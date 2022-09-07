Read full article on original website
A Look At West Michigan’s Largest Self-Serve Wall & More At The ‘New’ BOB
The BOB has reopened in downtown Grand Rapids, and while there's definitely a familiar vibe to the 'Big Old Building', you'll notice some changes too. The most significant change that you'll notice upon entering the BOB is the new self-serve 'POUR' wall. The self-pouring drink stations can be accessed by...
‘There’s a lot of good talent,’ says CEO who moved shoe company from Oregon to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Rommel Vega still remembers the reaction when he announced he was moving the headquarters of his shoe company, HOLO, from Portland, Oregon to Grand Rapids. “It was like ‘why,’” he remembers friends and colleagues asking. Portland is the home to Nike, Adidas,...
hope.edu
GOING, GOING….GONE!
WOW! The Kletz Garage Sale was a HIT! Most items were sold out within 24 HOURS. That’s amazing!. When we first came up with the idea of a Kletz Garage Sale, we weren’t sure how it would go. Some of us were convinced we’d see an outpouring of interest while some thought it would be a slower trickle. <ENTER AWESOME ALUMNI WHO LOVE HOPE COLLEGE> Clearly, memories of the Kletz hold special places in the hearts of many because “outpouring” ended up being an understatement!
WOOD
Wayland BalloonFest takes to the skies Friday and Saturday
The final hot air balloon festival of the season for West Michigan will take to the skies in Wayland this Friday and Saturday. (Sept. 9, 2022)
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location
A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
WOOD
Days are Getting Shorter
The top pic. is sunset Saturday evening at Muskegon. Daylight shrinks at a relatively rapid pace around the Autumn Equinox. Between today and tomorrow we’ll lose 2 minutes and 52 seconds of daylight. In the next week, we’ll lose 20 minutes and 7 seconds. (top. pic. is sunset at Muskegon Saturday evening 9/10.
Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022
We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
WOOD
Fun for a purpose: Gems Girls’ Club celebration dinner
Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD TV8)– A Grand Rapids-based Christian ministry will be bringing people together from all over the world to raise money for GEMS Girls’ Clubs. Being the “go-to ministry for girls’ spiritual growth,” GEMS provides encouragement and fellowship opportunities to girls from toddlers to teens through club programs, mentor resources, and girls’ activity kits. The GEMS Annual Celebration Dinner will be held on September 19 and will feature sought-out speakers, including author and founder of DO MORE GOOD®, Bill McKendry; author, speaker, Executive Director of GEMS Girls’ Clubs, Cindy Bultema; and emceed by TV personality and co-host of eightWest, Jordan Carson.
Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
The B.O.B. reopens Thursday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids landmark is reopening Thursday after being closed for eight months. The B.O.B. closed on New Year's Day and was sold, but the sale fell through after the buyer couldn't come up with financing. Now many things people love about the Big Old...
WOOD
Fall 2022 Virtual Farm Tour Series
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Milk Means More is encouraging teachers and students to go on a virtual field trip to a Michigan Dairy farm through their fall 2022 virtual farm tour series. Students will be able to see how a dairy farm works and all the hard work that farmers take in caring for their calves and cows, while producing milk for the community. This is just one of several ways Milk Means More helps educate our children about Michigan’s Dairy production.
WOOD
Benjamin’s Hope hosting annual Harvest Festival
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Benjamin’s Hope is a residential farmstead community for adults affected by autism or other developmental differences. Ben’s Hope is a “live, learn, play, worship” model where people of all abilities thrive. Next weekend they’re hosting their annual Harvest Festival, their free gift to the community to celebrate Benjamin’s Hope and the community that supports it. They will have food, pumpkins, hayrides, a model train show, live music, games, first responder vehicles and more!
WOOD
Celebrating fall at Kingma’s Market
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) One of the best things about this time of year is the amazing bounty of fruits, vegetables, flowers and foods that we find in stores. Fresh is the name of the game at Kingma’s Market in Grand Rapids. The experience starts right when you walk...
grmag.com
Giving kids a fighting chance: Dino Newville
Dino Newville knows how to throw a punch. Kick hard. Dance around the ring like a butterfly. He could lay most of us out flat without breaking a sweat. Yet this mixed martial arts champion has a heart for kids and young adults, spending his time and energy encouraging, challenging and urging them to be and do their best.
WOOD
Grand Rapids community gathers to commemorate 9/11
Events are being held across West Michigan including in Grand Rapids to commemorate that day four hijacked planes crashed into three locations across the U.S. killing thousands of people. (Sept. 11, 2022)
WOOD
Grand Rapids businesses prepare for ArtPrize
ArtPrize 2022 begins Thursday, September 15, which means businesses in downtown Grand Rapids are busy preparing for big crowds. (Sept. 10, 2022)
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rusty Spoke Bar & Grill’s offers fun vibe, ‘amazing food and drinks’
MUSKEGON, MI - From fresh tacos to signature burgers and wings, Rusty Spoke Bar & Grill has been a go-to spot in Muskegon County for the past seven years. Owner Josie Verby opened the local bar in 2015, naming it after bike spokes, the connecting rods between a bicycle hub and its rim.
WOOD
Photos: ‘KoalaPalooza’ at John Ball Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Without a doubt, Labor Day parades and festivals are an exciting staple of the holiday. But this year, West Michiganders were able to add another fun event to their celebration itinerary. From Friday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5, John Ball Zoo invited the community to attend “KoalaPalooza”!
Inaugural Falling Leaves Fest will combine cannabis with a farmer’s market in Muskegon
The event, sponsored by former Detroit Lions Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims’s cannabis brand Primitiv, is planned for late September
WOOD
Get your kitchen refaced with Kitchens by Katie
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Word of mouth and a great recommendation from someone you trust in your life is huge, especially doing something as important as remodeling your kitchen or bath. We all love to talk about renovation and remodeling and spreading the word about success stories! That’s what behind a series of kitchen remodels that took place within a single family. One couple renovated their kitchen which lead to their daughter getting it done and then the in-laws – all using the same company because they saw what was happening! All the work of course, was done by the creative and talented team at Kitchens by Katie!
