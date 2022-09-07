ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kidney Transplant Survival is Unrelated to Donor HCV Status

The same 5-year survival rates with kidney transplants from HCV positive and negative donors supports revising HCV "penalty" in ranking donors. Five-year survival rates after kidney transplantation were found to be the same whether the donors had been hepatitis C virus (HCV) positive or negative, prompting investigators to call for reexamining the HCV "penalty" in the Kidney Donor Profile Index (KDPI) ranking of suitability for transplant.
Mucosal Antibody Response to COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Depends on Prior Infection

Injected COVID-19 mRNA vaccines alone were ineffective at producing mucosal antibody responses, according to a recent study that suggested seeking new strategies such as intranasal vaccines. COVID-19 mRNA vaccination produced a mucosal antibody response in people with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, but the response was minimal in those who were not...
