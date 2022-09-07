ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOING, GOING….GONE!

WOW! The Kletz Garage Sale was a HIT! Most items were sold out within 24 HOURS. That’s amazing!. When we first came up with the idea of a Kletz Garage Sale, we weren’t sure how it would go. Some of us were convinced we’d see an outpouring of interest while some thought it would be a slower trickle. <ENTER AWESOME ALUMNI WHO LOVE HOPE COLLEGE> Clearly, memories of the Kletz hold special places in the hearts of many because “outpouring” ended up being an understatement!
HOLLAND, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location

A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Days are Getting Shorter

The top pic. is sunset Saturday evening at Muskegon. Daylight shrinks at a relatively rapid pace around the Autumn Equinox. Between today and tomorrow we’ll lose 2 minutes and 52 seconds of daylight. In the next week, we’ll lose 20 minutes and 7 seconds. (top. pic. is sunset at Muskegon Saturday evening 9/10.
MUSKEGON, MI
100.5 The River

Things To Do This Weekend: September 9-11, 2022

We have put together a list of a dozen different events going on this weekend. We have more cultural festivals, baseball, antique engines and tractors, concerts, comedy, a cider fest, and a streetfair. The West Michigan Whitecaps are playing at LMCU Ballpark again this weekend. It will be their final...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Fun for a purpose: Gems Girls’ Club celebration dinner

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD TV8)– A Grand Rapids-based Christian ministry will be bringing people together from all over the world to raise money for GEMS Girls’ Clubs. Being the “go-to ministry for girls’ spiritual growth,” GEMS provides encouragement and fellowship opportunities to girls from toddlers to teens through club programs, mentor resources, and girls’ activity kits. The GEMS Annual Celebration Dinner will be held on September 19 and will feature sought-out speakers, including author and founder of DO MORE GOOD®, Bill McKendry; author, speaker, Executive Director of GEMS Girls’ Clubs, Cindy Bultema; and emceed by TV personality and co-host of eightWest, Jordan Carson.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

The B.O.B. reopens Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids landmark is reopening Thursday after being closed for eight months. The B.O.B. closed on New Year's Day and was sold, but the sale fell through after the buyer couldn't come up with financing. Now many things people love about the Big Old...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Fall 2022 Virtual Farm Tour Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Milk Means More is encouraging teachers and students to go on a virtual field trip to a Michigan Dairy farm through their fall 2022 virtual farm tour series. Students will be able to see how a dairy farm works and all the hard work that farmers take in caring for their calves and cows, while producing milk for the community. This is just one of several ways Milk Means More helps educate our children about Michigan’s Dairy production.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Benjamin’s Hope hosting annual Harvest Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Benjamin’s Hope is a residential farmstead community for adults affected by autism or other developmental differences. Ben’s Hope is a “live, learn, play, worship” model where people of all abilities thrive. Next weekend they’re hosting their annual Harvest Festival, their free gift to the community to celebrate Benjamin’s Hope and the community that supports it. They will have food, pumpkins, hayrides, a model train show, live music, games, first responder vehicles and more!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Celebrating fall at Kingma’s Market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) One of the best things about this time of year is the amazing bounty of fruits, vegetables, flowers and foods that we find in stores. Fresh is the name of the game at Kingma’s Market in Grand Rapids. The experience starts right when you walk...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
grmag.com

Giving kids a fighting chance: Dino Newville

Dino Newville knows how to throw a punch. Kick hard. Dance around the ring like a butterfly. He could lay most of us out flat without breaking a sweat. Yet this mixed martial arts champion has a heart for kids and young adults, spending his time and energy encouraging, challenging and urging them to be and do their best.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Photos: ‘KoalaPalooza’ at John Ball Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Without a doubt, Labor Day parades and festivals are an exciting staple of the holiday. But this year, West Michiganders were able to add another fun event to their celebration itinerary. From Friday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5, John Ball Zoo invited the community to attend “KoalaPalooza”!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Get your kitchen refaced with Kitchens by Katie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Word of mouth and a great recommendation from someone you trust in your life is huge, especially doing something as important as remodeling your kitchen or bath. We all love to talk about renovation and remodeling and spreading the word about success stories! That’s what behind a series of kitchen remodels that took place within a single family. One couple renovated their kitchen which lead to their daughter getting it done and then the in-laws – all using the same company because they saw what was happening! All the work of course, was done by the creative and talented team at Kitchens by Katie!
MIDDLEVILLE, MI

