Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Several companies seeking new employees at Marlboro County hiring event
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Marlboro County is hosting a hiring event on Sept. 21 to help residents start a new career. The event is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Northeastern Technical College – Marlboro campus. Applicants are asked to bring their resumes. If...
wpde.com
Employees say sad goodbyes after longtime Marlboro Co. plant closes doors final time
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Hundreds of employees at Mohawk Flooring's Oak River Mills in Marlboro County said goodbye Friday after the plant officially shut down for good. Mohawk announced last month that it would cease operations at the site on Oct. 6, but moved the date up to...
Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
Impact Plastics expanding north of Hamlet
HAMLET — Work is underway for a local plant’s third expansion in recent years. Superior Plastics Extrusion Company, known locally as Impact Plastics, is doubling its “existing footprint” to add a 50,000-square-foot facility next to its main location on County Home Road north of Hamlet, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myhorrynews.com
Santee Cooper donates electric vehicle charging station to Loris
A spot to charge electric vehicles was unveiled Thursday in Loris thanks to Santee Cooper. Located on Meeting Street in downtown across from the Brick Warehouse, the station was installed as part of Santee Cooper’s initiative to donate charging stations to locations around the county. “We hope the charger...
WMBF
Ambulance company offering free EMT training in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - An ambulance company serving parts of the Pee Dee is now offering free training for those wanting to become an EMT. Guardian Ambulance said Thursday that it is now accepting applications for its accelerated, 14-week EMT class in Florence that begins on Sept. 19. The program includes free tuition, certification and testing provided by Florence-Darlington Technical College.
HCPD: 63-year-old woman missing from Loris area found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 63-year-old woman safe, who had been missing since Friday afternoon, was found safe on Saturday, Horry County police said. Authorities had been looking for Carrie Jackson, 63, since about 3 p.m. Friday when she was last seen at her home on Stephanie Lane outside of Loris, police said in […]
coastalreview.org
Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas
The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
RELATED PEOPLE
heraldadvocate.com
Dairy Dream to celebrate 40 years with customer appreciation event on Sept. 17
Dairy Dream is celebrating 40 years of business in Marlboro County and wants to thank their loyal customers for helping them reach that milestone by hosting a family-friendly celebration from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 17. “This is a thank you to the customers and the employees,” said owner Daniel...
County Crime Report: Sept. 9
ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.
live5news.com
Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
Florence car vs. train crash deadly, coroner confirms
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Florence police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Workshop connects, educates veterans about benefits and resources
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, a workshop was held to connect and educate veterans and their loved ones with resources and benefits they have thanks to their service at Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 in Florence. Michael Cook was one of the veterans that attended. He...
WMBF
Deputies: Marlboro County children test positive for drugs, parents charged
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Marlboro County parents have been arrested after their children test positive for drugs. Jaronica Bingham, 37 of Wallace, S.C., and Michael Jammal Yates, 39 of Rockingham, N.C., were arrested on Sept. 6 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child. Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office...
Marion fire chief resigns
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Fire Chief Jeremy Bass has resigned. News13 requested Bass’ resignation letter last week and received it on Thursday. Our calls to Mayor Ashley Brady on Friday and Thursday were not returned. A reason for his resignation wasn’t provided in the letter. Bass told News13 by phone that he’s going to […]
wpde.com
Police, coroner responding to a serious crash involving train and car in downtown Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Police are responding to a crash Saturday night involving a train and car at the railroad crossing of East North Baroody Street and North Dargan Street in Florence. Florence Police Captain Mike Brandt said it appears to be a very serious crash. ABC 15 is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Montgomery County man's $5 lottery ticket wins him the top prize of $200,000
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man from Montgomery County won $200,000 in a new North Carolina Education Lottery scratch-off game. Lester Land III lives in New London but purchased the $5 ticket at the Xpress Mart on Westchester Drive in High Point. “I always like buying the new tickets...
WMBF
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
Bond revoked for man accused of killing North Carolina hemp farmer in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bond was revoked in late August for a man accused of killing a North Carolina hemp farmer in Darlington County in 2021, according to 4th Circuit Assistant Solicitor Monty Bell. The state filed a motion to revoke bond for De’Angelo Marquell McFarland and it was heard by Judge Michael Holt […]
Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
Comments / 6