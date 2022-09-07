ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York

(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
96.1 The Breeze

10,000 Jobs Coming To New York State Thanks To Major Renovation Of Airport

A major renovation to an airport in New York State is expected to bring 10,000 jobs. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement on Thursday, September 9, 2022, about the $9.5 billion renovation of John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project was initially expected to break ground in 2020, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2.4 million square foot, state-of-the-art renovation is expected to create 10,000 jobs, including 6,000 construction jobs.
wamc.org

Polio declared a disaster in New York as virus spreads to Nassau County

New York Governor Kathy Hochul is declaring a state disaster emergency to respond to the ongoing spread of poliovirus. The Democrat says the declaration increases the availability of resources to deal with the disease, which has now been confirmed in wastewater samples in Nassau County in addition to previously turning up in Rockland, Orange, Sullivan and New York City.
wabcradio.com

New York Drops Mask Requirement on Public Transportation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state is dropping its mask requirement on public transportation thanks in part to the availability of new booster shots targeting the most common strain of COVID-19. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that masks will be encouraged but not required on buses and trains including the New York City subway system. Compliance with the subway mask requirement was high early in the coronavirus pandemic but has dropped steeply in recent months.
CBS New York

Ex-NYC employees call on mayor to follow current CDC COVID-19 guidance

NEW YORK -- Dozens of people rallied Friday outside City Hall, asking Mayor Eric Adams to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers and give them their jobs back.As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported, they want him to follow updated Centers for Disease Control guidance.There were plenty of emotions former New York City employees -- from firefighters to educators to police officers."This is harder than running into a burning building," ex-firefighter Bernadette Mejia said."We had the backs of this city and the city turned their back on us," former Department of Education paraprofessional Joy Amanda said."Mr. Mayor, if you care...
PIX11

Ex-NYC workers fired over vaccine mandate rally at City Hall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Former city workers fired over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate rallied at City Hall for their jobs as several city agencies struggled with staff shortages. Councilmember Carmen De La Rosa noted the city’s difficulty hiring and retaining staff has “weakened vital parts of our essential services.” A report compiled by the New […]
Engadget

Uber and Lyft ditch their mask requirement in New York

Uber and Lyft say riders and drivers in New York are no longer required to wear masks. "With NYC's updated mask guidance for transportation, masks are now optional in Lyft rides," a Lyft spokesperson told Engadget. "We're in the process of updating the app to reflect this." Uber informed users of the policy change by email.
liveandletsfly.com

Sorry, But Newark Is A New York City Airport

A Lufthansa memo suggested the International Air Transport Association (IATA) is revamping some of its multi-airport city codes, including separating Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) from New York (NYC). I find the move a stupid one. Sorry, but Newark is a New York City airport. Newark Is Just As Much...
