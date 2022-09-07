ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking a look at this FREE concert series that is returning to downtown Myrtle Beach.Myrtle Beach on the Cheap. PSA to all of the music lovers in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas. If you love live music, dancing, and good food - a free concert series is making a return this month in downtown Myrtle Beach! The concert series, which is named "Nights at Nance", will be back on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Nace Plaza in Myrtle Beach's Arts and Innovation District, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
Leland, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Leland celebrated its incorporation on Saturday with their 33rd Annual Founders Day. After the event being postponed due to weather earlier in the month, organizers were very excited to hold the celebration rain or shine. There were food trucks, live music with three different...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The sixth annual SeptemberFest! event at Barefoot Landing will feature a grape stomp, pets from the Humane Society of North Myrtle Beach, live music and several activities for children. The event is from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Barefoot Landing’s Dockside Village in North Myrtle Beach. […]
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Downtown Alive is proud to present. The Conway Ghost Walk will return next month with old tales of the Low Country. On Oct. 20, 21 and 22 professional storytellers will guide guests through the shadowy streets of Downtown Conway. This year the walk travels...
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
Thousands attend South Carolina’s largest garage sale

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people attended South Carolina’s largest garage sale Saturday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Bargain-hunters from across the United States filled the convention center between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., officials said. “People are very nice and generous, and it’s like a lot of stuff,” said Andrew Perez, […]
The Good News for Sept. 9

• The Columbus County Emergency Services will host the first ever Public Safety Day from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the fairgrounds. The opening ceremony is set for 9 a.m. First responders throughout the area will be present and holding live demonstrations such as emergency extrication, hazmat scene response steps, and special operations activities. Members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office will be in attendance. Animal Protective services and the animal shelter will be holding an adopt-a-thon for folks looking for a new furry friend.
Conway movie theater to close for long-awaited renovations

Want to see a movie this weekend in Conway? Head over to B&B Theatres Conway 12 because after Sunday, Sept. 11, the entire theater will be closed for possibly up to ten weeks for remodeling. “Finally, things are happening,” said Paul Farnsworth, director of media relations for B&B Theatres. “There...
BEACH BITES: Joey Doggs

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for that all-American feel the next time you dine out, our latest Beach Bites feature will be your best friend because there is a doggone good spot in Surfside Beach where you will be lapping up what they are serving. “It’s the local spot. It’s not […]
Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
Fishing report: Flounder, flounder and even more flounder

After many long months of anxious waiting, the 2022 flounder season opened last Wednesday night/Thursday morning (September 1) at 12:01 a.m. There were already hook and line fishermen and giggers in place and waiting from Knotts Island to Calabash, and I think it’s fairly safe to say the first recreational caught Tar Heel flounder of 2022 was in the boat in the next minute or two. There were pictures on Facebook within the first hour.
Carter Lumber purchases Myrtle Beach component facility

Carter Lumber has finalized the purchase of a facility and property near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina which will house a component and millwork manufacturing plant. This is Carter Lumber’s 14th component manufacturing plant, and the first in South Carolina. The location features a 120,000 square-foot warehouse currently being remodeled...
Waccatee Zoo closed for renovations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Waccatee Zoo is temporarily closed for renovations, according to owner Jeff Futrell. The main Waccatee Zoo sign by the road has been taken down. Futrell said it’s so people don’t think they’re open during renovations. One sign says “Closed for renovations.” When News13 asked Futrell if the animals’ habitats were […]
