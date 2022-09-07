ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Here's how much Nebraska paid Georgia Southern for loss in Week 2

Not only did Nebraska lose to Georgia Southern in Week 2, but the matchup with the Eagles was also a paid game for the Huskers. According to Darren Rovell with Action Network, Nebraska will pay north of $1.4 million for the game against Georgia Southern. That is a tough pill to swallow, particularly for a program that’s looking at a decent buyout for Frost.
STATESBORO, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln

Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Quinn Ewers injury: Social media reacts to big hit on Texas QB

Quinn Ewers took a big hit in the first quarter of the game in Week 2, and he looked to be potentially out for the remainder of the contest against Alabama. Ewers was trying to escape Alabama’s pass rush by throwing the ball away to the back of the end zone. Alabama’s Dallas Turner crowded Ewers, who went down his left shoulder with Turner on top of him. Ewers had a strong game leading up to the injury, going 9-for-12 for 134 yards.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
Football
State College, PA
College Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Appalachian State stuns No. 6 Texas A&M with dominant defensive effort

Appalachian State is at it again, slaying another college football giant with a huge early-season upset. Though the stakes are certainly different than when the Mountaineers took down Michigan in the Big House, App. State was still a massive underdog heading to face Texas A&M in Week 2. That didn’t slow them down as the Mountaineers dialed up a huge defensive effort against the No. 6 Aggies.
BOONE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

The Spencer Petras-Brian Ferentz charade cannot continue for Iowa

When watching an Iowa football game, Rodney Dangerfield is the first person who comes to mind. Unfortunately for Hawkeyes fans, Kirk Ferentz does not have the constitution for eating his young. Or merely demoting his young. But he is absolutely squandering what should be the golden age of Iowa football by continuing to employ his impossibly overmatched son Brian as the Hawks’ offensive coordinator.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Penn State players not seen in pads during warmups

Ahead of Penn State’s Week 2 matchup against Ohio, two tight ends were seen not in pads during warmups per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Theo Johnson and Jerry Cross were both seen not wearing pads, per Audrey Snyder of The Athletic. Johnson, a sophomore, and Cross, a freshman,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Cfp
saturdaytradition.com

Marvin Harrison Jr. caps first hat trick of 2022 with brilliant TD grab vs. Arkansas State

Marvin Harrison was having a spectacular game on Saturday, racking up his third TD of the game in the third quarter. Harrison’s first touchdown was a 42-yard pass from C.J. Stroud in the first quarter, and his second one came late in the second quarter on another 42-yard pass. The latest TD saw Harrison reel in another pass from Stroud, this time in the middle of a pair of Arkansas State defenders.
JONESBORO, AR
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa teases special flyover for Cy-Hawk Game

Iowa football teased a special flyover for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. The flyover will take place prior to kickoff over Kinnick Stadium. The Air Force will conduct the flyover that everyone in the stadium will observe. Iowa posted the announcement of the flyover in a Twitter post. Iowa...
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Ohio State WRs not participating in warmups for Week 2

Ahead of Ohio State’s Week 2 matchup against Arkansas State, WRs Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were not participating in warmups per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. Fleming was seen standing on the sideline not participating while Smith-Njigba was not on the field at all as Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Penn State turns its 5-star freshmen loose in home-opening rout of Ohio

The long, regional nightmare is over. Champagne corks should be popping across Happy Valley and throughout Nittany Nation. After a 17-game drought, Penn State found a ball-carrier capable of producing a 100-yard individual rushing effort. Freshman 5-star recruit Nicholas Singleton broke free for a 70-yard first-quarter touchdown jaunt in the Nittany Lions’ home-opening 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday afternoon. He added a couple more long jaunts and finished with 179 yards on 10 carries.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy makes dazzling case to be Michigan's QB1 moving forward

JJ McCarthy took his turn as Michigan’s starter in Week 2 of the season. He was eventually pulled in the 2nd quarter for Cade McNamara, providing an indication McCarthy’s night against Hawaii might be finished. If McCarthy’s night is done, he made a dazzling case to be Michigan’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz explains decision to stick with Spencer Petras at QB

Kirk Ferentz has a quarterback dilemma on his hands for all the wrong reasons to begin 2022. In the Week 1 win, Spencer Petras and the offense were stagnant. Luckily, Iowa was able to avoid those issues behind the strong defense and elite special teams play. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes could...
FOOTBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Singleton, Penn State freshman, explodes 70 yards for first career TD

Nick Singleton – a true freshman for Penn State – got his first career touchdown on Saturday after exploding for a 70-yard run score. Singleton went outside and past a few defenders, danced along the sideline, somehow avoiding the Ohio defenders, and then cruised 40 yards untouched to score. His vision on the long run was particularly impressive for such a young player.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Key Purdue receiver to be sidelined multiple games, per report

Purdue safety/linebacker Jalen Graham is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 games. That would be a massive blow to the Boilermaker defense. According to Tome Dienhart with GoldandBlack.com, Graham sustained a tibia impact fracture during the season opener vs. Penn State. He will miss Week 2 with Dienhart reporting a timeline that would keep Graham out for 3-4 games.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy