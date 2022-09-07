Bestow recognized as Best Workplace in Financial Services and Insurance™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®

Read full article on original website
New Paradigm Group Announces Management Transition
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- New Paradigm Group, LLC (“New Paradigm”), a global leader in parametric risk transfer solutions, announced today that co-founder and member. no longer serves as an officer and director of New Paradigm and its subsidiaries and is no longer involved in their operations. Co-founder. Bradley Meier. remains...
Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between A to Z Insurance and Acrisure
Austin, TX September 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International represented A to. , is an independent insurance agency specializing in commercial trucking policies. The agency also offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance policies and represents many of the nation’s leading insurance providers. A to. Z Insurance. has four...
Common Cents: Four ratios to help guide clients to financial stability
Napa Valley Register (CA) "Measure twice, cut once" is the old carpenter's proverb. But long before the carpenter cuts, an architect measures and designs. Before a contractor builds a home, an architect spends many hours conceiving, designing, and creating blueprints. What does this have to do with retirement planning? Plenty.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Arabia Insurance Company – Jordan
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bb+” (Fair) of. ). The outlook of the FSR is stable while the outlook of the Long-Term ICR is negative. These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect...
Safr Care Announces the Appointment of Gregg Kunemund to the Board of Advisors
An accomplished healthcare and insurance specialist,. has more than three decades of experience in strategic consulting and specialized business Health Care solutions. As the Health Plan Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for United Healthcare Medicare & Retirement,. Mr. Kunemund. was responsible for organizing and managing relationships across healthcare regulators and providers,...
Liberty General Insurance Introduces AI-Embedded Tool For Processing Motor And Travel Claims
MUMBAI, India , Sept. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As India recovers post pandemic, the country is witnessing a surge in vehicle sales, road travel as well as air travel. Naturally, motor insurance and travel insurance claims are also witnessing an uptick. Focussed on speed of claims settlement and improved customer experience,
Reports from Institute of Agricultural Economics and Information Advance Knowledge in Agricultural Insurance (Factors Influencing the Take-Up of Agricultural Insurance and the Entry into the Mutual Fund: A Case Study of the Czech Republic): Agriculture – Agricultural Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in agricultural insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx editors, the research stated, “The objective of the study was to identify the main factors influencing farmers’ willingness to take up agricultural insurance and participate in a mutual fund for non-insurable risks in the Czech Republic.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa+” (Superior) of. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. (State Farm Mutual) and its affiliates,. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company. and. State Farm County...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. (. Cayman Islands. ) and Greenlight Reinsurance Ireland,. Designated Activity Company. (. Ireland. ). Additionally, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term...
Digital Transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market Set for More Growth : AlphaSense, Cross Match Technologies, Coinbase, Fujitsu
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Digital transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Digital transformation in Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analysed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Recreational Vehicle Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Western Financial, MetLife, Liberty Mutual, Intact Insurance, Aviva
New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2022 -- The Latest Released Recreational Vehicle Insurance. market study has evaluated the future growth potential of. market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in.
Guidewire Announces Cincinnati Financial Corporation as new Guidewire Cloud Customer, Powering Top-Tier Insurer’s Claims Operations
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced today that Cincinnati Financial Corporation has selected Guidewire ClaimCenter on Guidewire Cloud to power claims management for its insurance operations. The system will also simplify claims IT operations and help. Cincinnati. adapt more quickly to changing market demands. Cincinnati. will also have access to...
Accident Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide: State Farm Insurance, Nippon Life Insurance, Zurich Financial Services
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Accident Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Property and Casualty Insurance Providers Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Allstate, Berkshire Hathaway, Liberty Mutual
New Jersey , NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2022 -- The Southeast Asia (ASEAN) Property And Casualty Insurance Providers Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of.
Best’s Market Segment Report: Life/Annuity and Health Reinsurers Remain Well Capitalized Despite Elevated Mortality
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Companies within the global life/annuity and health reinsurance segments are adopting different approaches as they react to elevated mortality trends that have negatively impacted earnings. However, according to a newAM Best report, these reinsurers have remained well capitalized throughout the pandemic. The new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Life/Annuity...
Catherine Rudow to Join Everest Reinsurance Division as Global Head of Cyber Reinsurance
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. will join the company as Global Head of Cyber Reinsurance, reporting to. , Head of North America Reinsurance. In this newly created role, Catherine will be responsible for strategically growing Everest's Cyber reinsurance business while driving consistent underwriting best practices and guidelines across the division globally. She will also focus on cultivating both new and existing broker and customer relationships and working to establish customized reinsurance solutions that keep pace with the evolving cyber risk landscape.
Christian Community Credit Union Partners with OneShare Health to Offer Health Care Sharing Member Benefit
Christian Community Credit Union (CCCU) has partnered with. to offer a health care sharing ministry as a new membership benefit. is an Affordable Care Act (ACA)-exempt medical bill sharing program that provides a Biblical healthcare alternative to traditional health insurance. "With the rising cost of health insurance, we wanted to...
Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corporation Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement, Meeting Dates and Updated Transaction Information for the Proposed Business Combination with FOXO Technologies, Inc.
Houston, TX , Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corporation (“DWIN”) (NYSE: DWIN), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and. FOXO Technologies, Inc. (“FOXO”), a technology company applying epigenetic science and AI to modernize the life insurance industry, announced that DWIN’s registration statement on...
Reports Outline Risk Management Research from Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (Understanding of Macro Factors That Affect Yield of Government Bonds): Insurance – Risk Management
-- Investigators discuss new findings in risk management. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Government bonds are one of the safest and most attractive instruments in the investment portfolio for private investors and investment funds.”. The news reporters obtained a quote from the...
Discovery Data’s Latest Solution with MarketLink API for Insurance
EATONTOWN, NJ , Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Data, the market leader in data, insight, and analytics for the financial services and insurance industries, announced today the release of MarketLink API for Insurance. This latest solution empowers clients to discover opportunities in their target markets by ingesting customized, accurate, and actionable insurance agent data and enabling the flexibility to build custom integrations to connect to various systems such as CRMs, data warehouses, marketing platforms, and other applications.
