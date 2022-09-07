Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
Hochul declares disaster emergency over polio found in New York wastewater
Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York declared a disaster emergency in the state after traces of the polio virus were found in wastewater on Long Island.
Updated COVID-19 boosters are here. Do New Yorkers, Jerseyites need to take them and when?
A COVID-19 vaccine booster advertisement is displayed in the New York City subway, January 9th, 2022. Scientists expedited the boosters this summer to match the latest variants. Here's your guide to finding the updated COVID-19 boosters and what they mean for your body’s protection against the coronavirus. [ more › ]
10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport
A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul declares state disaster emergency due to spread of polio
In July, a resident in Rockland County tested positive for polio in what is considered the first case of the disease in the United States in almost a decade, according to health officials. A month after, the virus that causes polio was detected in New York City’s wastewater.
wamc.org
Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads to Nassau County
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat says the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and New York City.
fox40jackson.com
Harvard students pan former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Politically opportunistic’
Former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio was handed a coveted fellowship at Harvard Institute of Politics (IOP) for fall 2022. Students on campus are not thrilled with the politician. Banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass., Sept. 4, 2009. (Michael Fein/Bloomberg...
wabcradio.com
New York Drops Mask Requirement on Public Transportation
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the New York City subway system. Compliance with the subway mask requirement was high early in the coronavirus pandemic but has dropped steeply in recent months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ex-NYC employees call on mayor to follow current CDC COVID-19 guidance
NEW YORK -- Dozens of people rallied Friday outside City Hall, asking Mayor Eric Adams to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers and give them their jobs back.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported, they want him to follow updated Centers for Disease Control guidance.There were plenty of emotions former New York City employees -- from firefighters to educators to police officers."This is harder than running into a burning building," ex-firefighter Bernadette Mejia said."We had the backs of this city and the city turned their back on us," former Department of Education paraprofessional Joy Amanda said."Mr. Mayor, if you care...
fox5ny.com
NY declares disaster emergency after polio found in Long Island wastewater
NEW YORK - New York has declared a state disaster emergency over polio. The move is to increase resources to fight polio in the state as the virus has been found in more wastewater. The latest location to test positive for it is in Nassau County on Long Island. The...
Ex-NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate rally at City Hall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former city workers fired over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rallied at City Hall for their jobs as several city agencies struggled with staff shortages. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa noted the city’s difficulty hiring and retaining staff has “weakened vital parts of our essential services.” A report compiled by the New […]
NYC’s first chief equity officer in public health steps down
Dr. Torian Easterling is departing his post as the city health department's first chief equity officer. Dr. Torian Easterling, who spent more than seven years at the city’s health department, was appointed to the position by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in September 2020. [ more › ]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC New York
NY Declares Polio Emergency as Another County Finds Virus in Wastewater
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday as yet another county announced detection of the virus in wastewater samples, a sign the outbreak continues to spread throughout the Empire State. The governor's declaration came the same day local authorities on Long Island said recent testing...
State disaster emergency declared after polio found in Nassau County wastewater
The Department of Health is urging anyone who hasn't done so to get the polio vaccine.
Engadget
Uber and Lyft ditch their mask requirement in New York
Uber and Lyft say riders and drivers in New York are no longer required to wear masks. "With NYC's updated mask guidance for transportation, masks are now optional in Lyft rides," a Lyft spokesperson told Engadget. "We're in the process of updating the app to reflect this." Uber informed users of the policy change by email.
ValueWalk
New Stimulus Check from New York: Gov. Issues New Child Tax Credit for Low-income Families
In an effort to combat inflation and improve affordability, lawmakers in New York have announced millions of dollars of tax relief. This new stimulus check from New York will go to residents who received the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 tax returns. Under...
Here’s how to make an appointment for the updated COVID booster
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With doses having arrived this week of the new bivalent coronavirus (COVID-19) boosters by Pfizer and Moderna, city officials say you can now sign up to get the updated shot. The boosters will be available via NYC Health + Hospitals facilities, community-based health care providers, pharmacies...
Texas billionaire John Arnold quietly poured tens of millions into New York criminal justice reform efforts
As billionaires such as George Soros have garnered attention for bankrolling criminal justice reform efforts, one deep-pocketed donor has remained relatively obscure despite dropping massive sums into the arena. Texas billionaire John Arnold, a former Enron executive and hedge fund manager, has quietly poured more than $45 million into New...
NYC contractor for water, sewer repairs took over $500K in bribes: prosecutors
A New York City contractor who oversaw sewer and water line repairs for homeowners admitted Friday to taking bribes worth over half a million dollars, according to federal prosecutors.
liveandletsfly.com
Sorry, But Newark Is A New York City Airport
A Lufthansa memo suggested the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is revamping some of its multi-airport city codes, including separating Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from New York (NYC). I find the move a stupid one. Sorry, but Newark is a New York City airport. Newark Is Just As Much...
Comments / 0