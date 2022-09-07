Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Lord Botetourt ends Riverheads win streak
STAUNTON, Va. (WFXR) — The Lord Botetourt Cavaliers made history Friday night. LB defeated Riverheads 35-21 on the road. It ended Riverheads 52 game winning streak….the nation’s longest active high school football winning streak. It also prevented Riverheads from setting the state mark in consecutive wins. Before Friday night, the last Riverheads loss came on September 13th, 2018. Lord Botetourt improves to 2-1 on the season. They hosts Appomattox next Friday night.
WSLS
Bassett holds on to home field advantage, wins against Dan River in blowout match
BASSET, Va. – If you ask us, one of the sleeping dogs is Bassett — stifled in a pair of tough opening games. This team has breakout potential. Tonight, they were victorious with a final score of 63-7.
timesvirginian.com
‘Mrs. Rosey’ honored at Raiders game
Lynn Rosenow, known as “Mrs. Rosey,” was honored before kickoff of the Aug. 26 varsity football game between Appomattox and Buckingham at Bragg Stadium. She died June 29 at age 74. She started working in August 1991 and worked at Appomattox Middle School (AMS) for 32 years. She...
‘It still hasn’t sunk in!’ Amherst man wins $250,000 playing Virginia Lottery
According to Virginia Lottery's website, David Hudson of Amherst had just gotten home from work on Sunday, Aug. 4 when he checked his phone and realized he had won $250,000 from the previous night's Bank a Million drawing.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Lynchburg VA
Lynchburg was originally settled in 1757 by John Lynch, the brother of politician and American revolutionary Charles Lynch, and is the third-oldest city in the state of Virginia. The city is named in honour of John, while the act of lynching is believed to be named for his brother. It...
macaronikid.com
Lynchburg and Central Virginia Fall Festivals and Fun: October 2022
Fall festival season in Central Virginia starts in early September and continues in October. Some local fall festivals are primarily for adults, but many also offer fun kids' activities. Check out the information booths, let the kids enjoy the rides, pick up some yummy festival food and make memories as you spend a day outdoors together.
WDBJ7.com
Sinkhole closes Rt. 1428 in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A sinkhole has closed Route 1428 in Pittsylvania County near Callands Rd; VA-57E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
WDBJ7.com
Blue Ridge Rock Festival moves to bigger Virginia International Raceway venue
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia International Raceway is hosting this year’s Blue Ridge Rock Festival, which is expected to bring over 150,000 people to the area. The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is the second largest rock festival in the country with 186 artists scheduled to perform. The festival...
WSET
Crash in Stewartsville cleared after multiple lane closures
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crash on Stewartsville in Bedford County temporarily closed the west-bound lanes. VDOT said the west left shoulder, left lane and right lane were all closed, but the crash has since been cleared.
WSLS
Crash cleared on US-29 near Lynchburg in Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 11:09 p.m.:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is slowing traffic on US-29 in Amherst County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened near the ramp at Old Town Connector. As of 10:42 p.m., VDOT said the southbound right...
WSLS
Blue Ridge Rock Festival organizers respond to traffic, wait time complaints
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Thursday was the first day of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, and while traffic delays were expected in the Halifax area, organizers said that event-goers are experiencing long lines and delays. Last year, people said they’d never go back after calling the event chaotic, and...
WDBJ7.com
Campbell Co. death found to not be a homicide
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says that it has been determined that the man found dead Thursday night in the 4800 block of Colonial Highway did not die by homicide. “We ask the community to keep the family of this male in your thoughts...
Six people killed in Virginia Labor Day weekend car crashes, more than half were kids
Six people were killed in car crashes in Virginia during the Labor Day holiday weekend, and according to Virginia State Police, more than half were kids.
cbs19news
Albemarle County missing male has been safely located
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Albemarle County Police Department is currently seeking the whereabouts of 80-year-old William Davis. Mr. Davis was last seen in the Inglewood area around 4 P.M on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He is 6 feet and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a...
Sinkhole in Pittsylvania Co. causes traffic delays
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says motorists traveling on Route 1428 in the area of Callands Road in Pittsylvania County can expect delays due to a sinkhole. All east lanes and west lanes are closed, there is no word from VDOT when the roads will be reopened.
cbs19news
Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
WSET
'He would give the shirt off his back:' Family of murdered Appomattox Co. man speaks out
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The family of the Appomattox County man murdered Monday is speaking out in the wake of his death on Monday. Campbell County law enforcement responded to the 1000 block of Leesville Road on the morning of Sept. 5 after a passerby reported an unconscious man. Deputies said they found a man dead behind the wheel upon arrival, reporting it a homicide.
WSLS
7th Annual Beaver Dam Sunflower Festival opens this weekend
BUCHANAN, Va. – Explore many fields filled with sunflowers at the Beaver Dam Farm for its 7th annual Sunflower Festival. The festival opens on Sept. 9 with its VIP night, which provides an intimate shopping experience with hand-crafted vendors. You can also be one of the first people to...
Virginia Business
Lynchburg apartments sell for $8.15M
The Gish Flats Apartments in Lynchburg have been sold for $8.15 million, Colliers announced Tuesday. The two buildings at 317 5th St. include 66 units. Eight 8 Properties LLC purchased the apartment buildings from Gish Flats LLC. Gish Flats, near downtown Lynchburg, underwent renovations in 2016, according to Colliers. Charles...
wfxrtv.com
Campbell Co. Deputies investigating death with unknown circumstances
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a death with unknown circumstances. Deputies responded to the area of the 4800 block of Colonial Highway. Deputies say the investigation is on-going and more more information will be released as it becomes available.
