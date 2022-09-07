Read full article on original website
Here's how much Nebraska paid Georgia Southern for loss in Week 2
Not only did Nebraska lose to Georgia Southern in Week 2, but the matchup with the Eagles was also a paid game for the Huskers. According to Darren Rovell with Action Network, Nebraska will pay north of $1.4 million for the game against Georgia Southern. That is a tough pill to swallow, particularly for a program that’s looking at a decent buyout for Frost.
Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln
Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
Quinn Ewers injury: Social media reacts to big hit on Texas QB
Quinn Ewers took a big hit in the first quarter of the game in Week 2, and he looked to be potentially out for the remainder of the contest against Alabama. Ewers was trying to escape Alabama’s pass rush by throwing the ball away to the back of the end zone. Alabama’s Dallas Turner crowded Ewers, who went down his left shoulder with Turner on top of him. Ewers had a strong game leading up to the injury, going 9-for-12 for 134 yards.
Purdue football posts largest margin of victory in over a decade with win over Indiana State
Purdue football rolled to a big win in Week 2, and the Boilermakers set an impressive margin of victory in the process. Facing in-state FCS program Indiana State, the offense was expectedly firing on all cylinders. Aidan O’Connell was a near-perfect 17-for-19 throwing the ball for 211 yards and 4 touchdowns before getting pulled.
Appalachian State stuns No. 6 Texas A&M with dominant defensive effort
Appalachian State is at it again, slaying another college football giant with a huge early-season upset. Though the stakes are certainly different than when the Mountaineers took down Michigan in the Big House, App. State was still a massive underdog heading to face Texas A&M in Week 2. That didn’t slow them down as the Mountaineers dialed up a huge defensive effort against the No. 6 Aggies.
The Spencer Petras-Brian Ferentz charade cannot continue for Iowa
When watching an Iowa football game, Rodney Dangerfield is the first person who comes to mind. Unfortunately for Hawkeyes fans, Kirk Ferentz does not have the constitution for eating his young. Or merely demoting his young. But he is absolutely squandering what should be the golden age of Iowa football by continuing to employ his impossibly overmatched son Brian as the Hawks’ offensive coordinator.
Pair of Penn State players not seen in pads during warmups
Ahead of Penn State’s Week 2 matchup against Ohio, two tight ends were seen not in pads during warmups per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Theo Johnson and Jerry Cross were both seen not wearing pads, per Audrey Snyder of The Athletic. Johnson, a sophomore, and Cross, a freshman,...
Georgia Southern embarrassment is, finally, Scott Frost's point of no return
That this is how it ends for Scott Frost at Nebraska is a masterpiece in irony. A true magnum opus. Or in Frost’s case, a magnum dopeus. Of all the coaches Frost could have faced Saturday night, it was Clay Helton. Clay Helton, who went into last season on...
Marvin Harrison Jr. caps first hat trick of 2022 with brilliant TD grab vs. Arkansas State
Marvin Harrison was having a spectacular game on Saturday, racking up his third TD of the game in the third quarter. Harrison’s first touchdown was a 42-yard pass from C.J. Stroud in the first quarter, and his second one came late in the second quarter on another 42-yard pass. The latest TD saw Harrison reel in another pass from Stroud, this time in the middle of a pair of Arkansas State defenders.
Iowa teases special flyover for Cy-Hawk Game
Iowa football teased a special flyover for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. The flyover will take place prior to kickoff over Kinnick Stadium. The Air Force will conduct the flyover that everyone in the stadium will observe. Iowa posted the announcement of the flyover in a Twitter post. Iowa...
Minnesota legend Darrell Thompson addresses Mo Ibrahim's shot at breaking Gopher TD record
Former Minnesota running back Darrell Thompson believes his career rushing touchdown record is in great danger this season. Thompson, who holds the program record with 40 career rushing touchdowns, said on a Minnesota radio show this morning, “It’s definitely coming down,” regarding his record being broken. Thompson,...
Ryan Day updates Ohio State's plans at safety for Lathan Ransom, Josh Proctor
Ryan Day and Ohio State are getting ready for a Week 2 matchup with Arkansas State. During his Thursday radio show appearance, Day updated one position of interest for the Buckeyes. In the season opener, Josh Proctor started at safety in his first game back from an early season-opening injury...
Pair of Ohio State WRs not participating in warmups for Week 2
Ahead of Ohio State’s Week 2 matchup against Arkansas State, WRs Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were not participating in warmups per Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. Fleming was seen standing on the sideline not participating while Smith-Njigba was not on the field at all as Ohio State...
Rapid Reaction: Penn State turns its 5-star freshmen loose in home-opening rout of Ohio
The long, regional nightmare is over. Champagne corks should be popping across Happy Valley and throughout Nittany Nation. After a 17-game drought, Penn State found a ball-carrier capable of producing a 100-yard individual rushing effort. Freshman 5-star recruit Nicholas Singleton broke free for a 70-yard first-quarter touchdown jaunt in the Nittany Lions’ home-opening 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday afternoon. He added a couple more long jaunts and finished with 179 yards on 10 carries.
JJ McCarthy makes dazzling case to be Michigan's QB1 moving forward
JJ McCarthy took his turn as Michigan’s starter in Week 2 of the season. He was eventually pulled in the 2nd quarter for Cade McNamara, providing an indication McCarthy’s night against Hawaii might be finished. If McCarthy’s night is done, he made a dazzling case to be Michigan’s...
Ryan Day updates outlook for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming following Week 2 absences
The No. 3 Ohio State had a 45-12 dominating home win versus Arkansas State and the Buckeyes did it without wide receivers Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After the game, head coach Ryan Day wants to be sure they are 100% before starting for Ohio State, according to 11W’s Griffin Storm.
Marvin Harrison Jr. continues hot start with second big gainer vs. Arkansas State
Marvin Harrison Jr. followed his touchdown on the opening drive with a great catch down the sideline for Ohio State. He may be on the verge of a great game here. Harrison found himself in a single coverage against an Arkansas State defender, and capitalized on it with a huge gain of 45 yards.
Kirk Ferentz explains decision to stick with Spencer Petras at QB
Kirk Ferentz has a quarterback dilemma on his hands for all the wrong reasons to begin 2022. In the Week 1 win, Spencer Petras and the offense were stagnant. Luckily, Iowa was able to avoid those issues behind the strong defense and elite special teams play. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes could...
Nick Singleton, Penn State freshman, explodes 70 yards for first career TD
Nick Singleton – a true freshman for Penn State – got his first career touchdown on Saturday after exploding for a 70-yard run score. Singleton went outside and past a few defenders, danced along the sideline, somehow avoiding the Ohio defenders, and then cruised 40 yards untouched to score. His vision on the long run was particularly impressive for such a young player.
Key Purdue receiver to be sidelined multiple games, per report
Purdue safety/linebacker Jalen Graham is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 games. That would be a massive blow to the Boilermaker defense. According to Tome Dienhart with GoldandBlack.com, Graham sustained a tibia impact fracture during the season opener vs. Penn State. He will miss Week 2 with Dienhart reporting a timeline that would keep Graham out for 3-4 games.
