Ann Arbor, MI

Quinn Ewers injury: Social media reacts to big hit on Texas QB

Quinn Ewers took a big hit in the first quarter of the game in Week 2, and he looked to be potentially out for the remainder of the contest against Alabama. Ewers was trying to escape Alabama’s pass rush by throwing the ball away to the back of the end zone. Alabama’s Dallas Turner crowded Ewers, who went down his left shoulder with Turner on top of him. Ewers had a strong game leading up to the injury, going 9-for-12 for 134 yards.
AUSTIN, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Urban Meyer weighs in on Jim Harbaugh's QB situation at Michigan

Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about tough quarterback decisions. Recently, he weighed in on the QB battle facing Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. During a conversation on “Urban’s Take with Tim May,” Meyer admitted the decision of playing the guy who gives your team the best chance of winning is a tough one. However, Meyer also noted most of his FOX colleagues believe JJ McCarthy is the more talented player following the Michigan games they covered in 2021 (Via On3 Sports):
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Georgia Southern trolls Nebraska on social media following road win in Lincoln

Georgia Southern rolled into Lincoln and knocked off Nebraska Saturday night, and the Eagles are taking time to enjoy this win. Despite playing at home in Memorial Stadium, the Huskers were unable to generate much defensive pressure on the Eagles. Though Georgia Southern did have some miscues, the offense scored time and time again and eventually landed the knockout blow at 45-42.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy makes dazzling case to be Michigan's QB1 moving forward

JJ McCarthy took his turn as Michigan’s starter in Week 2 of the season. He was eventually pulled in the 2nd quarter for Cade McNamara, providing an indication McCarthy’s night against Hawaii might be finished. If McCarthy’s night is done, he made a dazzling case to be Michigan’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

The Spencer Petras-Brian Ferentz charade cannot continue for Iowa

When watching an Iowa football game, Rodney Dangerfield is the first person who comes to mind. Unfortunately for Hawkeyes fans, Kirk Ferentz does not have the constitution for eating his young. Or merely demoting his young. But he is absolutely squandering what should be the golden age of Iowa football by continuing to employ his impossibly overmatched son Brian as the Hawks’ offensive coordinator.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Scott Frost comments on embarrassing loss, says Huskers were 'outschemed on one side of the ball'

Scott Frost is not going to make it to the end of the season. That should have been confirmed against Northwestern Week 1. Heck, I’d go out on a limb to say it should have been decided earlier than Year 5. Whatever your breaking point is, losing to Georgia Southern is unacceptable for a program with an illustrious history such as Nebraska.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa teases special flyover for Cy-Hawk Game

Iowa football teased a special flyover for Saturday’s game against Iowa State. The flyover will take place prior to kickoff over Kinnick Stadium. The Air Force will conduct the flyover that everyone in the stadium will observe. Iowa posted the announcement of the flyover in a Twitter post. Iowa...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Rapid Reaction: Penn State turns its 5-star freshmen loose in home-opening rout of Ohio

The long, regional nightmare is over. Champagne corks should be popping across Happy Valley and throughout Nittany Nation. After a 17-game drought, Penn State found a ball-carrier capable of producing a 100-yard individual rushing effort. Freshman 5-star recruit Nicholas Singleton broke free for a 70-yard first-quarter touchdown jaunt in the Nittany Lions’ home-opening 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday afternoon. He added a couple more long jaunts and finished with 179 yards on 10 carries.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

2 top wideouts for Ohio State listed as game-time decisions for Arkansas State matchup

Ohio State will wait until game-time to make a decision on the status of 2 key wide receivers. Receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be game-time decisions for the Buckeyes in the Week 2 matchup against Arkansas State. In the season opener against Notre Dame, the 2 receivers either did not play or saw very limited playing time.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh announces Michigan's starting QB for Week 3

Jim Harbaugh has made a call for Michigan’s starting quarterback in Week 3. After giving both players a shot as the starter in Weeks 1 and 2, Harbaugh announced JJ McCarthy will start Week 3 against UConn. In Week 1, Cade McNamara received the start after serving in that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum names his top 4 teams following Week 2

Paul Finebaum named his top 4 teams in the country after an exciting Week 2 slate of college football Saturday. The ESPN commentator was harsh on Alabama, but only moved them slightly in his overall rankings. The Crimson Tide struggled against unranked Texas on the road and very likely would have lost if Quinn Ewers remained healthy the entire game. Simply put, it was not the Alabama team we are all used to.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Pair of Penn State players not seen in pads during warmups

Ahead of Penn State’s Week 2 matchup against Ohio, two tight ends were seen not in pads during warmups per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Theo Johnson and Jerry Cross were both seen not wearing pads, per Audrey Snyder of The Athletic. Johnson, a sophomore, and Cross, a freshman,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Class of 2023 CB announces B1G commitment

Penn State got great news after its 46-10 win over the Ohio Bobcats on Saturday afternoon. Three-star CB Zion Tracy announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions. Tracy is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound CB from Glen Head, N.Y.; according to 247sports.com, he is the 6th highest rated CB in New York, and the 100th ranked CB in the country.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan players discuss playing Hawaii under the lights at the Big House

Ahead of Michigan’s night game against Hawaii, players discussed their excitement to play under the lights at the Big House. “It’s like Friday night lights on steroids,” quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “No better feeling.”. While the game isn’t against a rival team, B1G opponent, or a...
ANN ARBOR, MI

