#Bbc Tv#Birmingham#Live Stream#The Diamond League#Commonwealth Games#European Championships#The Zurich Diamond League#Bbc Three#Iplayer#Bbc Sport#Bst
The Independent

US Open day 12: Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will fight for title and world No1 spot

Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud will do battle for the US Open trophy and world number one ranking on Sunday.Ruud was a convincing four-set winner over Karen Khachanov while Alcaraz survived his third straight night session five-setter, beating American hope Frances Tiafoe.Britain’s Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram successfully defended their men’s doubles title, beating another British player, Neal Skupski, and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof 7-6 (4) 7-5 in the final.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayFound a fourth for doubles. pic.twitter.com/fb9UnClNnI— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2022Point of the dayCARLOS ALCARAZ IS A HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL pic.twitter.com/2ySEIlloEp— US Open...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st U.S. Open final for both

NEW YORK — Getting to a Grand Slam final is no longer new to Ons Jabeur. She figures it’s time to add a major trophy to her list of groundbreaking accomplishments. And she’s sure she is more ready to do it at the U.S. Open than she was at Wimbledon two months ago.
TENNIS
PopSugar

Sorry Everyone, But Frances Tiafoe Is Happily Taken: Meet Ayan Broomfield

For tennis star Frances Tiafoe, love is more than just a score on the tennis court. His girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield came out to support him at the US Open on Monday and left fans amused by her shocked reaction to Tiafoe's win over the great Rafael Nadal. But there's a lot more to Broomfield than a big reaction to an unexpected victory, and she's left the internet curious to know more.
TENNIS
The Independent

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur LIVE: Tennis score and result as Polish star wins US Open final

Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) in the US Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall.The No 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as the dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career.Swiatek’s victory over No 5 Jabeur improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. Both of those figures lead the WTA.She also won the French Open in June and is the first woman since 2016 to collect two...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England seamers find swing to put South Africa in trouble at tea

England’s seamers capitalised on some lavish movement to reclaim the initiative on a seesaw penultimate day of the third Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval.The hosts endured a frustrating morning, losing their last three wickets inside the first quarter of an hour while a first-innings lead of 40 was wiped out ahead of Ben Stokes’ breakthrough before lunch.Dean Elgar neglecting to review an lbw verdict against him proved costly as South Africa stumbled from 83-1 to 146-7 at tea, a lead of 106, with England now seemingly in the ascendancy.There were two wickets apiece for Stuart Broad, Ollie...
WORLD
NBC Sports

U.S. Open: Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur set final between world’s best players of 2022

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur have been the best tennis players in 2022, and they will finish the last major event of the year by facing off for the U.S. Open title. Swiatek, the world No. 1 from Poland, rallied past Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in Thursday’s semifinals to reach her third Grand Slam singles final. She won the other two at the French Open in 2020 and again three months ago.
TENNIS
The Independent

Köln vs Union Berlin LIVE: Bundesliga latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Köln take on Union Berlin in the Bundesliga today.Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann's juggernaut side 31-time winners of the competition.Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Sadio Mane, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
SOCCER
TechRadar

Italian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 online from anywhere – Qualifying

Monza is one of the fastest and most iconic circuits on the F1 calendar, but Ferrari's recent troubles could mean they might not be experiencing any hometown glory. In FP3, Verstappen posted the fastest lap, 0.347s clear of Leclerc. Red Bull looks set to make the most of the Temple of Speed's epic straights and, with better direction from the pit wall, it's possible Mercedes could challenge La Scuderia. Here's our full guide on how to watch an Italian Grand Prix live stream online from anywhere.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

US Open day 13: Iga Swiatek adds first US Open title to grand slam collection

Iga Swiatek added a first US Open title to her two French Open crowns with victory over Ons Jabeur.World number one Swiatek cemented her status at the top of the women’s game with a 6-2 7-6 (5) victory over Jabeur, whose search for a first slam title goes on.In wheelchair doubles, British duo Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid were unable to secure a sixth consecutive title.Picture of the dayQuote of the dayI'm really glad that it's not in cashIga Swiatek as she collected a cheque for 2.6m US dollarsBreaking new groundHistory for 🇵🇭!Alexandra Eala becomes the first Filipino to win...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

837K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy