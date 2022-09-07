Read full article on original website
UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson Results & Highlights
UFC 279 takes place tonight from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s failure to make the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds, the UFC yesterday announced massive changes to the main card. Nate Diaz will now take on Tony Ferguson in the main event, and in the co-main, Khamzat Chimaev will face Kevin Holland in a five-round catchweight bout.
Tony Ferguson Shares Advice On How To Achieve Your Dreams
Tony Ferguson is sharing some knowledge with the world leading up to his UFC 279 fight. UFC 279 will now feature a main event between Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson. This matchup came seemingly out of nowhere after Chimaev’s weight miss shook up the card, but it’s a fight MMA fans have dreamed of for years.
Chimaev: If You’re Not A Fan Of Nate Diaz, Why Are You Here?
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has some thoughts on those who don’t like Nate Diaz. Chimaev and Diaz were scheduled to face off in the UFC 279 main event tonight in Las Vegas. Now, after Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds, he will be facing Kevin Holland in a catchweight bout instead while Diaz headlines opposite Tony Ferguson.
Watch: The Top Top Welterweight Moments of 2022
In the leadup to UFC 279, take a look at some of the greatest moments from the welterweight division in 2022 so far. As the year is coming to an end the UFC has released a video showing the top moments for the welterweight division. At UFC 279, welterweights Khamzat...
Adesanya Gives Puzzling Take On UFC 279 Main Event
UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has made his prediction for the UFC 279 main event between welterweights Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz. On Saturday night, most MMA fans will flock to their screens for what could be Diaz’s final appearance inside the Octagon, which he’s competed in since winning The Ultimate Fighter back in 2007.
Holland: Thompson Says My Name But Ignores DMs
UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has called on veteran contender Stephen Thompson to respond to his Instagram messages. This weekend at UFC 279, Holland will look to continue his fine form since dropping to 170 pounds by extending his win streak to three. Having struggled against elite competition at middleweight, “Trailblazer” has impressed in his new division, stopping Alex Oliveira via TKO this past March and Tim Means by way of submission three months later at UFC Austin.
Rodriguez Looks To Steal All Nate Diaz’s Fans At UFC 279
UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez is looking to take a page out of Nate Diaz‘s book in order to tempt the Stockton native’s fans his way. Tonight, Rodriguez will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon, and he’ll do so by appearing on the pay-per-view stage for the second time in his UFC career. Aside from a controversial loss on the scorecards to Nicolas Dalby, “D-Rod” has been perfect since making his promotional debut in 2020.
Sandhagen: O’Malley Is ‘Going To Face Some S—t’ Against Yan
Cory Sandhagen has some experience with fighting former bantamweight champion Petr Yan and thinks that it will be too much for Sean O’Malley to handle. Sandhagen has established himself among the top of the ultra-stacked bantamweight division, having faced three of the best the weight class has ever seen. While he may not have come out on top, he put up a good fight against the likes of champion Aljamain Sterling, top contender TJ Dillashaw, as well as Yan, the latter of which being a bout for the interim title.
UFC 279 Final Faceoffs, Betting Odds, & Preview
After arguably the most chaotic fight week in company history, the final card for UFC 279: Diaz vs. Ferguson is finally locked in, and we are all set for blastoff. The new main event will feature Nate Diaz taking on Tony Ferguson in a five-round main event. The headliner was originally set to be Khamzat Chimaev vs. Diaz, but after Chimaev missed weight by a whopping 7.5 pounds, last-minute changes were in order.
Chimaev & Holland Address UFC 279 Presser Backstage Incident
Khamzat Chimaev and Kevin Holland have spoken out after a backstage altercation led to the UFC 279 press conference cancelation. Chimaev and Holland were slated to be two of the most vocal presences at the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference on Thursday in Las Vegas. After a late start to the media availability, UFC President Dana White hosted an impromptu presser involving Holland and his upcoming opponent, Daniel Rodriguez without Chimaev, Nate Diaz, Tony Ferguson, or Li Jingliang on stage.
Till Speaks On Presser Incident, Explains Holland Interaction
UFC middleweight Darren Till has given his side of Thursday’s press conference incident and explained his verbal altercation with Kevin Holland. MMA News’ own Andrew Starc recently covered the five most memorable press conference moments in 2021-22, but it’s probably safe to say that none came close to what went down this week in Las Vegas — although it may be hard to even count the event as a presser…
White Hints No Fighter Got A Pay Bump For UFC 279 Switches
UFC President Dana White didn’t have to reach into his pockets to accommodate the last-minute changes to UFC 279. The event was thrown into disarray last week after Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds, forcing the cancelation of his main card bout with Nate Diaz. That saw desperate, last-minute matchmaking negotiations ensue behind the scenes, ultimately resulting in a complete reshuffling of the main card matchups.
Watch: Video Of Chimaev’s UFC 279 Presser Altercations Released
Video has finally been released of the altercations that caused the UFC 279 pre-fight press conference to be canceled have been released, and it was not what you may expect. Excitement was growing to see Nate Diaz fight out his UFC contract by taking on Khamzat Chimaev in the main event of UFC 279. Ultimately, this would end up change in historic ways, as a drastic weight miss from the Chechen triggered a domino effect that left Diaz fighting Tony Ferguson, and Chimaev facing Kevin Holland.
Fighters React To Rodriguez’s UFC 279 Decision Win Over Jingliang
A late change in opponent did nothing to alter Daniel Rodriguez’s performance in his main card fight at UFC 279. “D-Rod” was originally scheduled to meet Kevin Holland in a 180-pound catchweight fight. After Khamzat Chimaev missed weight and the card experienced a significant shakeup, Li Jingliang agreed to face Rodriguez at the same 180-pound limit the 35-year-old had already weighed in at.
Thiago Santos Signs With PFL Following Recent UFC Losing Skid
Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos has become the latest UFC standout to make the move to the PFL. News of Santos’ UFC departure and signing with the PFL was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “We are very excited to bring in Thiago Santos to...
Chimaev Refuses To Have Security No Matter How Famous He Gets
UFC welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev is planning on staying grounded in all aspects of life despite his ever-increasing fame. In the summer of 2020, Chimaev arrived on the scene. While a record-breaking two wins in 10 days over John Phillips and Rhys McKee on Fight Island signaled him as one to watch, a 17-second knockout of Gerald Meerschaert at a different weight just 56 days later cemented him as one of the hottest prospects on MMA’s biggest stage.
Holland Believes It’s Time For Usman To Change Careers
Kevin Holland has only been competing at welterweight for less than a year, but he recently shared some harsh criticism for the division’s former champion. “Trailblazer” is set to take on Khamzat Chimaev in a 180-pound catchweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 279. The 29-year-old is already 2-0 since moving to welterweight earlier this year, and a win over “Borz” could set him up for a potential title shot.
Fighters React To Body Upkick KO By Irene Aldana At UFC 279
Irene Aldana scored one of the most unique finishes you will ever see, against Macy Chiasson at UFC 279. At the end of a wild fight week, Aldana and Chiasson squared off on the main card of the UFC 279 pay-per-view event, in a pivotal matchup at a 140lb catchweight. The Mexican fighter was fresh off of a victory against Yana Kunistskaya and was looking to continue that momentum with a win in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Johnny Walker Prepares Retirement Window If Title Not Won
As exciting of a fighter as he is, if Johnny Walker can’t be the best in the world, he does not plan on sticking around in the sport. From the moment he arrived in the UFC, Walker was setting the sport on fire with his exciting yet bizarre antics, and making a name based on his unique and over the top personality and fighting style. While his career has seen some highs and lows, and his last five fights have seen him turn in an uninspiring 1-4 record, he is someone who is always worth tuning in to see.
Celebrity Prepared To Bet 10K On Diaz At UFC 279
Internet celebrity Faze Banks has today taken the side of Nate Diaz in his upcoming bout against Khamzat Chimaev, to the tune of ten thousand dollars. The YouTuber and influencer has 5.2 million subscribers and plenty of UFC-related content in his back catalogue. Clearly a fan of Nate Diaz, he will be going against the grain with this bet, as Chimaev is heavily favored to take the win home over the Stockton slugger.
