As exciting of a fighter as he is, if Johnny Walker can’t be the best in the world, he does not plan on sticking around in the sport. From the moment he arrived in the UFC, Walker was setting the sport on fire with his exciting yet bizarre antics, and making a name based on his unique and over the top personality and fighting style. While his career has seen some highs and lows, and his last five fights have seen him turn in an uninspiring 1-4 record, he is someone who is always worth tuning in to see.

UFC ・ 21 HOURS AGO