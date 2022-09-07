The same 5-year survival rates with kidney transplants from HCV positive and negative donors supports revising HCV "penalty" in ranking donors. Five-year survival rates after kidney transplantation were found to be the same whether the donors had been hepatitis C virus (HCV) positive or negative, prompting investigators to call for reexamining the HCV "penalty" in the Kidney Donor Profile Index (KDPI) ranking of suitability for transplant.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO