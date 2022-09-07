ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Hochul lifts mask mandate on public transportation

By Mira Wassef
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Face masks on public transportation, including New York City subways, will now be optional, effective immediately, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday.

However, masks will still be required in health care settings, like hospitals and nursing homes, Hochul said.

The mask mandate on public transit had been in effect since April 2022. But recent trends have shown the numbers have stabilized, allowing officials to lift the mandate, the governor said.

Hochul said new signs will be posted in the subway system that say, “Masks are encouraged, but optional. Let’s respect each other’s choices.”

“What that means is, you choose not to have a mask, that is your personal decision, you’ll do your own personal risk assessment of who you’re exposed to your own vulnerabilities where you work, you make your own determination, but do not judge your fellow passengers on what their choices are,” Hochul said at a press conference in Manhattan. “Let’s be respectful.”

The state will continue to monitor the global trends and watch for variants and any updates on the vaccine and will adjust accordingly.

“But we do believe that we’re in a good place right now, especially if New Yorkers take advantage of this booster,” Hochul said.

