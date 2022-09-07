ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

WBTW News13

Tornado warning expires for areas of Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tornado warning issued Saturday afternoon for areas near Horry, Florence, Marion and Williamsburg counties has expired. The warning was in effect until 4 p.m., the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, North Carolina, said on Twitter. The storm was moving to the northeast, and the warning included the communities […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

Impact Plastics expanding north of Hamlet

HAMLET — Work is underway for a local plant’s third expansion in recent years. Superior Plastics Extrusion Company, known locally as Impact Plastics, is doubling its “existing footprint” to add a 50,000-square-foot facility next to its main location on County Home Road north of Hamlet, according to Economic Developer Martie Butler.
HAMLET, NC
Government
myhorrynews.com

Santee Cooper donates electric vehicle charging station to Loris

A spot to charge electric vehicles was unveiled Thursday in Loris thanks to Santee Cooper. Located on Meeting Street in downtown across from the Brick Warehouse, the station was installed as part of Santee Cooper’s initiative to donate charging stations to locations around the county. “We hope the charger...
LORIS, SC
WMBF

Ambulance company offering free EMT training in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - An ambulance company serving parts of the Pee Dee is now offering free training for those wanting to become an EMT. Guardian Ambulance said Thursday that it is now accepting applications for its accelerated, 14-week EMT class in Florence that begins on Sept. 19. The program includes free tuition, certification and testing provided by Florence-Darlington Technical College.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

HCPD: 63-year-old woman missing from Loris area found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 63-year-old woman safe, who had been missing since Friday afternoon, was found safe on Saturday, Horry County police said. Authorities had been looking for Carrie Jackson, 63, since about 3 p.m. Friday when she was last seen at her home on Stephanie Lane outside of Loris, police said in […]
LORIS, SC
coastalreview.org

Public housing funds awarded to hurricane-impacted areas

The Wilmington Housing Authority is one of four public housing agencies in eastern North Carolina to be awarded a portion of $14.5 million to help meet critical public housing needs. Through the Office of Recovery and Resiliency Public Housing Restoration Fund, the awards are to increase the availability of safe,...
WILMINGTON, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
live5news.com

Crews request air ambulance after Williamsburg Co. crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Fire Department is on the scene of a Thursday crash that left someone trapped inside a vehicle. Crews responded to the intersection of Inglenook Road and Hemingway Highway in the Kingstree area. In a tweet, the fire department confirmed the entrapment and...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence car vs. train crash deadly, coroner confirms

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — At least one person is dead after a crash involving a car and train in downtown Florence Saturday night, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Florence police said the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Baroody and Dargan streets. Police said the investigation was ongoing as […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Workshop connects, educates veterans about benefits and resources

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, a workshop was held to connect and educate veterans and their loved ones with resources and benefits they have thanks to their service at Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 in Florence. Michael Cook was one of the veterans that attended. He...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Marion fire chief resigns

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Fire Chief Jeremy Bass has resigned. News13 requested Bass’ resignation letter last week and received it on Thursday. Our calls to Mayor Ashley Brady on Friday and Thursday were not returned. A reason for his resignation wasn’t provided in the letter. Bass told News13 by phone that he’s going to […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: 26-year-old man missing from Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton. Alfredo Alvarez, 26, from Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon Roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

