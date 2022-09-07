Read full article on original website
Related
contagionlive.com
Kidney Transplant Survival is Unrelated to Donor HCV Status
The same 5-year survival rates with kidney transplants from HCV positive and negative donors supports revising HCV "penalty" in ranking donors. Five-year survival rates after kidney transplantation were found to be the same whether the donors had been hepatitis C virus (HCV) positive or negative, prompting investigators to call for reexamining the HCV "penalty" in the Kidney Donor Profile Index (KDPI) ranking of suitability for transplant.
contagionlive.com
Mucosal Antibody Response to COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Depends on Prior Infection
Injected COVID-19 mRNA vaccines alone were ineffective at producing mucosal antibody responses, according to a recent study that suggested seeking new strategies such as intranasal vaccines. COVID-19 mRNA vaccination produced a mucosal antibody response in people with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, but the response was minimal in those who were not...
Comments / 0