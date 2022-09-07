Lewis Capaldi reveals Tourette’s syndrome diagnosis: 'It is something I am living with'

Scottish singer, Lewis Capaldi , has opened up to fans sharing he has been diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

The 25-year-old shared the diagnosis “makes so much sense” to him during a live video on social media.

“I wanted to speak about it because I didn’t want people to think I was taking cocaine or something,” he said. “My shoulder twitches when I am excited, happy, nervous or stressed. It is something I am living with: it’s not as bad as it looks.”

According to Lewis , he’s been receiving botox to aide with involuntary movements of his shoulder and is actively finding new ways to cope with the recent diagnosis that he shared didn’t surprise him.

“When they told me, ‘We think you’ve got Tourette’s’, I was like, ‘Do you know what? That makes so much sense,’” he said. “When I look back at my interviews from 2018, I can see that I’m doing it.”

The news of Capaldi’s diagnosis comes days ahead of the release of his new single, “Forget Me,” available September 9.

