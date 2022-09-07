WOW! The Kletz Garage Sale was a HIT! Most items were sold out within 24 HOURS. That’s amazing!. When we first came up with the idea of a Kletz Garage Sale, we weren’t sure how it would go. Some of us were convinced we’d see an outpouring of interest while some thought it would be a slower trickle. <ENTER AWESOME ALUMNI WHO LOVE HOPE COLLEGE> Clearly, memories of the Kletz hold special places in the hearts of many because “outpouring” ended up being an understatement!

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO